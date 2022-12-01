This State Now Has Free All-Terrain Wheelchairs At All Of Its State Parks — How You Can Reserve One

It’s now possible for more people to get out and enjoy state parks in Georgia. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has partnered with the Aimee Copeland Foundation to provide free, high mobility all-terrain track wheelchairs at 10 state parks, historic sites, and a wildlife center.

“All Terrain Georgia is the pride and joy of the Aimee Copeland Foundation,” said Aimee Copeland. “It’s been a long time coming and we’re honored to offer this life-changing program to the community.”

All-Terrain Track Chairs

This partnership encourages those with mobility impairments to get out and enjoy nature. The chairs can be used for hiking, hunting, fishing, or other outdoor education and recreational activities.

The all-terrain track chairs are designed for ease and safety. They give those who otherwise might not be able to navigate the difficult terrain the chance to get out and enjoy the trails no matter if they’re going through mud, water, sand, or snow.

Reservation Requirements

Reservations are required through All-Terrain Georgia. To make a reservation you must first get certified. It’s an easy process and approval takes about seven days. All reservations must be made 72 hours in advance.

Certification includes having an individual, 18 years or older, in good shape known as a “buddy.” This person must be able to navigate the park’s trails alongside the all-terrain chair at all times. Everyone also must attend a virtual training program and pass a course exam. After being certified, you’ll receive a scheduling password and your final certification confirmation to make a reservation.

The Aimee Copeland Foundation

After a zip-lining accident in 2012, Aimee Copeland was hospitalized and diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis — a flesh-eating, bacterial infection. Doctors had to amputate both of her hands, her right foot, and her entire left leg. Being in a wheelchair changed her perspective. Her goal and passion became creating a safe space to promote healing and providing accessible outdoor environments for everyone. To do so, she created the Aimee Copeland Foundation which raises funds, awards scholarships, provides education, and gives all-terrain wheelchairs for free use within Georgia state parks.