8 Best Beaches In The Greater Chicago Area

Beach lovers lusting after sandy shores might not think of putting Chicago on their itineraries, but they should. As the largest city on Lake Michigan, Chicago is bordered by 26 miles of waterfront consisting mostly of parks and two dozen beaches. In addition, suburbs north of the city and in northwestern Indiana to the east boast their own bountiful swaths of lakeshore. There are myriad options for savvy beachcombers.

Although Chicago-area beaches share the same water and soft sand — Lake Michigan is one of the country’s five Great Lakes — they vary in size and ambiance. Some are loaded with urban amenities and are set against the city streetscape with dramatic skyscraper panoramas, while others are tucked into gorgeous, albeit rustic, natural environments. All Chicago beaches are free and lifeguards are stationed during the summer.

I’ve lived my entire adult life in the Chicago area and these are my picks for the eight best beaches. They are in no particular order, but I divided them into beaches within city limits and those that are a bit further afield.

Oak Street Beach is just footsteps from Michigan Avenue’s swanky hotels, restaurants, and shopping. Photo credit: Abel Arciniega / Choose Chicago

Best Beaches In Chicago

1. Oak Street Beach

One of the most popular beaches in the city is also the easiest to get to from downtown. Oak Street Beach is just footsteps from the oh-so-fashionable Magnificent Mile, aka Michigan Avenue hotels, restaurants, and upscale stores.

The beach amenities are robust, including Wi-Fi, volleyball courts, chair and bicycle rentals, food and beverage concessions, and restrooms. Grab a spot in the sand and take in magnificent views of the historic Drake Hotel and other signature landmarks.

2. North Avenue Beach

A favorite among locals and visitors alike, North Avenue Beach is on the near north side in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. You’ll know you’re in the right place because of the white-and-blue, two-story beach house that sort of resembles an ocean liner. On the lower level are changing facilities and restrooms. Upstairs is a casual bar and grill with great city views.

The many amenities and recreational opportunities include Wi-Fi; bicycle, kayak, paddleboard, and Jetski rentals; yoga sessions; lounge chair and umbrella rentals; volleyball courts; food and drink concessions; and retail vendors.

Near the beach are oodles of cool restaurants and bars as well as top-flight city attractions like the Lincoln Park Zoo and the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.

Chicago’s most iconic buildings are within view of Montrose Harbor and adjacent to Montrose Beach. Photo credit: Adam Alexander Photography / Choose Chicago

3. Montrose Beach

In addition to being the largest beach in Chicago, Montrose Beach is notable for two more reasons. The fenced-off northern area is an official dog beach, where unleashed pups can play in the sand and water. On the southern end are the protected Montrose Beach Bird Sanctuary and Montrose Beach Dunes Natural Area, where tens of thousands of migratory birds stop by for rest and refueling each spring and fall, including the federally endangered piping plovers.

Montrose Beach is also rich in amenities for human beach lovers, including a historic beach house with restrooms, showers, and changing facilities. Wi-Fi is available as well as chair and umbrella rentals; kayak, Jetski, and volleyball rentals; food and beverage concessions; and a dog-friendly dining patio. Large grassy areas provide shade for picnicking and grilling. Montrose Beach is the only beach in Chicago where kiteboarding is permitted.

Hollywood Beach, on the southern end of Kathy Osterman Beach, is popular with Chicago’s LGBTQ+ community. Photo credit: Adam Alexander Photography / Choose Chicago

4. Kathy Osterman Beach/Hollywood Beach

Because of its location in the Edgewater neighborhood, Kathy Osterman Beach presents a quieter ambiance than its counterparts closer to downtown. A native dune habitat within the beach is the Kathy Osterman Beach Dunes Natural Area, which draws both migrating and residential shorebirds.

A beach house is equipped with showers, restrooms, and changing facilities. Additional amenities include Wi-Fi; food and beverage concessions; picnic areas with grills; bicycle, kayak, and paddleboard rentals; and chair and umbrella rentals. There is also a fishing pier that extends into the water.

The south end of Osterman Beach, informally known as Hollywood Beach for its location near Hollywood Avenue, is the prime gathering spot for the city’s spirited LGBTQ+ community. The late Kathy Osterman was a former city leader and political activist who advocated for beach development and gay rights in the 1980s.

Rainbow Beach reveals sweeping views of the skyline from the south side of the city. Photo credit: Alejandro Reyes / Choose Chicago

5. Rainbow Beach

One of the city’s oldest beaches, Rainbow Beach is an amenity of Rainbow Beach Park in the South Chicago neighborhood. The park was named for the U.S. Army’s 42nd Rainbow Division that fought in World War I. At the southeast end of the beach is the Rainbow Beach Dunes Natural Area, an urban wildlife habitat and stopover for migrating birds.

Also within the park are Wi-Fi, food and beverage concessions, a picnic and grilling area, a children’s playground, and a lush community garden. Many locals agree that the best views of the city skyline are from Rainbow Beach.

Aerial view of Mount Baldy Beach from the top of the namesake sand dune at Indiana Dunes National Park in Michigan City, Indiana Photo credit: Pamela Dittmer McKuen

Best Beaches Beyond Chicago

6. Mount Baldy Beach

A pair of parks on the southern coast of Lake Michigan, about 40 miles southeast of Chicago, is collectively known as the Indiana Dunes. A state park surrounded by a national park, it’s a protected nature conservation area known for gigantic sandy hills formed by wind and water.

The parks, Indiana Dunes State Park and Indiana Dunes National Park, span more than 17,000 biodiverse acres, including wetlands, forests, and prairies in addition to the dunes. They also boast 15 miles of shoreline and nine swimmable beaches.

Mount Baldy Beach, on the eastern edge of the national park, is notable for its signature feature and namesake: the largest sand dune in the park system. Mount Baldy stands about 125 feet above water level. It also moves; wind gusts push it inland about 5 feet a year, where it covers everything in its path. Enjoy the beach year-round but avoid the unstable dune. Instead, book a safe guided hike to the top with a park ranger.

To get to the beach, start at the trailhead parking lot, where you’ll also find restrooms and picnic tables, and take the Mount Baldy Beach Trail downhill.

East Pierhead Lighthouse at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, Indiana Photo credit: Pamela Dittmer McKuen

7. Washington Park Beach

Michigan City is a thriving waterfront town on the shores of Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana. The recreational hub of the community is the 99-acre Washington Park Beach. Here, you’ll find a 2-mile ribbon of pristine beach with a zoo, lighthouse museum, fitness trail, picnic shelters, cooking grills, restrooms, and oodles of kid fun. There’s also a marina and boat launch.

Jutting into the lake — at the end of a long, elevated walkway, or pier — is the picturesque red-roofed East Pierhead Lighthouse. It was built in 1904 and remains in operation today. When the waters are calm, it’s a fun stroll from the beach to the lighthouse. The pier is also a popular fishing spot.

Seasonal concessions are available at Washington Park and Beach, but several casual restaurants are within a short walking distance from the park.

8. Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park

Located north of Chicago along the sandy shore of Lake Michigan is Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park, or simply “Illinois Beach State Park” for short. The park, which stretches 6.5 miles from Waukegan to the Wisconsin border, offers a wide range of recreational pursuits in a 4,200-acre, biodiverse setting. Swimming, hiking, biking, boating, fishing, and camping are among the options. The beach is a mix of sand and rock, with the smoothest stretch on the south end.

Within the park are sand dunes, wetlands, and forests that provide habitats for a vast array of plant and animal life. It’s hard to believe, considering the Midwestern climate, but prickly pear cacti thrive in large colonies in the park’s dry areas.

On the north end of the park is North Point Marina, where you can rent kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and bicycles. There is also a craft brewery and restaurant.

