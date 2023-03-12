Have A Pint And Stay The Night At Ted Lasso’s Favorite Pub For Less Than $14 — Here’s How

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links.

Ted Lasso fans: Listen up! You know the pub where all the AFC Richmond fans watch the games? You now have a chance to stay there.

Crown & Anchor Pub

In the show, the Crown & Anchor pub is the gathering place for AFC Richmond fans, hosted by the beloved owner Mae (played by Annette Badland). In real life, the pub is called The Prince’s Head and it’s located in Richmond, about 35 minutes from London.

“The Crown & Anchor is an essential fixture for AFC Richmond,” explains Annette Badland. “It’s where friends, colleagues, and teammates come together to celebrate our triumphs or cope with the agony of relegation.”

Three Nights Only

To celebrate the return of Ted Lasso (season three premieres Wednesday, March 15), the pub is allowing guests to stay overnight and experience all things Ted Lasso-related. But, this is for three nights only, October 23, 24, and 25. And you can’t beat the price — just £11 a night (only $13.32)! Why that number? It’s the number of players on a soccer pitch.

Badland says she is excited to see fans get the true AFC Richmond experience.

“That’s why I’m pleased to host guests — and take the night off!” says Badland. “Time to give others the opportunity to experience the same camaraderie and sense of community that coach Lasso inspires. After all, we’re Richmond ‘til we die!”

Judging by the popularity of the show, these stays are going to book quickly, so be sure to set your alarm for 1 p.m. Eastern on March 21 when booking opens. Guests can only book one night; you cannot book all three nights. This is to ensure other fans can stay overnight in the pub as well.

About Your Stay

If you are lucky enough to snag one of the nights, you and up to three people will stay overnight at the pub; something that no one has ever done before! You can munch on some popular pub fare, enjoy a round of darts, take your shot at the pinball machine, and share your favorite Ted Lasso moments. And no Ted Lasso-themed stay would be complete without those famous biscuits.

The stay also includes karaoke, chess, and AFC Richmond attire. Looking through the pictures of the property on Airbnb, you can see Lasso’s desk, pub stools, and the famous “Believe” sign in one of the bedrooms. And your host for the evening is Mae, so you will truly get a Ted Lasso experience.

This is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in a fan-favorite show as it enters its likely last season. After you stay in the pub, head over to London to eat at one of our favorite outdoor restaurants with river views, get the low-down on high tea versus afternoon tea, and walk around some of our favorite parks.

Be sure to catch Ted Lasso season three when it premieres Wednesday, March 15 on Apple TV+.