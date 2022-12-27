Starting In 2023 You Can Renew Your U.S. Passport Online — What You Need To Know

Renewing your passport will be a whole lot easier in the new year.

It’s a little surprising it has taken this long, but the U.S. State Department has temporarily opened an online passport renewal option for the general public.

The process, which should eliminate the time some people spend compiling paperwork as well as time spent waiting in line at passport offices, is also intended to help clear the backlog of passport renewals created while assorted federal facilities were closed due to COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.

Indeed, recognizing that millions of people needlessly lose time each year because the federal government still relies on paper-based systems and processes rather than leveraging technology, President Joe Biden signed an executive order last year directing 17 federal agencies to streamline their processes. One of those government services is renewing passports.

“Americans will be able to renew their passports securely online, saving time from having to wait and the effort and cost required to print, go to a post office, and use a paper check,” according to the White House. “This new online process will be done with safety and security.”

An initial online passport renewal pilot program was launched earlier this year for federal government employees and contractors. A second limited-time pilot was then opened in August for 25,000 members of the general public.

Here’s what you need to know about online passport renewal.

Online Passport Renewal Eligibility

According to the U.S. Department of State, 10 criteria must be met to determine if you want to renew your passport online. For instance, you can renew your passport online if your most recent passport is/was valid for 10 years, you are 25 years old or older, and your current passport was issued more than 9 years ago but less than 15 years before you plan to renew your passport.

On the other hand, there are also several reasons why you may not be eligible to renew your passport online, including if your passport is more than 15 years old, and if you need a new passport because yours has been lost, stolen, or damaged. In those cases, you will need to apply for a passport in person.

The Online Passport Renewal Process

The process of renewing a passport online, assuming you are eligible to do so, is fairly straightforward.

First, you’ll need to create a MyTravelGov account.

After creating your account, the next step will be to open an “account verification” email sent from the state department and click the hyperlink to activate your MyTravelGov account.

Keep in mind that it may take up to 24 hours for the state department to register your account.

You will then be able to log in to your account and click the “Renew Passport” button to begin your application.

If you have technical difficulties or need help, you can send the state department an email with your support questions.

Finally, do not attempt to renew your passport online if you have plans to travel soon.

“We are offering the same processing times to renew online as we are to renew by mail,” the U.S. State Department explains. “Do not renew online if you are traveling internationally in less than six weeks.”

How To Upload Your Passport Photo

Of course, you will need to provide a recent photo. While you certainly can go to a professional photographer, you can also have a family member or friend take your picture.

The state department notes that several criteria also apply to photos. For example, the photo must have a clear image of your face, you should remove your glasses for the picture, and you should have your picture taken against a white or off-white background that doesn’t have shadows or lines.

Importantly, only photos that follow the state department’s guidelines will be accepted.

Finally, the state department does offer tips and advice about uploading your photo.

How To Pay For Online Passport Renewal

As you’d expect, you’ll need to use a credit card, debit card, or Automated Clearing House payment to transfer funds from your bank account to pay the online passport renewal fees. Payment will be completed on the Pay.Gov secure portal, which is encrypted to ensure your personal and payment information is protected.

The fee for an adult passport book is $130. The fee for an adult passport card, which is only valid for travel by land and sea to Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, and the Caribbean is $30. The fee for an adult passport book and card is $160.

You can learn more about other passport renewal fees on the state department’s passport fees webpage.