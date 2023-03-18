TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

Types of TravelCruises and Sailing

8 Things To Know If You Get Sick Or Injured On A Cruise

Michelle M. Shockley
Mar.18.2023
Princess Cruise ship in Japan
While an illness or injury is not on your cruise itinerary, you should always be prepared and knowledgeable about available resources.
Photo credit: Carl Court / Getty Images
  • Cruises and Sailing
  • Health Tips
  • Industry Insider
  • News and Tips
  • Safety
  • Travel Tips
  • Types of Travel
    • All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links.
    Michelle M. Shockley
    Mar.18.2023

    While getting sick or injured is not on your cruise itinerary, it does happen. But you might not know what the cruise medical clinic is capable of handling. It’s important to be prepared and be aware. The medical staff on board is trained to handle non-emergency and emergency care. Our veteran cruise expert, Buck Banks, breaks down what you should know if you do get sick or injured during your cruise.

    1. Emergency Care

    Commonly treated emergency injuries or conditions include cardiac arrest, broken bones, sprains, head injuries, and dehydration.

    Medical Equipment

    In general, most cruise ships have a healthcare facility with several beds to treat emergency cases. They are equipped, like most emergency rooms, with X-ray machines, defibrillators, and ultrasound machines.

    Most cruise ships are equipped with telemedicine facilities that allow the shipboard medical staff to consult with shoreside doctors on appropriate treatments.

    Medevac

    In emergencies, the staff’s goal is to provide initial care and stabilize the patient in order to facilitate moving them. Typically, if possible, it is preferred to transfer an ill or injured guest off the ship at a port of call with appropriate medical facilities.

    Banks indicates that in some cases that is not possible and guests are medevaced via water ambulance or helicopter. Generally, if you are sick or injured enough to be evacuated from the ship, it is unlikely that you will rejoin it. In terms of returning home, that is usually accomplished with an air ambulance.

    2. Non-Emergency Care

    Banks says they can also treat a variety of non-emergency conditions. He received treatment for a sinus infection on a Princess ship once and was given antibiotics and some interesting nasal treatments that were common in the UK, but he had never seen them before.

    On another occasion, he was accompanying a media group when a journalist who was allergic to shellfish was accidentally exposed during a meal at the buffet. He accompanied her to the infirmary where they administered medications specific to her condition and she was able to avoid serious symptoms.

    3. Prescription Medications

    It can happen to any of us: We forget our medications at home. Thankfully, the doctors on board can help.

    Pharmacy On Board 

    The ship’s medical staff can prescribe medicine. There is a pharmacy that can fill prescription orders as well as offer common over-the-counter cold and flu meds. They have common generic prescription medications for short-term use.

    Pharmacies On Shore

    Guest services and the medical staff can help facilitate filling your full prescription at a port of call. If you have a chronic illness like diabetes and use insulin, ask your doctor to write you a prescription before your cruise in case you forget your insulin at home.

    Pro Tip: Keep a list of medications, supplements, your medical insurance, and travelers’ insurance with you. You can also take pictures of the items and keep them on your phone to show the medical staff.

    4. What Can’t Be Treated On Board

    Most ship infirmaries are not set up to treat chronic illnesses such as kidney disease. However, there are special cruises designed for people with chronic kidney conditions where dialysis machines are brought on board to accommodate regular treatments.

    Pro Tip: Dialysis at Sea is a service that works with Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruise lines to offer dialysis during your cruise.

    5. Most Common Onboard Injury

    The most common type of injury on a cruise ship is a slip and fall due to the wet decks and stairs. Banks suggests always using handrails on stairs and watching for signs indicating steps, uneven decks, or a spill indoors or a wet deck outdoors. Always be aware that you’re on a moving vehicle at sea. Although you’re on vacation, pay attention and take it easy.

    6. Medical Staff Qualifications

    Medical staff, both doctors and nurses, are usually trained, accredited, and licensed in emergency care. Banks says the licenses will vary, according to where the staff hails from, but on most ships operating out of U.S. ports, it’s a U.S. accreditation. According to Carnival Cruise Lines, a typical medical team consists of two doctors and two to four nurses.

    7. Cost

    Typically, you will be charged to be seen by the cruise medical staff. The cost is typically billed to your room and varies depending on if you go to the clinic during regular hours, after hours, or if the doctor visits your room. Check your health insurance before your trip to see what is covered and what is not.

    8. Travel Insurance

    Banks always recommends picking up travel insurance, especially if you will be cruising abroad. He suggests checking to make sure it covers transportation (both on land and by air), emergency room and hospitalization, as well as medications and accommodations for those traveling with you.

    For more cruise information, check out these articles:

  • Cruises and Sailing
  • Health Tips
  • Industry Insider
  • News and Tips
  • Safety
  • Travel Tips
  • Types of Travel
    • Image of Michelle M. Shockley Michelle M. Shockley View Full Profile

      Michelle Shockley is an Emmy award-winning journalist, content creator, and mom to two young adult daughters. Empty nesting led her to Retirement Awaits as the Project Lead. She and her family love to travel, and their vacations are not for the weary. Her motto: Have minivan, will road trip, but her husband prefers the air. Michelle enjoys learning about the journey into retirement and sharing that knowledge with readers.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.