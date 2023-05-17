TravelAwaits

Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa Review

Kim Croisant
May.17.2023
Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa
Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa
Photo credit: Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa
    The Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa is a beachfront resort in the heart of Medano Beach — the best swimmable beach in Cabo San Lucas. The resort offers couples, friends, and groups the right mix of comfort and adventure. Guests can sip on a cocktail while taking in the iconic views of Cabo’s most famous landmark: Land’s End. And when night rolls around, guests can enjoy the enchanting city skyline at Rooftop 360. The bar at the top is the highest rooftop terrace in the city and is not only Instagram-friendly but also the perfect place for late-night dancing above the sea.

    Corazon Beach Club
    Corazon Beach Club
    Photo credit: Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

    Amenities

    • Oceanfront infinity pools; one on the rooftop 
    • Family pool with swim-up bar and an adult-only pool
    • Elevated and private beach club
    • Onsite world-class full-service spa
    • Complimentary Wi-Fi
    • Concierge services
    • Fitness center
    • Rooftop lounge and restaurant

    Room Types

    Corazón is a contemporary resort with 305 luxury guest rooms, suites, and penthouses. All accommodations offer private furnished balconies; some have a private hot tub with premier views of the Sea of Cortez or downtown Cabo.

    Hotel Class

    Luxury four-star resort

    Rooftop 360
    Rooftop 360
    Photo credit: Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

    How To Get To Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

    The resort is 35–40 minutes from Los Cabos International Airport.

    Parking

    Valet Parking

    Why I Chose Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

    First, it’s been years since I’ve been to Mexico and the beautiful beaches there. When I was invited to review the resort, I didn’t hesitate because I wanted to experience another part of Mexico I hadn’t been to.

    History Of Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

    Where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific Ocean, Corazón Cabo Resort is a timeless narrative throughout. The project draws influence from Mexico’s rich history, integrating cultural elements with luxurious amenities.

    Infinity pool and beach at Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa
    Infinity pool and beach
    Photo credit: Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

    Activities At Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

    The resort offers many activities on the water.

    Electric Surfing

    Cabo is easily a fan favorite and for a good reason, but many haven’t explored its active side. Ever tried electric surfing? It is an adventure.

    Crystal Kayaking

    It’s kayaking in a crystal clear kayak where you can see through the bottom. It’s pretty cool, but we didn’t see a thing that day!

    Snuba

    This is a cross between snorkeling and scuba diving. Explore a guided underwater adventure with no heavy equipment on your back.

    Aleta
    Aleta
    Photo credit: Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

    Restaurants At Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

    Aleta

    This waterfront restaurant is the perfect spot for relaxing and savoring the flavors of Cabo, with striking views of beautiful Medano Beach. With an open kitchen, Aleta features fresh, daily caught seafood. Guests can also bring their own catches for a “You Hook, We Cook” experience; they will cook it right in front of you!

    Rooftop 360

    Perched high atop the ninth floor, set against a backdrop of panoramic views, Rooftop 360 is the perfect all-day escape to enjoy brunch, lunch, happy hour cocktails, or dinner.

    Corazón Beach Club

    Corazón Beach Club offers a stylishly relaxed atmosphere that manages to be both playful, indulgent, and chill all at once. The beach club features daybeds, lounge chairs, a live DJ, and a full-service bar and kitchen with first-rate food and handmade craft cocktails.

    Camaleón Cafe

    Located in the lobby, Camaleón Cafe features handcrafted espressos, cappuccinos, lattes, teas, and more. Sundries and a selection of grab-n-go items are available as well.

    Pool and exterior of Corazón
    Pool and exterior of Corazón
    Photo credit: Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

    Types Of Travelers At Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

    The resort’s vibe is loud, with music playing until late at night. I saw many couples, young college kids (it was spring break for college students), and a few families with small kids. It’s a happening place, so whoever stays here must like a party scene.

    Pet-Friendly Information

    Pets 25 pounds and under are welcome.

    Tips On Booking Accommodations

    Book ahead, especially during the busy season.

    What Is Near Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa?

    Downtown Cabo is within walking distance and right outside the hotel. The Milky Way Bar next door also plays loud music.

    Would I Stay Here Again?

    It would depend on who goes with me. If I were to bring my grandson, I would not. But for a girl’s or couple’s trip: yes, I would go back. The resort is very popular among any age. After all, Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa is up for being one of the most Instagrammable hotels in the world in 2023.

    Contact Information

    • 1-(800)-753-5069
    • Pelicanos 225, El Medano Ejidal, 23453
    • Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico

    • Image of Kim Croisant Kim Croisant View Full Profile

      Travel writer and road trip enthusiast of My Traveling Roads, Kim Croisant, is a proud native Texan passionate about seeing the world by car, plane, train, RV — any way she can. Her travels include many road trips through Texas and beyond. Kim is raising her grandson and takes him and her Yorkie/Shih Tzu mix doggies on as many trips as possible. When she's feeling the love, she lets her darling 84-year-old mother come along as well. But her favorite way to travel is solo. When Kim's not writing, she is hiking through nature and camping in the woods in a cabin full of amenities.

