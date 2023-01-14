Beautiful Arizona Falls Reopening For The First Time In 3 Years — Here’s Who Can Visit Next Month

The Havasupai Tribal Council has good news for anybody whose plans to visit the beautiful Havasu Falls, on the Havasupai Indian Reservation in Arizona, have been on hold since 2020: The tribal council announced the falls will reopen to some tourists on February 1, 2023, albeit with some important restrictions.

Havasu Falls And Why It Closed To Tourists

Havasu Falls is the most famous and most visited waterfall along Havasu Creek, which runs through the Havasu Canyon and into the Grand Canyon. Havasu Canyon is the home of the Havasupai Tribe, which administers the land.

Located just outside Grand Canyon National Park, Havasu Falls is known around the world for its blue-green waters and stunning landscape. Since Havasu Falls is located on the reservation, the Havasupai Tribe requires permits to visit the falls. The tribe, however, has not offered tourism permits for 3 years.

First, the Havasupai Nation was on lockdown and the tribal council suspended tourism in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That temporary suspension was then extended several times.

“With limited access to meaningful healthcare, closing the reservation was the best way to keep our community safe and healthy,” the tribal council said in a statement. “We have remained closed to tourists since that time.”

Then, making matters more complicated, the tribe “experienced ongoing issues with the individual and company the Tribe had contracted with to provide online tourism operations and customer service,” the Tribal Council continued. That, in turn, led to an ongoing legal matter and also required the tribe “to engage with a new tourism operator and spend significant time and financial resources rebuilding the online tourism platform in order to be ready for the anticipated opening of the 2023 tourism season.”

What The Reopening Means

While the Tribal Council announced it will reopen its campground and lodge to tourists starting February 1, 2023, there are some important restrictions.

“As a reminder, there are no NEW reservations/permits for 2023,” the Havasupai Tribal Council said in a statement on Facebook. “Only those reservation holders that were impacted by the COVID-19 tourism suspension have a confirmed reservation.”

If you didn’t plan a trip that was later postponed due to the tribe’s COVID-19 pandemic-related closure and then rescheduled for dates between February 1, 2023, and May 31, 2023, there is still a way you may be able to visit Havasu Falls this year.

“If you are looking to purchase a reservation for the Campground and/or the Lodge, reservations are often posted to the Cancellation/Transfer List,” the Havasupai Reservation Support team told TravelAwaits. “You can check at 8 a.m. Arizona time every day for new public Cancellations and Transfers.”

If you have already created an account in the Havasupai Campground Reservations system, you can check to see if any openings are available on the Campground Cancellations/Transfers webpage. If you don’t have an account yet, you’ll need to create one.

“This has been a trying experience for all involved and we appreciate your patience as we move through this transition. However, there are many positive things as a result,” the tribal council explained. “This is truly a great time to visit, and please know that we are eager to welcome tourists back to our beautiful Reservation.”

A Trek Worth The Effort

A trip to see the waterfall isn’t easy. First, visitors must apply for and receive a permit from the Havasupai Tribe to camp or stay overnight in the lodge. Day trips are not allowed.

Next, visitors must drive from Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Hualapai Hilltop, which takes about 4 hours. From there, they must hike 8 miles down the canyon to the lodge and tourist office, then hike another 2 miles to the campground.

“The trek to Havasu Falls is — to state it simply — difficult,” Visit Arizona explains. “Depending on your fitness level, the hike can be extremely strenuous, beginning (and ending) with switchbacks that change in elevation by 1,800 feet in the first 2 miles. The difficulty is compounded by heat in the summer.”

If you love waterfalls and hiking, the trek is worth the effort. On the way to the campground, you’ll pass three waterfalls: Fifty Foot, Lower Navajo, and the spectacular Havasu Falls.

You can learn more about new developments on the Havasupai Tribe’s Tourism Facebook page.