This Amazing Around The World Cruise Just Left Australia — Why We Wish We Were On It

Silversea Cruises has recently embarked on a 139-day journey. Starting in Australia, it will visit a destination no cruise has before.

Silversea Cruises’ 2023 World Cruise is on its 139-day journey. Departing from Sydney, Australia, Silver Shadow will sail from the South Seas to the Amazon Rainforest calling in 66 destinations in 34 countries across five continents and arriving in Fort Lauderdale on May 28.

“Every detail of our guests’ journeys has been carefully considered and enhanced, from the in-flight experience to the airport lounges and entertainment: arriving in Sydney on business-class flights with additional cabin crew to ensure exceptional service, guests will enjoy bespoke pampering with tailored menus, welcome canapés, vintage champagne, and specially-embroidered linen,” said Barbara Muckermann, president and CEO of Silversea Cruises. “Each of the special events we have planned is entirely bespoke, too.”

This “South Side Story” cruise marks the first time a leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line has set sail from the Southern Hemisphere on a world cruise.

Silver Shadow Itinerary

Guests onboard the Silver Shadow will get to experience an extraordinary number of destinations, including 20 overnight calls. Explore the remote wonders of Papua New Guinea, Mauritius, Réunion Island, and Cape Verde to 10 days in Tasmania and New Zealand, three days in Myanmar, and a full week in South Africa. And for the first time on a Silversea World Cruise, Silver Shadow will sail down the Amazon River.

Accommodations

Another first for Silversea, guests will enjoy a seamless World Cruise journey from start to finish. There are private executive transfers to and from the airport, private assistance to the gate/lounge, and access to designated airline lounges. From select U.S. and U.K. gateways to Sydney, guests will fly business class and enjoy Australian seasonal ingredients for in-flight dining. Once in Australia, guests will have VIP arrival assistance, private executive transfers, and priority embarkation. There will also be Silver Shadow butlers available to help guests unpack.

Silver Shadow Amenities

The Silver Shadow accommodates 388 guests and has spacious suites with incredible views. Guests also can enjoy complimentary pilates and yoga within the expanded fitness center. There is the Panorama Lounge and the Observation Lounge with beautiful ocean views. Relax on the pool deck in a whirlpool or the pool that is cool for warmer climates and heated in cooler ones. There is also a luxury shopping experience with carefully selected partners offering clothing, jewelry, accessories, and cosmetics. You can also unwind in the beauty spa with facials, body wraps, and massages. Or try your luck in the casino with roulette, blackjack, and slot machines.

Silver Shadow Food And Drink

With four restaurants onboard, there is variety for everyone. The restaurant is the main dining room with contemporary, international cuisine. The menus will feature items that are unique to the destination. For example, try the roasted Chilean sea bass while sailing through the Chilean fjords and Indian chicken korma while cruising to Mumbai.

La Dame is named after “La Dame de Paris,” or the Eiffel Tower, and is the impeccable white-gloved service Silversea is known for. It features food inspired by the French gastronomic past married with its culinary future.

Enjoy some of Italy’s best food served à la carte at La Terrazza. It uses ingredients straight from Italy like buffalo mozzarella from Naples, organic balsamic vinegar, olive oil from Umbria, 24-month-aged parmigiano reggiano, and air-dried ham from Parma. The pasta is made daily onboard the ship.

For a very unique experience, you can enjoy lava stone cooking at The Grill. Guests cook the food right on their table using volcanic rock that is placed in an oven to reach 400 degrees Celsius, or 752 degrees Fahrenheit.

About Silversea Cruises

Owned by Royal Caribbean Group, Silversea Cruises offers large-ship amenities in an intimate setting. Its 13 ultra-luxury expedition ships range in size from 51 to 364 suites and travel to all seven continents, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Galápagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of destinations in between. Silversea is launching two new ultra-luxury Nova-class ships.

