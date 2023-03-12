TravelAwaits

Disney’s Famous Dole Whip Is Coming To Grocery Stores — Where You’ll Be Able To Buy The Delicious Treat

Allison Godlove
Mar.12.2023
Dole Whip, a Disney fan-favorite treat
Photo credit: DiegoFB / Shutterstock.com
    Disney fans can now get the magic of soft serve from the comfort of their own homes. Dole Whip will soon be available in a grocery store near you. The famous frozen treat will come in three flavors: pineapple, mango, and strawberry.

    What Is Dole Whip?

    The soft-serve, dairy-free dessert was introduced at Magic Kingdom Park in 1984, and a favorite was born. Dole Whip was initially called Dole Pineapple Whip when introduced at Aloha Isle. It can now be found in all the parks and comes in several flavors.

    It has quite the cult following with many people trying to recreate the sweet treat. There’s a Dole Whip Day and the Disney Parks blog even has a Dole Whip-inspired recipe. There are how-to recipe blogs, and Dole Whip fan merchandise on Etsy.

    Dole Whip Near You

    While we don’t know just yet when Dole Whip will be available in the freezer section of your local store, Dole is premiering its new products at Expo West, a trade show in California, March 7 through 11.

    There are 11 new products the company is launching this year that are made without processed sugars and with better-for-the-environment containers. The launches include snacks, probiotic sodas, smoothie bowls, and a relaunch of acai bowls.

