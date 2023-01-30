RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year

Cyclists on RAGBRAI riding from Sergeant Bluff to Anthon in July of 2022

RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year.

The Route

The ride will begin in Sioux City, where riders can dip their back tires in the Missouri River to symbolize the start of the journey. Here are the nightly host towns where riders will stop, rest, and celebrate over the course of the week:

Storm Lake Carroll Ames Des Moines Tama-Toledo Coralville Davenport

Riders who complete the route can dip their front tires in the Mississippi when they reach Davenport. While each of the host towns has its own unique appeal, Ames is popular with Iowans as the home of Iowa State University (not to be confused with the University of Iowa), and Des Moines is the capital of the state.

The route will be 500 miles with over 16,000 feet of elevation gain over the 7-day journey.

More About RAGBRAI

Though it sounds daunting, it is worth noting that the ride is not a race, but rather what is often described as “a week-long party on wheels.” Riders will find plenty of opportunities to stop for food, drinks, entertainment, and camaraderie along the way.

They can expect to see plenty of beautiful sunrises and sunsets, rolling hills, plains, and a lot of corn and soybean fields. They will also pass through a variety of small towns between the main host towns.

The hospitality offered by the citizens of host towns is one of the main draws of this famous cycling event. With music, food, drinks, and activities, RAGBRAI brings together people from around the country and the world to experience the down-home appeal of Iowa’s towns, cities, and countryside.

Learn more about RAGBRAI safety and the event’s economic impact by reading Everything You Need To Know About RAGBRAI, The Midwest’s Most Epic Cycling Event.

How To Register

Registration prices for the full week (July 22 through 29) are as follows:

November 15, 2022 – February 28, 2023: $200

$200 March 1, 2023 – April 14, 2023: $225

$225 April 15, 2023 – May 15, 2023: $250

If you don’t want to ride the full 500 miles, day passes are also available and range from $45 to $70 depending on how close to the ride you register.

Support vehicles that will be traveling along the route with riders can register in advance as well. Charter companies offer packages for riders that include services like baggage transportation, tent set-up, food packages, and more.

The registration prices above include baggage transportation and access to places to set up camp, generally in school sports fields, churches, and similar public locations.

For more inspiration on RAGBRAI, check out Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary when it’s released in May. The documentary will explore the ride and its impact on towns and people’s lives.

If you won’t be able to participate in the ride, be sure to return to TravelAwaits in August for pictures and stories about the 50th RAGBRAI.

Related Reading: