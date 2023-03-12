Looking for a tranquil beach getaway? Found between the ocean and the sound, Topsail Beach, North Carolina, is on the southernmost end of Topsail Island, about 40 miles northeast of Wilmington. This small, quiet beach community is not commercialized. You won’t find any high-rise condos, but there are plenty of lovely Topsail Beach rentals available on Vrbo.
Bathed in natural beauty, Topsail Beach is known as the home of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, which is noted for its sea turtle conservation and preservation efforts.
Make memories that last a lifetime at this peaceful yet fun escape. Here are several serene vacation rentals to choose from for your next coastal getaway to quaint Topsail Beach.
Captain Andy’s Too$316/avg nightly
Located in a quiet neighborhood on the south end of Topsail Beach, this recently renovated beachfront vacation home features fantastic ocean views from each of its four bedrooms. Plus, each room has access to the beach! One deck is covered, while the other is not, so you can have shade or sun while experiencing breathtaking views.
Sound Castle$239/avg nightly
Also located on the south end of Topsail, Sound Castle is in a quiet, family-friendly area. This vacation rental offers the best of both worlds — the sound and the beach — at an affordable price. You can see the sound from the house, and the beach is just a short walk away. Do note that Sunday-to-Sunday reservations are required during the summer.
Oceanfront Home With Beach Access$302/avg nightly
This spacious four-bedroom oceanfront vacation rental offers incredible ocean views and direct access to the beach. When you’re not on the beach, you can enjoy views from the deck. With parking for up to four vehicles, this home is great for a crowd.
South Topsail Home On Canal By Beach$481/avg nightly
This beach house is not directly on the beach, but it backs up to the canal, and the beach is just steps away. Enjoy access to the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) and take the kayak for a paddle. Other beach equipment is included as well. This prime Topsail Island location is close to restaurants, entertainment such as putt-putt, roller skating, a paddleball court, and a playground.
Gemini Dream #102
Nestled in the gated Queens Grant Community, Gemini Dream #102 is a canal-front vacation rental that features gorgeous views of both the sound and the ocean. This spacious 2,000-square-foot home offers private access to the never-crowded beach and a dock with access to the ICWW. Bring your own boat or other water toys. The community’s private boat launch offers access to deep water, the ICWW, and the ocean.
On the third floor, the living room opens to a deck with views of the ocean and sound. Don’t let the three floors scare you off — there is a private elevator! In addition to beach access, the boat ramp, and first come, first served boat trailer parking, community amenities include a pool, hot tub, playground, basketball court, and grilling/picnic shelter. Heads up: If you catch your own dinner off the dock, you’ll have to grill it at the picnic shelter, because that’s the only place grilling is allowed.
Feel free to bring Fido as this place is pet-friendly!
Third Day Oceanfront Oasis$1,550/avg nightly
Third Day is an oceanfront vacation rental that sleeps up to 18 guests. The whole house features spectacular views of either the sound or the ocean. Two bedrooms have a view of the sound, while the other two are ocean-facing. A nautical bunk room houses four twin beds for the kiddos. On the top floor, the kitchen looks out onto a fully-covered deck that has a dining table with seating for 12, so everyone can enjoy a meal by the water. The second level also has a covered deck with an outdoor shower and beach walk-out.
Other highlights include an attached two-car garage, an elevator that makes hauling luggage a cinch, and a Peloton Bike +. Do be sure to pack your own linens as they are not provided. Finished in July 2020, this custom-built home was decorated by one of the most sought-after interior designers in Wilmington.
Avalon Topsail Beach$232/avg nightly
At Avalon Topsail Beach, all three bedrooms on the second level have sliding glass doors that open to an oceanfront sun deck. There’s also a sound-side deck on the second floor, where you can watch the sun go down, and the first level has a covered oceanfront porch, where you can watch ships sailing across the Atlantic and maybe even see some dolphins! There are basically lots of decks with lots of pretty views. Speaking of which, the living area also boasts beautiful views of the sea. This vacation rental is family-friendly, with a bunk room and provided high chair. Take the boardwalk over the grassy dune to the beach, then rinse off in the outdoor shower when you come back. Parking is available for five vehicles, which should be plenty considering this place sleeps eight.
Beachfront Oasis$1,597/avg nightly
Beachfront Oasis offers peace and quiet, two spacious beachfront decks with stunning views of the water, and a private boardwalk directly to the beach. Take a sunrise stroll on the beach and enjoy afternoon barbecues on the deck. Constructed in 2020, this spacious five-bedroom home is perfect for a couples’ trip or multi-generational getaway. There’s an elevator, an outdoor shower, and plenty of parking. It is within close proximity to a more lively beach as well as oceanfront restaurants and activities such as golf, water sports, and deep-sea excursions.
Carolina Daze$188/avg nightly
Situated in the peaceful Serenity Point community, Carolina Daze boasts beautiful ocean views. This two-bedroom duplex has a loft to sleep up to seven guests. Community amenities include a swimming pool (usually open May through September) and private beach access. Dine on the deck after a long day at the beach or by the pool. Karen Beasley Turtle Hospital, a fishing pier, eateries, and shopping can all be found nearby. Kids can play miniature golf and arcade games at the nearby Patio Playground. The hosts encourage guests to “join a Topsail Beach tradition and visit the Beach Shop and Grill for a hamburger or beach dog.”
All Roads Lead To Alice’s #103$269/avg nightly
Quaint and comfortable, All Roads Lead To Alice’s #103 is also part of the Serenity Point community at the south end of Topsail Island. Therefore, it offers the same access to the community pool and private beach. Overlooking a natural maritime forest, the porch boasts gorgeous views of the sandy beach, sound, and sunset. Walk to the natural beach area that wraps around the southern tip of the island to do a little beachcombing, search for marine life, and see the sunset. Alice’s offers easy access to both the sound and the beach. It also has an outdoor shower, but do beware that grilling is only allowed in the driveway out of fire safety concerns.
Whale Tales$451/avg nightly
Found on one of Topsail’s most private stretches of beach, Whale Tales lets you get away from it all. Take in the lovely sound view from the large window next to the kitchen. Beach access is shared with neighboring properties and parking is available for up to five vehicles.
Here Comes The Sun$143/avg nightly
Also part of the Serenity Point community on the southern tip of Topsail Island, Here Comes the Sun is an affordable oceanside townhome. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets over the ICWW and New Topsail Inlet as well as expansive ocean views over the dunes. Community beach access is a short walk away, as is the community pool and public access to the sound. After a day of sun and sand, rinse off in the outdoor shower. One bedroom has a queen-sized bed while the other has two twins, plus there is a loft, a futon, and two twin sleeper chairs, so it can accommodate a couple or a family. During the off-season (November through March), 3-day rentals are allowed, but peak months require Sunday-to-Sunday reservations. Also, as in the rest of the community, there is no grilling allowed on the deck; the charcoal grill must be used in the driveway.
Two Beaches$256/avg nightly
Guess where this Vrbo is located. That’s right, Serenity Point! With views of the sound from the semi-covered porch, this beautifully appointed townhome is also just steps away from the Atlantic. Sip your morning coffee and watch the sun come up from the screened-in back porch. Two bedrooms and a loft can accommodate up to five guests.
It, too, offers access to the community pool and beach. It also comes with beach chairs, umbrellas, toys, and a cooler to bring to the beach, plus a handy wagon to tow it all in. Bikes are also provided for adults and children. Head to town for dining, entertainment, and shopping. Heads up: This property only does Sunday-to-Sunday rentals.
Related Reading: