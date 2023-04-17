Popular Florida Spring Closed To Visitors For Six Months — Here’s Why

A popular Florida spring will be closed for most of 2023 for a construction project. Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River will be closed from April until November for the Canal Stabilization Project.

On its website, it says, “This project will restore habitat, including critical manatee habitat, and prevent erosion of sediment into the spring.”

The Canal Stabilization Project

The Canal Stabilization Project is being done to complement a project completed in 2016 to repair the eroded shoreline and prevent future erosion. The shoreline restoration improvements will restore the habitat and reduce erosion along the Three Sisters Springs’ shoreline.

Three Sisters Springs is known for its crystal clear waters. Erosion and years of manatee and human activity have caused sediments to enter the spring vent and cloud the waters. It also causes trees to collapse which not only creates a loss of habitat but also decreases water clarity.

During the project, the shoreline will be stabilized and reinforced. There will also be native wetland plants brought in to provide even more stabilization and reduce the impact of stormwater runoff.

The project is being done from April until November 15 to avoid manatee season, which is November 15 through April 1.

Closures During The Project

Three Sisters Springs closed on April 1 for construction to begin. This also means it’s closed to kayaking, swimming, and any land activities.

About Three Sisters Springs

Three Sisters Springs is a wetlands habitat in Kings Bay. It’s made up of three springs: Pretty Sister, Big Sister, and Little Sister. There are about 20 spring vents within the refuge that put out about 20 million gallons of water per day. Swimming is permitted in the springs.

