11 Best Beaches In South Carolina

South Carolina, known as The Palmetto State, boasts over 2,876 miles of coastal shoreline and 34 barrier islands. That adds up to a lot of beaches — from the northernmost beach at Cherry Grove to Bloody Point Beach on the southern tip of Daufuskie Island. No matter your beach ethos, South Carolina has one waiting for you.

Several South Carolina beaches are well-known travel destinations with boardwalks clamoring with teams of people, a mega SkyWheel, and world-class restaurants and shops. Others are small, quiet strips of pristine white sand — almost deserted beaches — favored by the locals.

With dozens of different beaches along the South Carolina shore, it’s difficult to choose just one favorite. Here is a list of my 11 favorite South Carolina beaches.

Myrtle Beach pier Photo credit: digidreamgrafix / Shutterstock.com

1. Myrtle Beach

The #1 tourist destination in all of South Carolina is Myrtle Beach. With over 19 million visitors a year, Myrtle Beach is the most obvious choice for this list. It is a family- and budget-friendly vacation spot with something for everyone with its famous boardwalk and mega SkyWheel.

If by chance, you tire of the Sun and fun at the beach, there is a host of other activities and venues around Myrtle Beach. Have dinner at an award-winning restaurant, see a live show at a theater, spend a few hours at a theme-park entertainment complex, or attend a sporting event. And there is no shortage of water sports including boating, fishing, and paddling.

Kiawah Island shores Photo credit: Clayton Hanson / Shutterstock.com

2. Kiawah Island

Some say that the closest you’ll come to paradise in South Carolina is on Kiawah Island, 25 miles southwest of Charleston. Boasting seven award-winning golf courses, the island is hailed as one of the premier golf resort destinations on the East Coast.

Most of Kiawah Island’s beaches are privately owned, accessible only to property owners and renters. If you are not staying on the island, the only public beach is at Beachwalker County Park. It is a fantastic day-trip beach and worth the drive.

Pro Tip: Beachwalker County Park has a boardwalk, accessibility to public restrooms and showers, seasonal lifeguards, a snack bar, and rentals.

Pawleys Island sand dunes Photo credit: Billy McDonald / Shutterstock.com

3. Pawleys Island

One of the oldest resort areas on the East Coast, Pawleys Island is the perfect low-key, laid-back getaway spot. The island, just over 3 miles long and a half-mile wide, is still largely non-commercialized and a local favorite beach. There are eight public beach access points; the largest and with the most parking being on the south end.

As mentioned above, Pawleys is a historic resort area. It has several incredible historic homes to check out as you drive to the beach. Along with nearby golf and restaurants, the area is host to dozens of festivals year-round.

Pro Tip: Pawleys Island beach access points do not have showers or restrooms.

Edisto Beach on a South Carolina barrier island Photo credit: RarePhoto1 / Shutterstock.com

4. Edisto Beach

Edisto Beach is located on a barrier island between Hilton Head and Charleston. It is a South Carolinian family vacation destination favorite. Its quiet and off-the-beaten-path location still holds plenty of adventure for a fun-filled vacation.

In addition to Edisto Beach State Park, there are 37 public beach access points. Gray’s Beach is perfect for shelling and finding ever-elusive sharks’ teeth. At Boneyard Beach, visitors will delight in the photos they can take amongst driftwood backdrops. There is plenty for vacationers to do on this South Carolina island.

Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms Photo credit: VIS Fine Art / Shutterstock.com

5. Isle Of Palms

Isle of Palms is a small beach community featuring 6 miles of accessible shoreline situated just northeast of Charleston and Sullivan’s Island — home of Fort Moultrie National Historic Park. Centrally located on the island, Isle of Palms County Park and Beach offers loads of water sports activities including kayaking, fishing, and surfing, plus amenities like chair and umbrella rentals, outdoor showers, and seasonal lifeguards.

If the only sand you’re interested in is avoiding sand traps, this small barrier island offers two championship golf courses, both of which are open to the public.

Morris Island Lighthouse on Folly Beach Photo credit: Cvandyke / Shutterstock.com

6. Folly Beach

Another favorite of both Charleston locals and visitors alike is Folly Beach, just 11 miles south of downtown Charleston. A visit to Folly Beach revolves around the water (of course!) and being in the great outdoors.



Take a break from sightseeing in “the city” while relaxing on the beach. Or try surfing, boating, paddling, or biking — just a few ways to enjoy the natural beauty of Folly Beach.

Pro Tip: Be sure to plan an early start to your day trip to Folly Beach. If the weather is warm, you can expect heavy traffic and difficulty finding parking.

7. Surfside Beach

Known as “The Family Beach,” there are 36 public beach access points with 12 beach-area parking lots. I found Surfside Beach to be just the spot for rest and relaxation away from the hubbub of more well-known “touristy” beaches in the area.

With nearby Brookgreen Gardens, Atalya Castle, and Hunting Beach State Park, there is no shortage of adventure to be had.

Pro Tip: For wheelchair access and chair availability, plus parking and other pertinent information, visit Surfside Beach.

Marshes of Huntington Beach State Park Photo credit: Trisha McQuade / Shutterstock.com

8. Huntington Beach State Park

One of my favorite beaches in South Carolina, Huntington Beach State Park is located near Murrell’s Inlet Marshwalk. The park boasts 3 miles of pristine and undeveloped white sand beach for swimming, shelling, fishing, meandering out on a fishing pier, and even walking out onto a rock jetty.

In addition, the state park has 2,500 acres of maritime forest and salt marsh with campsites, picnic shelters, hiking trails, and interpretive boardwalk trails over marshland.

Pro Tip: For even more adventurous off-the-beach fun, be sure to visit Atalaya Castle, a National Historic Landmark accessible from the same beach parking lot.

Cherry Grove Pier Photo credit: PQK / Shutterstock.com

9. Cherry Grove Beach

Cherry Grove is the northernmost South Carolina beach. Almost at the North Carolina border, Cherry Grove Beach lies between Little River and North Myrtle Beach. It is a small, laid-back, family-friendly beach complete with an oceanfront park and a fishing pier.

Nearby is Heritage Shores Nature Preserve — easily one of the most unique parks in South Carolina. It features more than 7 acres of walking paths with interpretive signage at dozens of stations describing the wide array of plants, animals, fish, and bird species that live in the area. The site is ideal for outdoor recreation including fishing, kayaking, hiking, and bird watching.

Pro Tip: Cherry Grove Fishing Pier and Cherry Grove Oceanfront Park offer handicapped beach access and beach showers.

Coligny Beach Park on Hilton Head Island Photo credit: Margaret.Wiktor / Shutterstock.com

10. Hilton Head Island

Another wildly popular SC beach destination, Hilton Head Island sits 30 miles north of Savannah, Georgia. Its year-round sunshine, warm temperatures, and 12 miles of pristine coastal shoreline make Hilton Head home to some of the best beaches, not only in South Carolina but in the entire United States. Shipyard, Coligny, and Burkes Beaches are just a few of them.

Pro Tip: Alder Lane Beach, Coligny Beach Park, Driessen Beach Park, Folly Field Beach Park, and Islanders Beach Park are all equipped with mats making them wheelchair accessible.

Daufuskie Island sunset Photo credit: BrittanyMale / Shutterstock.com

11. Daufuskie Island

Daufuskie Island offers 3 miles of white sand beaches, all of which are open to the public. Lounge in the sand and sun all day watching dolphins, pelicans, and osprey peruse the shore for shells, or take a walk down to Bloody Point — South Carolina’s southernmost beach. If you like to fish, Bloody Point is the “secret” local fishing hole.

What makes Daufuskie Island and its beaches so different and unique? There is no bridge to Daufuskie Island. The only way to get there is by boat. Water taxi and ferry boat services run from Bluffton, Hilton Head, and Savannah.

Along with a plethora of beaches to choose from, the South Carolina coast also offers historic towns full of southern charm, six state and national parks, and outdoor recreation of every kind. Golf is also abundant in South Carolina. You’ll find premier golf courses near most of the beaches on this list.

