Delta Gives SkyMiles To Passengers If Their Luggage Is More Than 20 Minutes Late — What You Need To Know

While flight delays can be woeful, waiting minutes, or even hours, for luggage after a flight can be even worse. See what Delta is doing about it.

Waiting for your bags at baggage claim can be very frustrating, especially if they are taking an extra long time. But if you are flying Delta Airlines, there is a way to turn that waiting into extra SkyMiles.

Bags On Time

Through Delta’s “Bags On Time” program, if your bag takes longer than 20 minutes to reach baggage claim, you may be eligible to receive 2,500 SkyMiles.

“We’re committed to providing you with reliable and on-time baggage service every time you fly,” Delta states on its website. “That’s why we’re backing your bags with a guarantee.”

It’s important to note that Delta starts its baggage timer from the moment the main door opens until the time your bag is delivered to the carousel. The guarantee is for regular luggage only, not for oversized, overweight, or special luggage. The guarantee is also only valid on domestic flights.

Filing A Claim

If you think your bag took longer than 20 minutes to arrive at baggage claim, go to Delta’s 20-minute baggage claim form to get started. You’ll need your confirmation number, SkyMiles number, and basic flight information. Once you submit the form, if you’re eligible, the SkyMiles will appear in your account within 72 hours.

Seems easy enough, but one passenger TravelAwaits spoke to says the process can be tedious. “I filled out the form and when I hit submit, it said I wasn’t eligible because its records indicated my bag arrived on time,” explains Delta customer Holly Brobst. “Which was inaccurate because we waited more than 50 minutes for our bags. The machine wasn’t even moving.”

Brobst then opened a chat message with a Delta customer service representative who again claimed the bags were on time. After much back and forth, Delta agreed to give her the miles and she did receive them in her account the next day.

“While it might be something they advertise, actually getting them to follow through on the promise might take more work than it’s worth,” summarized Brobst.

The Fine Print

Like any program, there are some exceptions to Delta’s 20-minute baggage guarantee:

International routes are not included

Your final flight leg must be on Delta or Delta Connection

You must submit your claim within 3 days of the baggage delay

Only one set of 2,500 miles will be awarded per trip, regardless of how many bags you checked

The bonus miles do not count toward elite status

Your claim may be denied if there is inclement weather or an equipment malfunction

As mentioned above, oversized and specialty baggage are not included in the 20-minute guarantee

And obviously you have to be an active SkyMiles member in good standing in order to receive the points

