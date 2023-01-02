13 Quaint General Stores To Visit In New England

New England is the perfect spot for hunting out quaint general stores. They pop up in small rural towns that visitors often pass through on their way to another destination. Seeking out a slower, more deliberate pace allows you to enjoy some hidden gems along the journey.

With a mix of nostalgic items like penny candy and kitchen tools combined with gourmet products and fancy bits and bobs, country stores dot the landscape keeping us grounded in the past with an eye to the future.

These charming general stores are listed by state but otherwise are in no particular order.

Fadden’s General Store, North Woodstock, New Hampshire Photo credit: Courtesy of Fadden’s General Store

1. Fadden’s General Store & Maple Sugarhouse

North Woodstock, New Hampshire

New England general store shopping must include a local maple syrup option. For almost 200 years, the Fadden family has been cooking up batches of this sweet treat and customers can find it at Fadden’s General Store & Maple Sugarhouse. They have been making some of New Hampshire’s finest maple products since 1896. Fire up the pancakes!

Their sugar house in downtown North Woodstock is open for viewing when the sap is flowing and they are boiling it down. You will love their award-winning maple syrup, produced with the experience of seven generations of maple sugar producers.

For an old-fashioned New England treat, pour warm maple syrup on clean fresh snow — Maple Sugar on Snow — enjoy.

Pro Tip: If you are visiting Loon Mountain, stop by Fadden’s for your maple provisions.

Calef’s Country Store, Barrington, New Hampshire Photo credit: Courtesy of Calef’s Country Store

2. Calef’s Country Store

Barrington, New Hampshire

Let’s talk about baking mixes. At Calef’s Country Store is a cornucopia of baking mixes like cheddar bacon beer bread mix or blueberry gingerbread mix. Your kitchen has never smelt so wonderful.

Other goodies you will find rounding out their country store include old-fashioned penny candy (like Bit-O-Honey and Boston Baked Beans), maple syrup, and other country store classics.

Pro Tip: If you are on a road trip from Boston to Bangor, Calef’s is about a half-hour west of Portsmouth, a delicious little side trip.

Mont Vernon General Store Shelves, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire Photo credit: Courtesy of Mont Vernon General Store

3. Mont Vernon General Store

Mont Vernon, New Hampshire

Dining at Mont Vernon General Store is a history lesson on who’s who in New Hampshire pop culture. All their sandwiches are named after famous New Hampshirites. Snowboarders will love the Bode Miller — a grilled veggie wrap with American cheese. Musicians can gorge on the Steven Tyler — grilled pastrami and cheese with peppercorn ranch. The Adam Sandler is a big hit — a ham and swiss with honey mustard. So many Granite Stater sandwiches in so little time.

The Mont Vernon General Store is dedicated to New Hampshire brands carrying over 15 local producers. You will find exceptional locally-sourced provisions like eggs, dairy, and maple products along with gourmet items.

Pro Tip: You can add Mont Vernon to your list of quaint towns to visit in New Hampshire.

Maple Creemee, Vermont Country Store, Weston, Vermont Photo credit: Sandi Barrett

4. Vermont Country Store

Weston, Vermont

A veritable mack-daddy of a country store, the Vermont Country Store has a giant inventory of merchandise. You will find classic general store items like Vermont maple syrup, cheeses, and mixes. Additionally, you will discover gadgets from yesteryear like a hand-crank egg beater next to its modern version — a silicone balloon whisk.

Looking at the old-fashioned penny candy like root beer barrels, Necco wafers, caramel creams, and others brings back fond memories. How many hours were spent scrutinizing a display window, calculating exactly how many pieces you could get for the 2 cents burning a hole in your pocket?

Be sure to try one of their famous maple creemee soft serve cones; it is luscious.

Pro Tip: The Weston location is less than an hour from Killington and the Bellows Falls location is under an hour from Hanover, New Hampshire, making them perfect spots for a day-trip shopping adventure.

5. Singleton’s General Store

Proctorville, Vermont

The signs outside read, “Whiskey-Guns-Ammo, Sporting Goods-Licensing, Groceries-Produce-Beer-Wine, and other goodies.” Of course, Singleton’s General Store has more than just hunter/gatherer gear. They are home to top-shelf adult beverages, an amazing array of cured meats, exceptional cheeses, and other accompaniments to round out your charcuterie board. Grab a freshly-crafted sandwich for a picnic lunch or a quick and easy small-plate-focused dinner.

The gear section is a dry goods store with everything from flannel shirts to ammo. It is a fun shop to wander through and find the perfect something for an outdoor enthusiast.

Pro Tip: Singleton’s General Store is a necessary stop after participating in the Vermont Inn to Inn hike. You can find everything you need to soothe your weary bones and growling gut.

6. Williamsburg General Store

Williamsburg, Massachusetts

With everything from jewelry to ice cream, Williamsburg General Store is a treat for all ages. Their house-made cinnamon pecan buns are killer and you must pick up a pie to take home.

The store shelves are packed with country brick-a-brack. Every nook and cranny is filled with striking crafted jewelry, baskets of toys and trinkets, stationery, and so much more.

Pro Tip: Central Massachusetts is known for its bountiful apple harvest. When you finish an afternoon of apple picking in neighboring Deerfield, enjoy a sweet treat at the Williamsburg General Store.

Wayside Country Store, Marlborough, Massachusetts Photo credit: Sandi Barrett

7. Wayside Country Store

Marlborough, Massachusetts

Wayside Country Store is a classic, traditional general store. Filled with sweet goodies, maple syrup, charming trinkets, and delectable fudge, wandering through the store is akin to stepping back in time.

Their selection of Byers Choice Christmas caroller figurines is extensive. It is a Christmas-time tradition to shop for these finely-crafted pieces. Once you start collecting them, it’s difficult to stop.

Pro Tip: To complete your journey through early American history, stop at the Wayside Inn, one of the longstanding, historic taverns in Massachusetts.

8. Marshfield Hills General Store

Marshfield Hills, Massachusetts

Perfect for finding all the goodies to craft a gift basket, Marshfield Hills General Store is filled with extraordinary items. From their own line of preserves to The Office hats and t-shirts, you will find unique must-haves in Marshfield Hills.

Pro Tip: Marshfield Hills General Store is owned by the one and only Steve Carrell.

9. Hussey’s General Store

Windsor, Maine

If you want it, you can find it at Hussey’s General Store. Groceries: check; tools: check; guns: check; wedding gowns: check; chicken feed: check; lottery tickets: check. It is a nod to our history when a family store is a fixture in town for generations.

Hussey’s may be out in the middle of Maine, but that’s what makes it one of the most charming general stores in New England. It is worth a drive to enjoy a trip down memory lane.

Pro Tip: If you want to check out Hussey’s wedding gown selection, pre-booked appointments are required.

10. The Washington General Store

Washington, Maine

When you are searching for a hot cup of coffee and a freshly-baked muffin, grab a seat at The Washington General Store. Sit back and soak up the small-town country store atmosphere.

Check out Washington’s delicious baked goods, pre-cooked meals, maple syrup, beer selection, and other sundries. Charming and quaint, Washington General Store is a lovely stop on any road-trip itinerary.

Pro Tip: The charming coastal city of Camden is a beautiful stop for a getaway weekend and it is about 30 minutes from Washington.

11. Brown And Hopkins Country Store

Chepachet, Rhode Island

Since 1908, Brown and Hopkins Country Store has been serving Rhode Islanders, caring for all their provisional needs. This upscale general store offers gourmet goodies, made-in-Rhode-Island treasures, a collection of candles, seasonal treasures, and more.

You will love their seasonal décor items, carefully curated and artfully displayed.

12. Franklin’s General Store

Mystic, Connecticut

The historic seaport town of Mystic is home to Franklin’s General Store. Their fudge selection is over-the-top. In addition to the almost two dozen fudge flavors, you can find monthly specials like eggnog, caramel apple pie, and s’mores. It is fudgy heaven.

Franklin’s also carries a crazy number of preserved flavors. You will never be able to land on just one, they all taste and sound delicious.

Pro Tip: You will love spending a day strolling around the charming town of Mystic.

13. Old Wethersfield Country Store

Wethersfield, Connecticut

When classic country store style meets gourmet selections, you think of the Old Wethersfield Country Store. Filled with local products, they are most notable for the wide selection of delicious cheeses and charcuterie items lining the shelves and display cases.

Candy is also on the menu. Gorgeous chocolate truffles are almost too pretty to eat — almost. They make a lovely gift for someone special. Jars of old-time penny candy remind you of childhood bygone years. It is a wonderful walk down memory lane.

Pro Tip: There are lots of great things to experience in nearby Hartford, a perfect home base to explore Connecticut.

Moose, Fadden’s General Store, North Woodstock, New Hampshire Photo credit: Courtesy of Fadden’s General Store

New England Country Stores

Wandering around charming country stores and exploring local artisan wares offer a nostalgic moment in an otherwise bustling life. Whether you are enjoying a New England weekend getaway or a week-long vacation, take a moment and poke around the local general store. You never know what you will find.