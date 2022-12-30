Traditional B-2 Stealth Bomber Flyover Canceled For Rose Parade And Bowl Game — Here’s Why

It’s a tradition to signify the start of a new year, but the annual flyover at the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl will look a bit different in 2023.

Annual Flyover

The annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game happen at the beginning of each year in Pasadena, California. One of the most exciting activities is watching the military plane flyovers. In recent years, the Air Force’s prestigious B-2 Stealth bombers performed the exciting flyover, but they are being replaced for the 2023 festivities.

Planes Grounded

The decision comes after a scary incident involving the prestigious B-2 airplane in early December. An in-flight malfunction forced a B-2 Spirit bomber to make an emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri during a training mission. No one was injured during the landing, but the plane caught fire and suffered extreme damage.

The emergency led the military to put the B-2 bombers on a temporary “safety pause.” That means the planes are now grounded while military personnel investigate the incident and run safety checks, noting safety is a top priority.

“We deeply regret having to make this decision so close to the event,” U.S. Air Force Colonel Daniel Diehl said in a news release. “Although we are not participating in this flyover, we remain steadfast in our commitment to answer our nation’s call.”

Diehl added the Air Force is hopeful it can return to its annual B-2 flyover in 2024. However, right now, there is no indication as to when the B-2 bombers will return to the sky.

Parade Plan B

Despite the setback, Rose Parade officials are staying with the bomber tradition by having B-1B Lancer bombers take over flyover duties in 2023. The plane is a critical part of the Air Force’s bomber fleet, according to the military.

“We are looking forward to kicking off 2023 with the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB-B-1B Lancer Bomber,” said spokesperson Candy Carlson, “and turning the corner into a new year.”

The B-1B Lancers will also perform the flyover at the Rose Bowl college football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Utah Utes.

Heading to Pasadena for the parade or game? Check out our recommendations to fill out your weekend plans. Or extend your vacation with our road trip route from Pasadena to Lake Tahoe.