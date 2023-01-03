TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and TipsTravel News

This Florida National Park Unexpectedly Closes For ‘Several Days’ — Here’s Why

Allison Godlove
Jan.3.2023
Migrant boats in Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida.
Migrant boats in Dry Tortugas National Park on December 28, 2022
Photo credit: Missy Glassmaker
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Allison Godlove
    Jan.3.2023

    Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida is closed to the public after an increase of migrants arriving by boat from Cuba. Law enforcement and medical personnel are evaluating, providing care, and coordinating transport for about 300 migrants who arrived at the park the last couple of days. 

    “The closure, which is expected to last several days, is necessary for the safety of visitors and staff because of the resources and space needed to attend to the migrants,” Dry Tortugas National Park told TravelAwaits

    The closure began at 8 a.m. on January 2. Concession-operated ferry and seaplane services are also temporarily suspended.

    Park Closure

    The Dry Tortugas archipelago is 70 miles west of Key West and is made up of seven mostly uninhabited islands. It’s only accessible by boat or seaplane. Dry Tortugas National Park, which encompasses the islands and their waters, has seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba.

    The Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast says it’s “aware of multiple migrant landings this weekend on Dry Tortugas. USCG Southeast and partner federal, state & local HSTF-SE components are coordinating efforts to recover those currently stranded on the remote, uninhabited islands.”

    Park first responders are providing food, water, and medical attention until the Department of Homeland Security takes over. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast provided extra law enforcement to help check on the health and well-being of the migrants. 

    “While the park is closed, vessels may seek safe harbor in the designated areas within the one nautical mile anchoring zone around Garden Key, including Bird Key Harbor. There will be no visitor services available while the closure is in effect and emergency services will be extremely limited,” Dry Tortugas National Park told TravelAwaits

    Migrants Arriving In Florida

    Walter N. Slosar, chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami Sector, has been tweeting since New Year’s Day about the increase in people arriving in the Florida Keys. He said more than 160 migrants arrived on January 1. On December 31, he said U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to five migrant landings across the Keys and encountered 88 Cuban migrants. 

    All closures will remain in place until further notice. 

    To read other news articles, head to our travel news category.

  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Image of Allison Godlove Allison Godlove View Full Profile

      Allison loves learning about new people and places and always jumps at the chance to take a trip. Whether it's visiting a town in her area or traveling across the country, she's up to explore!

      She has traveled outside the U.S. several times including trips to London, Switzerland, and a cruise through the Western Caribbean. Her favorite travel memory is visiting Sundsvall, Sweden, her great grandfather's birthplace. Growing up, she spent a lot of time with him, so it was special to see where he was born. It looked very similar to the town where she grew up in New York. Within the U.S., she continues to check states off the list, most recently making a trip to Alaska for her honeymoon.

      Allison spent almost 20 years of her career as a TV news anchor. She’s covered everything from political conventions to Super Bowl LV to hurricanes and, most recently, the pandemic. She is a two-time Emmy award-winning journalist. She's been recognized for her work nationally and regionally by organizations including the Associated Press, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.