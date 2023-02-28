TravelAwaits

Barnsley Resort Review — Adairsville, Georgia

Kim Croisant
Feb.28.2023
Barnsley Resort Aerial View
Aerial view of Barnsley Resort
Photo credit: Barnsley Resort
    Kim Croisant
    Feb.28.2023

    Barnsley Resort is surrounded by nature and the most beautiful tall evergreen trees I’ve ever seen. Visitors are drawn to its countryside setting with its English-inspired village of quaint cottages in every color along sidewalks, fire pits in the center of the street, charming street lamps, and miles of trails onsite. It’s easy to come here and never want to leave, making this a perfect destination for a lovely getaway.

    Barnsley Resort Ruins and Gardens
    Barnsley Resort Ruins and Gardens
    Photo credit: Barnsley Resort

    Amenities

    Free Wi-FiFitness Center
    Full-service SpaConcierge
    Golf CourseOutdoor Pool
    Gift Shop
    Barnsley Resort - Dormer King Room
    Dormer King Room
    Photo credit: Barnsley Resort

    Room Types 

    55 rooms and suites in the Inn and 39 cottages scattered throughout the property.

    Hotel Class

    Upscale

    How To Get To Barnsley Resort

    Barnsley Resort is located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Georgia, 1 hour north of Atlanta and 1 hour south of Chattanooga. 

    Parking

    Free Parking

    Barnsley Resort
    Front of Barnsley Resort
    Photo credit: Lily Way, Barnsley Resort

    Why I Chose Barnsley Resort 

    With so much history of the manor house ruins, nature all around you, outdoor adventure, and Southern cuisine, how could you not love it here?

    I visited in December and experienced their holiday ensemble of holiday wreaths on every door and window, real Christmas trees on the lawn, and lights that lit up the village like magic. However, a visit any time of year is lovely at Barnsley Resort. There is always something special going on at the resort for its guests.

    History Of Barnsley Resort

    The resort dates back to the 1840s when Mr. Barnsley purchased 4,000 acres to build a mansion for his wife. She sadly died before it was completed. Through the years, the Estate went through much history, including the Civil War and the devastation of a tornado that damaged the home. The estate fell to ruin and went through several hands before it became what it is today.

    Today, the history lies in the resort’s museum, adjacent to the manor house ruins and the beautiful Barnsley Gardens.

    Activities At Barnsley Resort

    You can be as active as you’d like and get pampered when it’s time for some self-care. There is so much to do at the resort that you’ll never need to leave for any outside activity. With an array of activities for nature lovers, shooting enthusiasts, golfers, swimmers, and more, guests can pursue their passions in many ways.

    The Spa

    Take a break and unwind at the spa with ten treatment rooms and separate relaxation areas for men and women, each with lockers, a steam room, and a sauna. The spa offers body treatments, massages, facials, and experiences.

    Barnsley Resort Golf Course Hole 9
    Barnsley Resort Golf Course
    Photo credit: Barnsley Resort

    18-Hole Golf Course

    Golfing is available 7 days a week and on holidays. Rates include greens fee, golf cart, and range balls. Club rentals are available. Check for season rates.

    Horseback Riding

    Enjoy a horseback ride exploring the resort’s historical past and natural surroundings led by an experienced trail guide.

    Hiking & Biking

    Take a hike through the rolling landscape or bike the nature trails. Bicycles are available at the outpost.

    Barnsley Resort Clay Shooting Range
    Clay Shooting Range
    Photo credit: Barnsley Resort

    Clay Shooting

    For high-end sporting enthusiasts, sign up for an adventure in clay shooting. The Beretta Shooting Grounds is one of the top sporting clay facilities in the Southeast, offering a manifold of open fields, wooded terrain, and water.

    Archery, Air Rifle, And Axe Throwing

    Test your skills at one or all three of these outdoor activities. After the introduction, you’ll be ready to put your skills to work.

    Canoeing on the lake at Barnsley Resort
    Canoeing on the lake
    Photo credit: Barnsley Resort

    Canoeing & Fishing

    For a peaceful afternoon with the family, canoe the picturesque 10-acre lake or enjoy catch-and-release fishing at the well-stocked pond. Complimentary fishing poles are available.

    Pool & Fitness

    Take a swim in the stunning saltwater pool or amp up your workout routine in the well-equipped fitness center. 

    Restaurants At Barnsley Resort

    Executive Chef Javier Cuesta brings his European techniques and Spanish upbringing to each restaurant. Only the freshest ingredients from the garden and local gardens are used in all three property restaurants. If munchies arise, snack foods are available in the outpost (gift shop).

    Barnsley Resort Woodlands Grill Main Dining Room
    Woodlands Grill main dining room
    Photo credit: Barnsley Resort

    Woodlands Grill

    A lovely family restaurant with an English hunting lodge look and views of the Jim Fazio golf course serving home-cooked Southern fare, from hamburgers to fine dining. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus an extensive wine, craft beer, and spirit list.

    Barnsley Resort Rice House Dining Room
    Rice House Dining Room
    Photo credit: Barnsley Resort

    Rice House

    Inside a 19th-century farmhouse, the quaint Rice House restaurant is equipped with hand-crafted tables from reclaimed heart pine wood known for strength and golden red coloration. An elevated seasonal menu of Southern cuisine from local farms and gardens is served seasonally on weekends.

    Beer Garden

    Open rain or shine, the Beer Garden offers al fresco dining with casual breakfast and lunch in the open air. Enjoy local beers on the weekends by the fire pit.

    Types Of Travelers At Barnsley Resort

    Couples, families, nature lovers, and active and outdoorsy people.

    Pet-Friendly Information

    Certain cottages are pet-friendly with no weight limit.

    Tips On Booking Accommodations

    If you’re interested in visiting during a special event, I suggest booking early, as these events are exceptional, and spots fill up fast. See the resort’s Calendar of Events page for upcoming events. Otherwise, booking online or by calling is a great option.

    What Is Near Barnsley Resort? 

    Barnsley Resort is nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and among countryside homes with land and beautiful trees. It’s the type of neighborhood most of us visiting would want to live in – that is, if you love trees, woods, trails, and nature.

    Visits to Hickory Flat Pottery, Moccasin Creek Park, and boutiques downtown in nearby Cartersville are enjoyed by guests when looking for other things to do. Enjoy the view and the scenic drive on your way there.

    Sunset at Barnsley Resort
    Sunset at Barnsley Resort
    Photo credit: Barnsley Resort

    Would I Stay Here Again?

    I was in awe when my driver turned left on the road to the resort. And from the minute I stepped into the Inn, where I was greeted with southern Georgia hospitality, I knew I was in for a treat during my stay. I’d return with my mother during Thanksgiving to make holiday wreaths if I could.

    Contact

    Barnsley Resort Rice House
    Barnsley Resort Rice House
    Photo credit: Kim Croisant

    597 Barnsley Gardens Road

    Adairsville, Georgia 30103

    (770-733-7480) (877-773-2447)

    https://barnsleyresort.com

