The 4 Best Places To Get Hot Chocolate In Chicago

It’s no secret that Chicago is a foodie’s paradise. During the 2 years I lived there, it would have been entirely possible for me never to dine at the same place twice. But I did. Come on, it’s hard not to return to the place you had the best slice of pizza ever.

It tracks, then, that Chicago might also be a great place to find those oh-so delicious warm treats, like hot chocolate. As the weather gets frightful this holiday season, check out this list of the best places to warm up with a steaming cup of hot cocoa.

1. XO Marshmallow Cafe And Wonderland

What’s the most important ingredient in hot chocolate? Why it’s the marshmallows, of course! Enter the XO Marshmallow Cafe, the first of its kind, located in Chicago’s hip Lincoln Park neighborhood.

This is a café dedicated entirely to all things marshmallows. A quick look at the menu gives you hot chocolates to drool over. There’s birthday cake white hot chocolate, salted caramel hot chocolate, and s’mores hot chocolate, just to name a few.

Options to add to your hot chocolate are a variety of specialty marshmallows: There’s funfetti, vanilla, and even cookies-and-cream marshmallows. There’s even classes on how to make marshmallows and how to build your own hot cocoa mix.

Come check out this fun and inviting café and wonderland. Warm up with a steaming cup of hot chocolate piled high with marshmallows and forget that it’s winter in Chicago for a minute.

2. Chique°latte

Maybe you’ve visited this lovely little café in your travels abroad. This pick is coming to you from Europe, with locations in the Netherlands and Luxembourg. And now, they have a shop in Chicago, at Logan Square to be precise.

Chique°latte warns you to “brace yourself for happiness” and that’s just what they aim to do with a drink menu of coffees, teas, and a variety of chocolate flavors originating from over 50 countries. They also serve salads, toast, bowls, and sandwiches.

But you’re here for the hot chocolate! I didn’t forget. With drinks named after famous European artists — like The Van Gogh and The Rembrandt — their hot chocolate concoctions do not disappoint. Topped with all the whipped cream your heart desires and a chocolate-covered donut, or perhaps you prefer a chocolate-filled waffle, the hot chocolate drinks at Chique°latte are as beautiful to admire as they are to devour.

3. Cocoa + Co

Alright, it’s time we discuss the difference between hot chocolate and drinking chocolate, and then you must forgive me (or thank me) for including drinking chocolates on this list. Hot chocolate is what you are probably most familiar with. It is made from a powder; usually a blend of cocoa powder, sugar, and a variety of spices. Then, hot water or milk is added. Drinking chocolate is kind of just like it sounds — you’re drinking actual melted down chocolate mixed into steaming milk. You’re welcome!

Cocoa + Co in Old Town Chicago offers drinking chocolates and you absolutely must try them! They are rich and decadent and make you feel like you’re definitely going to be on the naughty list this year (and you’re not going to care). You can choose from a variety of options like La Parisienne, which has a hint of vanilla, or Mayan Magic, which spices things up with chilies, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

4. Santa Baby Bar

With a name like that, you know it’s going to be fun — and spiked! Come enjoy Chicago’s best pop-up experience this holiday season and sip on drinks with Christmas-themed names like Jingle Juice, Yule Mule, The Grinch, and Tropical Sleigh Ride.

But if hot chocolate is what you’re looking for, Santa Baby Bar has that too! You can try the Mexican Hot Cocoa with Casamigos tequila or the Spiked Peppermint Cocoa spiked with Pinnacle Whipped Cream Vodka and peppermint schnapps. If you’re feeling adventurous, bring a group to this hot spot and go for the Colossal Cocoa. It’s a supersized version of their classic cocoa and serves eight people! This can be spiked for an extra fee.

I haven’t even scratched the surface of all the wonderful places you can stop for a hot chocolate in Chicago. In fact, I’m pretty sure you could spend the whole winter there and never try the same one twice. But if you’re only visiting Chicago for a short trip this winter, these should be your first go-to hot chocolates or drinking chocolates to try.