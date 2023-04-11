6 Best Places To Stay In Texas Hill Country According To A Local

The Texas Hill Country is known for its beautiful, rugged landscape and some of the most-visited cities in the state. Fredericksburg, the largest city in the hill country, has a strong German heritage. Other popular destinations include Boerne, Marble Falls, and Johnson City — my favorite areas of the hill country. It should be no surprise that the region is full of spectacular stays.

The hill country is a prime outdoor recreational and wine destination. It’s hard to beat the scenic drives from one end to the other. I’ve been going to the Texas Hill Country for quite some time, primarily for wine tasting. And when I do go, I like to bring along family, friends, and my dogs when possible. So I look for places to stay that fit my needs.

If you’re looking for real-life cowboys or cheap hotels, then the Texas Hill Country is not for you. But don’t just take my word for it — read on to learn more about my favorite places to stay in the Texas Hill Country.

I was hosted at Camp Lucy. All opinions are my own.

Camp Lucy cabin room Photo credit: Kim Croisant

1. Camp Lucy

Dripping Springs

Camp Lucy is nestled in the gorgeous hill country in Dripping Springs. This great escape is sprawled out on 300 acres with a creek running through it and is just under an hour’s drive from Austin. It’s a great winter and spring travel destination full of natural beauty with a cozy resort, multiple stunning wedding venues, and an award-winning restaurant and resort pool.

Beyond the modern-rustic cabins, family cottages, and boutique hotel rooms, Camp Lucy offers guests a place to relax and unwind in the country.

My Favorite Amenities

Hiking: If you’re outdoorsy, you’ll love a hike around the property. Be on the lookout for many wild critters, such as turkeys, deer, and rabbits, and at night, there are even more that come out to roam the grounds and find food.

Onsite Restaurant: The menu at Tillie’s comes mainly from local farms and ranches. Inside, the restaurant is decorated with unique antiques that blend the traditional central Texas vibe with a historic international flair and includes a diverse collection of historic buildings. Shrimp and grits have been my favorite dish both times I was there. But I promised myself I would try something different next time. After dinner, feeding the alpacas outside the restaurant is fun; they always appreciate a nibble or two.

Onsite Experiences: Yoga, archery, and hatchet-throwing; I can now say I cannot throw a hatchet, but I can shoot a bow-and-arrow! Guests can enjoy catch-and-release fishing on the banks of Onion Creek and guided sunrise hiking.

Community Fire Pit: From available s’mores kits to buy, blankets at the front desk to use, and the ambiance of a fire surrounded by old and new friends is something to endure.

Gift Shop: If you love the smell of your room, you can buy it at the gift shop along with several other souvenirs from Camp Lucy.

Madrone Springs Ranch living room Photo credit: Madrone Springs Ranch

2. Madrone Springs Ranch

Dripping Springs

Outside Dripping Springs, close to Pedernales State Park, lies Madrone Springs Ranch. It is a large and gorgeous ranch home with lavish accommodations tucked away down a dirt road nestled among beautiful trees on many acres. Visualize upscale luxury surrounded by stunning views of hills, a creek, nature, wildlife, and a private pond where you can swim in the nude if you so dare.

You can rent the whole house or part of it. Either way, you’re privacy in nature is Madrone’s promise.

My Favorite Amenities

Private Healing Spa and Fitness Center: Take a dip in the hot tub overlooking the creek, relax in the sauna, take a cold plunge, and find peace through meditation in the yoga studio. The owners thought of everything.

Chef Bob: If cooking is not on your to-do list, let Chef Bob cook your meals. This is luxury on top of luxury!

Outdoor Experiences: If the alpacas are feeling it, you may be able to get close enough to pet and feed them. Go for a hike and discover a cave or two on the property.

Vagabond Farmhouse interior, Johnson City Photo credit: Kim Croisant

3. Vagabond’s On Pecan

Johnson City

This is a charming southern ranch-style home in the heart of quaint Johnson City and blocks from the town square. Vagabond’s On Pecan is the perfect getaway for families, couples, and a girls’ weekends.

If you like to indulge in wine, Wine Road 290 starts in Johnson City with over 50 wineries from its start to Fredericksburg.

My Favorite Amenities

Full-Service Kitchen with Pantry: Enjoy making breakfast and dinners in this spacious kitchen with every available appliance you need. Then, enjoy your meals on the large dining room table.

Eclectic Decor: I felt like I was in another country among all the beautiful multi-fabrics, patterns, and art.

Backyard Patio: If you love relaxing outdoors, you’ll love the shade provided by the 200-year-old oak trees and wonderful large backyard patio. Enjoy your dinner outside on the patio or gather for wine, play yard games, or relax.

Inside a yurt at Walden Retreats Photo credit: Walden Retreats

4. Walden Retreats

Johnson City

Out in nature sit luxurious yurts, one after the other yet far apart. It’s the perfect spot to disconnect and immerse yourself in the hill country. Make a fire, hike, dip your feet in the Pedernales River, or paddle a canoe — all available for you to experience.

Walden Retreats is way out in nature, so if anything is needed, there is an onsite store. Enjoy a walk to the store if you’re inclined — a farther walk will lead you to the Perdernales River. The walk is long, hilly, and rocky. Be sure to wear a good pair of hiking shoes and bring a walking stick if you have one. But once you’re down at the river, the views are gorgeous and the water is spectacular. We even saw mountain goats.

My Favorite Amenities

Comfortable Bed: All the luxury of a glamping tent starts with lavish linens provided for you. We slept comfortably at night when the weather cooled down.

Claw Foot Tub: Indulge in the claw foot tub or be adventurous and clean up in the outdoor shower. We tried both.

Onsite Store: The store may have it if you forget or need something.

Journal Book: This book is provided for all guests and tells the story of the land and lists many places to visit around the area.

The Bevy Photo credit: Kim Croisant

5. The Bevy Hotel Boerne

Boerne

The Bevy is a boutique hotel with stylish rooms, upscale amenities, various food options, adult beverages, and a spectacular bar area. When we were there, we listened to live music playing in the lounge and enjoyed bar bites. It was an excellent way to end the day in Boerne. For fun things to do in town, be sure to read Fantastic Things To Do In Charming Boerne, Texas.

My Favorite Amenities

Chocolate Cookie: A warm chocolate cookie was waiting for us upon arrival. Yep, every guest will get this sweet delight when checking in.

Spacious Rooms: I enjoyed lounging on the couch and doing some work.

King Bed: It was peaceful, and I slept great, even with music from the lobby still going on.

Pantry Market: I caught myself several times ordering from the market. It was excellent and convenient.

Hidden Falls view of Lake Marble Falls Photo credit: Kim Croisant

6. Hidden Falls Inn

Marble Falls

Hidden Falls Inn is a hotel on Lake Marble Falls, a great location within walking distance to Main Street, where all the shops are located, and my favorite winery — Fiesta Winery. If you are visiting, you’ll want to know the best things to do in Marble Falls, Texas.

My Favorite Amenities

The View: Our room had a spectacular view of the lake.

Outdoor Pool and Hot Tub: Not only did we enjoy the pool and hot tub, but our view was also right on Lake Marble Falls.

Great Location: Walking to the park and shops is a great way to exercise.