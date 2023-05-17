Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa Review

The Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa is a beachfront resort in the heart of Medano Beach — the best swimmable beach in Cabo San Lucas. The resort offers couples, friends, and groups the right mix of comfort and adventure. Guests can sip on a cocktail while taking in the iconic views of Cabo’s most famous landmark: Land’s End. And when night rolls around, guests can enjoy the enchanting city skyline at Rooftop 360. The bar at the top is the highest rooftop terrace in the city and is not only Instagram-friendly but also the perfect place for late-night dancing above the sea.

Corazon Beach Club Photo credit: Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

Amenities

Oceanfront infinity pools; one on the rooftop

Family pool with swim-up bar and an adult-only pool

Elevated and private beach club

Onsite world-class full-service spa

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Concierge services

Fitness center

Rooftop lounge and restaurant

Room Types

Corazón is a contemporary resort with 305 luxury guest rooms, suites, and penthouses. All accommodations offer private furnished balconies; some have a private hot tub with premier views of the Sea of Cortez or downtown Cabo.

Hotel Class

Luxury four-star resort

Rooftop 360 Photo credit: Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

How To Get To Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

The resort is 35–40 minutes from Los Cabos International Airport.

Parking

Valet Parking

Why I Chose Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

First, it’s been years since I’ve been to Mexico and the beautiful beaches there. When I was invited to review the resort, I didn’t hesitate because I wanted to experience another part of Mexico I hadn’t been to.

History Of Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

Where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific Ocean, Corazón Cabo Resort is a timeless narrative throughout. The project draws influence from Mexico’s rich history, integrating cultural elements with luxurious amenities.

Infinity pool and beach Photo credit: Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

Activities At Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

The resort offers many activities on the water.

Electric Surfing

Cabo is easily a fan favorite and for a good reason, but many haven’t explored its active side. Ever tried electric surfing? It is an adventure.

Crystal Kayaking

It’s kayaking in a crystal clear kayak where you can see through the bottom. It’s pretty cool, but we didn’t see a thing that day!

Snuba

This is a cross between snorkeling and scuba diving. Explore a guided underwater adventure with no heavy equipment on your back.

Aleta Photo credit: Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

Restaurants At Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

Aleta

This waterfront restaurant is the perfect spot for relaxing and savoring the flavors of Cabo, with striking views of beautiful Medano Beach. With an open kitchen, Aleta features fresh, daily caught seafood. Guests can also bring their own catches for a “You Hook, We Cook” experience; they will cook it right in front of you!

Rooftop 360

Perched high atop the ninth floor, set against a backdrop of panoramic views, Rooftop 360 is the perfect all-day escape to enjoy brunch, lunch, happy hour cocktails, or dinner.

Corazón Beach Club

Corazón Beach Club offers a stylishly relaxed atmosphere that manages to be both playful, indulgent, and chill all at once. The beach club features daybeds, lounge chairs, a live DJ, and a full-service bar and kitchen with first-rate food and handmade craft cocktails.

Camaleón Cafe

Located in the lobby, Camaleón Cafe features handcrafted espressos, cappuccinos, lattes, teas, and more. Sundries and a selection of grab-n-go items are available as well.

Pool and exterior of Corazón Photo credit: Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

Types Of Travelers At Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

The resort’s vibe is loud, with music playing until late at night. I saw many couples, young college kids (it was spring break for college students), and a few families with small kids. It’s a happening place, so whoever stays here must like a party scene.

Pet-Friendly Information

Pets 25 pounds and under are welcome.

Tips On Booking Accommodations

Book ahead, especially during the busy season.

What Is Near Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa?

Downtown Cabo is within walking distance and right outside the hotel. The Milky Way Bar next door also plays loud music.

Would I Stay Here Again?

It would depend on who goes with me. If I were to bring my grandson, I would not. But for a girl’s or couple’s trip: yes, I would go back. The resort is very popular among any age. After all, Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa is up for being one of the most Instagrammable hotels in the world in 2023.

1-(800)-753-5069

Pelicanos 225, El Medano Ejidal, 23453

Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico

