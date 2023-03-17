This UK Airport Is Changing Carry-On Liquid Rules — How Much Passengers Will Be Able To Bring Through Security Now

At this UK airport, you no longer need to pack your liquids into appropriately-sized bottles.

An airport in northern England has become the first in the nation to do away with the current limit on liquids passing through airport security.

Teesside Airport in Darlington has done away with the 100-milliliter limit (about 3.3 ounces) on liquids passing through security checkpoints. Instead, travelers can bring items as much as 2 liters, or about 67 liquid ounces.

The airport has also ended the need for creams and cosmetics to be removed and sent through the scanner separately, as well as laptops and other electronic equipment.

The reason behind the change is the installation of new scanning equipment at the airport, known as C3 scanners.

Teesside is the first to get the new scanners, with more rolling out across the nation in the coming months.

First In The Nation

Being first wasn’t lost on local officials.

“Once again, Teesside is at the forefront of developments in the aviation industry, with our C3 scanners in place and already being used in the rollout of the new rules,” Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen boasted to ITV News. “We’re getting lots of positive feedback from our passengers right now and, as our slate of summer holiday flights begins to ramp up at the end of this month, these scanners will be invaluable to quickly process the hundreds of thousands of people we’re set to welcome through our doors.”

The UK government had previously set a June 2024 deadline for the nation’s airports to install the new scanners to speed up airport lines and reduce stress on passengers.

Ahead Of The Curve

Teesside is way ahead of the game.

“Some airports have announced they’re looking to end the restriction in time for the Easter holidays, but we’re one step ahead in having already scrapped the limit, showing how local regional airports are going further, faster for the people that they serve,” Houchen said, according to Aviation Source News.

The mayor credited the technology for the positive changes at Teesside.

“Passenger safety and experience is front and center of all we do at Teesside Airport, and these scanners play a massive part in both,” he said.

Teesside is a primary regional airport, although, it does have flights to Spain, Portugal, and the Canary Islands.

New Scanners Coming To U.S.

Airports in the U.S. are in the process of installing similar scanners, but there are currently no plans to change the 3.4-ounce limit on liquids for U.S. flights.

The new scanners will, however, allow passengers to the U.S. to bypass removing liquids and electronics from their carry-on bags, officials said.

