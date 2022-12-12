TravelAwaits

This Popular Key West Resort Is Now Adults-Only

Allison Godlove
Dec.12.2022
Aerial view of Key West, Florida.
Aerial view of Key West, Florida
Photo credit: Mia2you / Shutterstock.com
    Established in 1884, Ridley House in Key West has made a name for itself as the place to go for VIPs and honeymooners. The hotel is one of five Kimpton hotels in Key West — and as of November 1, 2022, it’s the only adults-only property. 

    “The decision was made from a combination of previous guests and the property makeup, trying to have one that’s a little bit different and stands out and caters to that kind of traveler. We have something for everybody in Key West,” Megan Coccitto, the sales and marketing director for Kimpton Key West told TravelAwaits.

    Formerly Cypress House, which was also adults-only, the 23-room resort is elegant and luxurious with amenities geared toward those 21 and older. 

    Ridley House Amenities

    A few amenities were added to accommodate an adult traveler. There is a partnership with Cupcake Sushi, so each Thursday, treats are brought to the hotel. There is a pool blackjack game on Fridays, and monthly Tarot card readings with the full moon once a month. Jazz and piano music are also performed once or twice a week. 

    Each room only has one bed, new Turkish robes in each, and a turn-down service which includes lavender scents for pillows. 

    Whether you’re looking to spend the day relaxing by the pool or getting out and exploring the island, Ridley House has amenities to create your perfect getaway. There is an outdoor pool, custom-designed loaner bikes available on a first come first serve basis for guests, complimentary continental breakfast, onsite concierge service, yoga mats in each guestroom. The resort is also pet friendly with complimentary access to Wag! Premium, which gives you access to professional pet caregivers for walks, boarding, or sitting. 

    Kimpton Key West

    Ridley House is one of five boutique properties located in Key West. Winslow’s Bungalows, the Lighthouse Hotel, Ella’s Cottages, and the Fitch Lodge are also in the Old Town Historic District, each within walking distance of popular spots in the southernmost city. 

