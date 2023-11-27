3-Year Cruise Canceled Because Company Didn’t Have a Ship

After a number of delays, reschedules, and relocations, the Florida-based company Life at Sea Cruises told its customers that its inaugural three-year trip was canceled because it didn’t have a ship. According to CNN, the company informed its customers last week and told them they would refund their money in monthly installments from December to February.

However, some of the passengers who booked the 111 cabins sold are currently in Istanbul, Turkey, which was where the cruise was supposed to depart. Others say they have nowhere to return to because they sold or rented out their homes in anticipation of living on the ship for three years and fulfilling their dreams of traveling the world.

Live at Sea Cruises announced the trip back in March and initially planned to set sail on Nov. 1, 2023, using the “revitalized” MV Gemini. The company pitched the trip to vacationers and remote workers interested in traveling more than 130,000 miles and visiting 375 ports in 135 countries all for the low price of $30,000.