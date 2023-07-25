8 Best Places To Stay In Or Near Verona, Italy

Verona, the city in northern Italy where Romeo and Juliet was set, is the perfect destination for a city break or as part of a wider trip to this region of Italy. Apart from the small residence with a balcony that’s named “Juliet’s House,” Verona is known for its festivals and musical concerts, especially opera. You’ll eat well in Verona and the architecture is stunning, and if you visit close to Christmas, the Christmas markets are magical.

The city has somewhere to stay for all budgets, from guesthouses to fancy hotels, and if you stay out of town, a little further afield, you can experience the city and the surrounding countryside in one go.

Here’s eight places to stay in or near Verona, Italy.

NH Collection Palazzo Verona lobby and reception area Photo credit: NH Collection Palazzo Verona

1. NH Collection Palazzo Verona

Some parts of this five-star hotel date back to the 14th century and there’s evidence of its history as you walk around the NH Collection Palazzo Verona. A historic pillar here and parts of a Roman wall there bring a sense of the building’s past to the experience of staying here. It’s perfectly placed, right in the center of town, and close to all attractions, but it never gets noisy or feels like you’re in the middle of a city. I love how the modern hotel is built around the historic walls and incorporates artifacts into its design. It’s the perfect melding of two very different eras.

Dinner And Drinks

The hotel has one restaurant for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. At dinner, you can choose from the buffet or the a la carte menu. There’s also one lobby bar.

Hotel Italia breakfast buffet Photo credit: Hotel Italia

2. Hotel Italia

A boutique hotel with a lot of character, Hotel Italia is a 20-minute walk from the center of the city, or there’s a bus you can catch 5 minutes away from the hotel. If you don’t mind being that little bit out of the center, this is a great small hotel that feels very traditional. There’s a choice of rooms, including family rooms and single rooms that have a single bed or a French bed; this is quite unusual nowadays and gives a good option to anyone traveling alone. There’s also a small spa area in the hotel. This includes a sauna and a Jacuzzi. It’s not an ultra-modern spa with dazzling facilities, but it’s a nice touch for a small hotel.

Dinner And Drinks

You can book on a bed and breakfast basis, or half board and enjoy dinner in the hotel’s Italian restaurant. The terrace dining is especially nice in summer. There’s a small informal lobby bar to enjoy a drink.

Hotel Accademia entrance Photo credit: Hotel Accademia

3. Hotel Accademia

Hotel Accademia is right in the center of Verona and perfectly placed for getting to all of its attractions. It’s a traditional hotel that’s kept its old-style character, but every modern amenity you’ll need is available. Unusually, for a city-center hotel, parking is available, but you do need to arrange this ahead of your stay as spaces are limited. It is a hotel, but it’s only a bed and breakfast with no lunch or dinner options available. However, it’s a really good breakfast with an impressive self-service spread. There’s also a small sun terrace, but be aware, there are a few steps up to it and it’s not suitable for anyone with mobility issues.

4. Palazzo Monga Boutique

It might be small, with just four rooms, and unable to call itself a hotel, but Palazzo Monga Boutique is a luxurious and unique place to stay in central Verona. Every corner of the interior is like the interior of a grand palace and there’s been a lot of thought put into maintaining and upkeeping the original features. Bear in mind, this is not a hotel but four rooms within a guesthouse. There’s no dining area so breakfast is served to your room each morning, but this is no bed and breakfast meal. This is a gourmet breakfast of fresh fruit, pancakes, and eggs however you like them, served directly to your door. There’s also a mini boutique spa with a sauna that feels luxurious even though it is small scale. The whole experience is an intimate and personal luxury.

Hotel Indigo Verona entrance Photo credit: Hotel Indigo Verona

5. Hotel Indigo

If you’ve stayed in a Hotel Indigo before, you’ll know to expect some quirky décor and a small-scale luxury feel. If you haven’t stayed in a Hotel Indigo before, Hotel Indigo Verona is the perfect introduction. It’s a boutique hotel with a lot of individuality. The building dates back to the 1920s, but inside you’ll find many nods to Romeo and Juliet and the art scene in the city. Rooms are beautifully decorated and no two are the same. The standout feature, for me, is the peaceful and relaxing garden with sun loungers, towels, and tables and chairs for drinks.

Dinner And Drinks

There’s no restaurant at Hotel Indigo as such, but there is a spacious bar that, along with an impressive drinks menu, serves an all-day snack menu.

Crowne Plaza exterior Photo credit: Crowne Plaza

6. Crowne Plaza Verona – Fiera

The Crowne Plaza Verona – Fiera is a little way out of town and takes about 15 minutes by car to get to the city center from. However, the hotel is a good choice for anyone who doesn’t like staying in a city center. The hotel runs a shuttle bus for guests, which has scheduled times depending on the season, and takes you to town and then picks you up again. One of the major benefits of this hotel is the onsite pool. It’s difficult to find a city hotel with a pool in Verona, so this was a big draw for me.

Dinner And Drinks

The hotel has one restaurant where you can get breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and one bar, Bellini’s Bar, where, as well as cocktails and aperitifs, there’s a bar menu.

Cape of Senses pool area Photo credit: Cape of Senses

7. Cape Of Senses

Lake Garda

If you feel like getting out of the city for a few days while you’re staying in Verona, or you want the option to stay somewhere quiet with easy access to the city, Cape of Senses is about 45 minutes away by car and sits right by Lake Garda. This one is certainly on the side of luxury. The hotel only has suites, instead of rooms, with some poolside suites, spa suites, and sky suites with incredible views over the lake. The spa is a wellbeing center that includes an infinity pool overlooking the lake, treatment rooms, and a fitness suite for yoga and meditation. The hotel can also arrange experiences for you, like cooking classes, golf, and wine tastings.

Dinner And Drinks

There are two restaurants on site — Restaurant Al Tramonto and Osteria La Pergola — both with amazing views. Osteria La Pergola also has terrace seating looking out over the water.

8. Hotel Freina

Val Gardena

A little further afield, in the Tyrol region of northern Italy and 2.5 hours away from Verona by car, is Hotel Freina. It’s an excursion from the city but one that takes you far away from city life and to the traditional peaceful area of the South Tyrol. This “mountain lifestyle hotel” is chalet-style and has the appearance of a ski village hotel, but this alpine area is about more than winter sports and is also a great place for hiking and cycling. Sitting in the foot of the mountains, the hotel has a great location to explore the area from. There’s an onsite spa, which is small, but has a Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, and ice grotto.

Dinner And Drinks

There’s a fantastic restaurant here, serving breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner, and it sits directly on the ski slope. It’s a unique way to dine, especially if you’re not skiing! There’s also a traditional tavern for drinks in the evening.

Related Reading: