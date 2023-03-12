Looking for a tranquil beach getaway? Found between the ocean and the sound, Topsail Beach, North Carolina, is on the southernmost end of Topsail Island, about 40 miles northeast of Wilmington. This small, quiet beach community is not commercialized. You won’t find any high-rise condos, but there are plenty of lovely Topsail Beach rentals available on Vrbo.

Bathed in natural beauty, Topsail Beach is known as the home of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, which is noted for its sea turtle conservation and preservation efforts.

Make memories that last a lifetime at this peaceful yet fun escape. Here are several serene vacation rentals to choose from for your next coastal getaway to quaint Topsail Beach.

Captain Andy's Too $316/avg nightly Located in a quiet neighborhood on the south end of Topsail Beach, this recently renovated beachfront vacation home features fantastic ocean views from each of its four bedrooms. Plus, each room has access to the beach! One deck is covered, while the other is not, so you can have shade or sun while experiencing breathtaking views. Private vacation home 8 Guests 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms We loved our stay here. The owner made everything very easy. We loved being right on the ocean. We could hear the ocean from the house. We hope to make this a yearly trip. We had the best time at Captain Andy's Too! Beautiful views and a great house. Andy thought of everything. Only one problem, we had to leave!! But we hope to return soon Beautiful house with gorgeous ocean views from every room! Nicely decorated! Fully stocked kitchen to cook in! We loved the outside shower too! Andy was very easy to communicate with! Would stay here again when visiting Topsail! Captain Andy's Too is just a perfect beach house! Situated in a quiet neighborhood at the South end of Top Sail beach, where there is little traffic. The view of the beach and ocean from the main deck is breathtaking. With two decks, one covered and one not, you have the luxury of either shade or sun. Both decks are well equipped with a variety of lounging/sitting accommodation. Inside, the house looks like it was built yesterday. Immaculate in every detail. The kitchen is equipped with everything you need to make an omelet to a shrimp boil! If you want a 12-pot of coffee or a Keurig single cup, you got it. All the beds sleep very well and there is plenty of storage when you unpack. I particularly like the walk-in shower situated with the master bedroom on the main floor. If you have pets, there is a small garden where you can walk them in privacy. Overall, you can't go wrong in renting this property. We'll be back! Location is excellent and owner is very responsive. Would definitely stay here again.

Sound Castle $239/avg nightly Also located on the south end of Topsail, Sound Castle is in a quiet, family-friendly area. This vacation rental offers the best of both worlds — the sound and the beach — at an affordable price. You can see the sound from the house, and the beach is just a short walk away. Do note that Sunday-to-Sunday reservations are required during the summer. Private vacation home 6 Guests 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms We loved the house very nice and comfortable We had a quick trip for a family event and the property was very nice , clean and a great location. Would requirement! Beautiful home, short walk to beach access, king bed slept wonderful. Quiet area , We will be returning in November because time went by too quickly. This house is in a quite neighborhood very peaceful ocean and sound accessible very easily.The house being equipped with linens and towels is a great extra also. The owner is top notch very helpful and kind we would stay at this house again. The property is a few steps to sound, a few more to the ocean beach and a lovely walk to the southern tip on the beach with stunning sunset views,We enjoyed the house and were quite comfortable,Angie was communicative and helpfulAll in all a wonderful vacation spot!

Oceanfront Home With Beach Access $302/avg nightly This spacious four-bedroom oceanfront vacation rental offers incredible ocean views and direct access to the beach. When you're not on the beach, you can enjoy views from the deck. With parking for up to four vehicles, this home is great for a crowd. Private vacation home 8 Guests 4 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms Very comfortable home. Great beach front location.

South Topsail Home On Canal By Beach $481/avg nightly This beach house is not directly on the beach, but it backs up to the canal, and the beach is just steps away. Enjoy access to the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) and take the kayak for a paddle. Other beach equipment is included as well. This prime Topsail Island location is close to restaurants, entertainment such as putt-putt, roller skating, a paddleball court, and a playground. Private vacation home 6 Guests 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom We enjoyed our stay! The location was perfect to enjoy both kayaking and the beach. We used the ladder at the canal to enter our kayaks. We enjoyed two beautiful sunsets from our kayaks and even saw dolphins one night. The beach is such an short, easy walk. The kitchen is well equipped and the bed is very comfortable. The property was very clean and so welcoming. Me and my family had a great time there celebrating my nephews 6th birthday and he loved how close it was to the beach. We had a great experience. The owners were very friendly and responsive as well. Location was great and the host was wonderful at communicating with us and answering questions. Only thing to keep in mind is that if you have a paddleboard and/or want to use the kayak you may need to transport them to a put in. Overall the house was great for our family. My family of five stayed at this lovely home, it was our first visit to Topsail. The home has so many extra amenities like beach chairs and a kayak. It was also so very clean and very comfortable, we loved the open floor plan. We hope to return next summer.

Gemini Dream #102 Nestled in the gated Queens Grant Community, Gemini Dream #102 is a canal-front vacation rental that features gorgeous views of both the sound and the ocean. This spacious 2,000-square-foot home offers private access to the never-crowded beach and a dock with access to the ICWW. Bring your own boat or other water toys. The community's private boat launch offers access to deep water, the ICWW, and the ocean. On the third floor, the living room opens to a deck with views of the ocean and sound. Don't let the three floors scare you off — there is a private elevator! In addition to beach access, the boat ramp, and first come, first served boat trailer parking, community amenities include a pool, hot tub, playground, basketball court, and grilling/picnic shelter. Heads up: If you catch your own dinner off the dock, you'll have to grill it at the picnic shelter, because that's the only place grilling is allowed. Feel free to bring Fido as this place is pet-friendly! Private vacation home 8 Guests 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms This townhouse on the canal was stunning! it looked professionally decorated, had literally everything we could need, and was super-comfortable and relaxing- all at the same time. The nicest house we've stayed in on Topsail and a wonderful realty company. Great experience! Let me start with the nicely organized towels (and chocolates!) on the bed, beach towels that came in very handy…to the welcome kit that had more than just essentials. Landmark Properties did such an amazing job. The place was basically brand new with impeccable decor, beautiful and comfy furniture, plenty of space, gorgeous kitchen (we cook a lot!), amazing views. Kids loved fishing off the dock and cooling off at the pool. We would definitely stay there again. The house is comfortable, well maintained, with nice amenities. The elevator was a plus for an elderly grandpa and beloved dog. Chartered a fishing trip and it was convenient being picked up and dropped off on the dock at the house. Not sure where to start as it was a truly wonderful week!!! The house is awesome,fabulose and met ALL of our needs and more. It was so clean and well stocked that we felt at home right away. The kitchen is wonderful and we loved having a gas stove!!! The location was perfect and we truly loved the peacefulness of the house and the area. We rented paddle boards and the canal was a perfect starting point. Loved being able to walk to the beach and pool!! Thank you for sharing your beautiful home with us. The rental exceeded our expectations.

Third Day Oceanfront Oasis $1,550/avg nightly Third Day is an oceanfront vacation rental that sleeps up to 18 guests. The whole house features spectacular views of either the sound or the ocean. Two bedrooms have a view of the sound, while the other two are ocean-facing. A nautical bunk room houses four twin beds for the kiddos. On the top floor, the kitchen looks out onto a fully-covered deck that has a dining table with seating for 12, so everyone can enjoy a meal by the water. The second level also has a covered deck with an outdoor shower and beach walk-out. Other highlights include an attached two-car garage, an elevator that makes hauling luggage a cinch, and a Peloton Bike +. Do be sure to pack your own linens as they are not provided. Finished in July 2020, this custom-built home was decorated by one of the most sought-after interior designers in Wilmington. Private vacation home 18 Guests 6 Bedrooms 6 Bathrooms Third Day is a perfect house for a large gathering of family and friends. The house is absolutely beautiful and enormous! The addition of the elevator made moving in and out so much easier. We spent a lot of time planning this vacation and had family from Montana, Maryland, North Carolina and New Mexico, and we couldn't have been happier or more comfortable at Third Day. We hope to return next year! This was our second visit. I can't say enough about how wonderful this house is. It is so well appointed and well thought out for all ages. A few steps to the beach and you're on one of the most beautiful beaches in NC. Don't hesitate to call Kait, she's the most spectacular and responsive owner that we have ever had. Great house, great management. We had an amazing weeklong family vacation at this beach house. The rooms feel spacious, the view is amazing, and there were a lot of small touches that made for a wonderful stay. We hope to book this house for more family vacations in the future! I cannot begin to list all the reason why this was my best VRBO experience ever. This house was perfect in every way for our family of 18!! We had 10 kids and 8 adults and everything about the stay was ideal. The house had everything you could possible need for a crew of this size on the beach. Not to mention it is absolutely beautifully designed. Can't beat the location. Steps from the beach and not in a touristy area. Beach was never crowded. Close enough to restaurants , ice cream and play grounds but not in a hugely populated place. The owner was super responsive and very accommodating. I will hands downs pick this place again if vacationing in this location. Cannot recommend it enough!! Extremely enjoyable time. Beautiful house in a great location.

Avalon Topsail Beach $232/avg nightly At Avalon Topsail Beach, all three bedrooms on the second level have sliding glass doors that open to an oceanfront sun deck. There's also a sound-side deck on the second floor, where you can watch the sun go down, and the first level has a covered oceanfront porch, where you can watch ships sailing across the Atlantic and maybe even see some dolphins! There are basically lots of decks with lots of pretty views. Speaking of which, the living area also boasts beautiful views of the sea. This vacation rental is family-friendly, with a bunk room and provided high chair. Take the boardwalk over the grassy dune to the beach, then rinse off in the outdoor shower when you come back. Parking is available for five vehicles, which should be plenty considering this place sleeps eight. Private vacation home 8 Guests 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms

Beachfront Oasis $1,597/avg nightly Beachfront Oasis offers peace and quiet, two spacious beachfront decks with stunning views of the water, and a private boardwalk directly to the beach. Take a sunrise stroll on the beach and enjoy afternoon barbecues on the deck. Constructed in 2020, this spacious five-bedroom home is perfect for a couples' trip or multi-generational getaway. There's an elevator, an outdoor shower, and plenty of parking. It is within close proximity to a more lively beach as well as oceanfront restaurants and activities such as golf, water sports, and deep-sea excursions. Private vacation home 14 Guests 5 Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms Very nice house! Great location for beach going and walking. Had a title pool out front everyday! Great for the little ones. Clean and well set up house. The photos do not do this home with a view justice. We had the most incredible time at the mostly private beach and gorgeous house. We did not want to leave. Worth every penny. We rented this property for a long weekend retreat with some childhood friends. The location was perfect! Right on the ocean. Beautiful view! We couldn't really enjoy the wonderful deck because of weather. Snow flurries. But that's the chance you take in January and the view made up for it. The only negative thing I'd say is there is not enough comfortable seating in the living room. But everything else was wonderful! Couldn't be happier with our weekend stay. The house is in very good taste, perfect for any vacation. We have stayed at many houses on topsail; with this house you won't spend any time messing around with old appliances, you can simply enjoy the beach. Thank you and we hope to be welcomed to this home again in the future. Wonderful views. House was very clean

Carolina Daze $188/avg nightly Situated in the peaceful Serenity Point community, Carolina Daze boasts beautiful ocean views. This two-bedroom duplex has a loft to sleep up to seven guests. Community amenities include a swimming pool (usually open May through September) and private beach access. Dine on the deck after a long day at the beach or by the pool. Karen Beasley Turtle Hospital, a fishing pier, eateries, and shopping can all be found nearby. Kids can play miniature golf and arcade games at the nearby Patio Playground. The hosts encourage guests to "join a Topsail Beach tradition and visit the Beach Shop and Grill for a hamburger or beach dog." Private vacation home 7 Guests 2 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Things we loved about Carolina Daze:Beautiful kitchen (appears recently remodeled)Baths appear recently remodeledNice dishes, glasses/mugs and flatwareNice deck furnitureVery clean! Place was very clean and modern. Had everything we needed. Lived that we could bring our pets. People were very friendly. Would stay there again. Beach was incredible.

All Roads Lead To Alice's #103 $269/avg nightly Quaint and comfortable, All Roads Lead To Alice's #103 is also part of the Serenity Point community at the south end of Topsail Island. Therefore, it offers the same access to the community pool and private beach. Overlooking a natural maritime forest, the porch boasts gorgeous views of the sandy beach, sound, and sunset. Walk to the natural beach area that wraps around the southern tip of the island to do a little beachcombing, search for marine life, and see the sunset. Alice's offers easy access to both the sound and the beach. It also has an outdoor shower, but do beware that grilling is only allowed in the driveway out of fire safety concerns. Private vacation home 9 Guests 2 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms The house was beautiful and clean and a wonderful place to stay even in stormy weather! The location of the property is just fantastic, because it offers easy close access to both the sound and the ocean. We loved being able to walk all the way around the point from sound to ocean. This location is also perfect for enjoying the fantastic sunsets on the back deck or on the beach! We enjoyed our stay very much and hope to be able to go back! Great location which brought us back again! The bathroom upgrades are great. This property is comfortable. Our family had a great vacation again at this property! Can't beat the location and incredible views from this property! The house itself was simple but clean and the linen service and rental management company were both excellent. Lovely quiet clean property at perfect location (one of few spots on the entire island with easy walking access to ocean and sound side. No

Whale Tales $451/avg nightly Found on one of Topsail’s most private stretches of beach, Whale Tales lets you get away from it all. Take in the lovely sound view from the large window next to the kitchen. Beach access is shared with neighboring properties and parking is available for up to five vehicles. Dreaming of Topsail Beach – your dream vacation awaits you 0 review Private vacation home 8 Guests 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Top guest reviews This is the second time we’ve stayed at Whales Tales. The house is exceptionally clean when we arrive and has a wonderful view of ocean. The bed on the main level is comfortable as are the sofas and chairs. The kitchen is well equipped for our cooking needs (bring your own food). Been too this property many times and the house does not disappoint. Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 451 View Deal

Here Comes The Sun $143/avg nightly Also part of the Serenity Point community on the southern tip of Topsail Island, Here Comes the Sun is an affordable oceanside townhome. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets over the ICWW and New Topsail Inlet as well as expansive ocean views over the dunes. Community beach access is a short walk away, as is the community pool and public access to the sound. After a day of sun and sand, rinse off in the outdoor shower. One bedroom has a queen-sized bed while the other has two twins, plus there is a loft, a futon, and two twin sleeper chairs, so it can accommodate a couple or a family. During the off-season (November through March), 3-day rentals are allowed, but peak months require Sunday-to-Sunday reservations. Also, as in the rest of the community, there is no grilling allowed on the deck; the charcoal grill must be used in the driveway. Dreaming of Topsail Beach – your dream vacation awaits you 2 reviews Private vacation home 6 Guests 2 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Top guest reviews Wonderful vacation with family. Beautiful home, well equipped, perfectly located and clean! Loved, loved our stay and can’t wait till next time! This was just what we needed! Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 143 View Deal

Two Beaches $256/avg nightly Guess where this Vrbo is located. That’s right, Serenity Point! With views of the sound from the semi-covered porch, this beautifully appointed townhome is also just steps away from the Atlantic. Sip your morning coffee and watch the sun come up from the screened-in back porch. Two bedrooms and a loft can accommodate up to five guests. It, too, offers access to the community pool and beach. It also comes with beach chairs, umbrellas, toys, and a cooler to bring to the beach, plus a handy wagon to tow it all in. Bikes are also provided for adults and children. Head to town for dining, entertainment, and shopping. Heads up: This property only does Sunday-to-Sunday rentals. Dreaming of Topsail Beach – your dream vacation awaits you 29 reviews Private vacation home 5 Guests 2 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Top guest reviews Mara and Barry’s “Two Beaches” is so clean and refreshing… well equipped kitchen and comfortable furniture. Quiet and relaxing! peaceful I can’t say enough about this property! It is absolutely beautiful, light, bright, clean, beachy, and so very welcoming! We felt right at home the moment we walked in, and all of the cares of the world disappeared! The views are breathtaking – wake up to bright sunrises shining through the windows, with the rolling sound of the surf in the background, and sunsets glowing through the windows in the evenings. Wish we could have stayed forever! And the hosts are wonderful – so welcoming and eager to make your stay perfect! Can’t wait to come back! Very nice stay. Clean and the owners were very accommodating and helpful. Thanks! We have been staying at Serenity point for 15 years and this has been the best place we have stayed. The hosts provide so many “extras” and made our check-in- check-out process so easy. They provided all the information we needed before we had time to ask. Hope we can book this house next year! Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 256 View Deal

