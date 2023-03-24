TravelAwaits

Finland Is Giving 10 Lucky Visitors A Masterclass In Happiness — How To Apply For The Free Trip

Allison Godlove
Mar.24.2023
    Finland has once again ranked as the happiest country in the world. The World Happiness Report honored the country for its 4th year in a row. While that may seem like a difficult feat to achieve, Visit Finland says it’s a state of mind and wants to teach you the skills to find happiness. You can now take a masterclass in happiness.

    “Finns are often asked, ‘Why are you so happy?’ We believe Finnish happiness stems from a close relationship with nature and our down-to-earth lifestyle,” said Heli Jimenez, senior director of international marketing at Business Finland. “Finland is full of immersive experiences among nature. Our energizing forests, charming lakes, and vibrant archipelago landscapes are all perfect places to relax, unwind, and get in touch with your inner happiness.”

    Masterclass Of Happiness

    What makes the Finns so happy? The Masterclass of Happiness is a 4-day, in-person intensive class hosted this summer. It will focus on four themes: food and wellbeing, health and balance, design and everyday, and nature and lifestyle. The crash course is led by experts in various fields who will share their best practices and methods, as well as look at how the themes mix to create a happy lifestyle. It will take place from June 12 through June 15, 2023.

    Visit Finland is looking for outgoing people who are interested in wellbeing and have an open mind. Participants will be filmed during classes and Visit Finland will use the video for promotional purposes.

    Those who are chosen will not be paid for the classes, but your expenses for travel and accommodations will be covered.

    Masterclass Accommodations

    During your Masterclass, you’ll stay at the all-inclusive Kuru Resort in a private villa along a lake in the Finnish Lakeland region. It’s located in a forest allowing you to be surrounded by nature, which the Finns believe has incredible healing powers. There are no televisions in the rooms to emphasize the need for a digital detox, but Wi-Fi is available if needed. Each villa has a private sauna and spa, and carefully-researched amenities to help you get the best sleep.

    How To Apply

    There is a two-phase application process to get into the Masterclass of Happiness. You have to fill out a form with your name and contact information as well as complete a social media challenge. The challenge requires participants to create content showing why you believe you may secretly be a Finn. You must do both in order to be considered. The application deadline is April 2 and 10 applicants will be announced on May 2 on the Visit Finland Instagram and TikTok pages.

