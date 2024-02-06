9 Gorgeous Beach Towns Near Lisbon For Your Traveling Bucket List

Note: The Travel Awaits team regularly updates content to provide the latest, and most accurate information to our readers. The updated content in this article may not reflect the views or opinions of the original author.

Portugal is a small country, about the size of the state of Indiana. Yet it is blessed with over 1,000 miles of coastline. In other words, it’s a paradise for beach lovers. There are lovely towns along the southern coast with gold sand beaches in the Algarve. Surfing meccas with lots of great seafood restaurants are known to dot the Silver Coast in the Center of Portugal. But some may find it surprising that there are also many fabulous seaside towns to visit right near the bustling metropolis of Lisbon.

We live in one of them and every time we take the Linha de Cascais train to Lisbon, we’re treated to views of the water and many stops along the Estoril Coast that would make for a perfect beach day adventure. Here are a few of those gorgeous beach towns to visit near Lisbon.

Sue Reddel

9 Gorgeous Beach Towns Near Lisbon

1. Cascais

This is the town that we live in now. It is a beautiful beach resort town about 40 minutes from Lisbon known for its elegance and high-quality lifestyle. The centerpiece of the Cascais is its beautiful beachy downtown where visitors and locals alike congregate. There are many restaurants to suit all tastes. We like A Nova Estrela with its personal touch and desserts made from scratch, Cafe Galeria House of Wonders with its amazing vegetarian fare, and Flecha Azul for great local fish and grilled meats. You will not go hungry in this city — here are the best foods to try in Cascais.

Praia da Riberia Cascais Portugal

You can visit museums, like Casas das Historias Paula Rego and the Santa Marta Lighthouse Museum, stroll through beautiful parks, like our favorite Marechal Carmona, and see nature’s beauty by watching a sunset over the Boca do Inferno. Shoppers will love the many boutiques in the area as well as artisan markets. Casa da Guia is a lovely area that brings food, views, and shopping together. It’s easy to see why royalty, diplomats, and visitors from around the world flock to this gorgeous seaside town — but first be sure to check out how to spend a perfect weekend in Cascais, Portugal.

Sue Reddel

2. Estoril

Fans of James Bond may already be familiar with this glitzy spot that is home to Casino Estoril, one of the largest working casinos in Europe. That’s because it inspired author Ian Fleming, who lived in Estoril during World War II, to use it as the setting for his first Bond novel, Casino Royale.

Estoril was one of the best beach towns for international refugees. Royal families of Europe, French aristocracy, wealthy merchants, and all the secret agents spying on them took up residence in neutral Portugal. It’s here that Fleming encountered Dusko Popov, a double agent–playboy spy believed to provide Agent 007 with some of his most memorable characteristics.

Pro Tip: While Cascais and Estoril cater to many international visitors, the other spots are filled with locals. Try to vary your experience by seeing both sides of the equation. The Portuguese are tremendously hospitable and will make you feel welcome everywhere you go in this coastal town.

3. Parede

Those seeking more local color will find that Parede has much to enjoy. Blessed with some excellent reef structures beyond the sand, Parede’s beach areas are loved by surfers as well as sunbathers. Parede translates to “wall,” which is fitting as the wall that surrounds Praia das Avencas beach serves to keep the sun in while managing the wind. This beach town is also a popular fishing spot, so anglers can often be seen perched along the coastline.

One of the more interesting aspects of Parede Beach is that it’s sought for the therapeutic value of its iodine sea water and muddy clay rocks. A friend of ours who lives in the area says her arthritis always feels better after swimming in the sea. Parede is not a tourist spot. So if you’re looking for a great place to hang with locals, grab a seat at a little cafe and watch the day unfold.

4. Carcavelos

This gorgeous seaside town is blessed with many facets to explore. Carcavelos Beach is the largest beach along the Estoril coast. It’s close to Lisbon, only about 20 minutes along the Cascais train line. The beach regularly hosts volleyball and soccer tournaments. In the summer it is filled with swimmers and sunbathers, while surfers and bodyboarders love the winter waves.

Military and history buffs will not want to miss the São Julião da Barra Fort at the end of the beach. It is the largest Vauban-style military complex in Portugal and the summer residence of the Portuguese Ministry of Defense. But our favorite thing about Carcavelos is that it’s where a delicious fortified wine is produced. Only 25 hectares of the growing region remain, but they are now protected. If you like port or Madeira-style wines, you will not want to miss a chance to try this delicious gem from Carcavelos that Thomas Jefferson called a favorite. Definitely one of the best beach towns in Portugal for wine lovers.

Downtown Oeiras Santo Amaro Portugal

5. Oeiras/Santo Amaro de Oeiras

One of the things we love best about Portugal is that we can find new favorite spots and hidden gems just about everywhere we go. Oeiras is both a town and a larger municipality. The municipality is booming as it strives to become “Oeiras Valley,” a technology hotbed that already boasts a heady array of tech giant offices. Santo Amaro de Oeiras beach is a lovely stretch of sand opening out on the Tejo Estuary, where the river meets the sea.

Music lovers will appreciate the community choir of Santo Amaro de Oeiras, who make a joyful sound amid beautiful scenery. Poet’s Park is a much-loved spot for enjoying sculptures of Portuguese poets, flowers, and a bit of fresh air. History buffs won’t want to miss the Palace of Marquis of Pombal, an impressive estate and collection of gardens. And our favorite activity was sitting at A Taberna, a tiny cafe in the old town, where we enjoyed Sagres beers and perfectly prepared local dishes for a ridiculously low price.

6. Paço de Arcos

Closer to Lisbon, the lovely town of Paço de Arcos fills the streets with charm and culture. Two beautiful beaches, separated by a small harbor, rest here on the River Tejo where it meets the Atlantic. The primary beach, Praia Paço De Arcos, has a café that offers great views and plenty of people watching. The smaller beach, Praia Velha, is a quiet spot to watch the fishing boats hanging out in the little harbor.

The view of the Lisbon skyline and bridge, as well as a geyser-like fountain, provide plenty of options to sit and relax a while. The town got its name from the Palácio dos Arcos (Palace of Arches), originally constructed in the 1600s and believed to have been the spot where King Manuel I watched Portuguese ships leave for explorations in India. It has since been remodeled into a beautiful luxury hotel.

Paço de Arcos is also a place that loves its food. There are several good restaurants here, many with lovely views of the water. Restaurante Borges offers something for everyone including vegans and gluten-free options. Casa da Dizima, once the tax collector’s building, has a great terrace with views of the water all the way to Lisbon. We also know how serious the town is about cooking because it has one of our very favorite kitchen supply stores, Telelux. This treat for cooks of all types is jam-packed with everything you need to make your kitchen-cooking fantasies come true.

7. Cruz Quebrada-Dafundo

Cruz Quebrada-Dafundo is a conjunction of two areas in one that will delight those looking for a beautiful setting to wander around by the sea. The Parque Urbano do Jamor is huge and well-kept, with sporting fields, tennis courts, picnic areas, swimming pools, and even a fun mini-golf course and cafe. It contains Adventure Park do Jamor with a lovely loop trail that allows walkers and bikers to pass through the forests while still seeing the water.

Cruz Quebrada Beach is a small river beach, but good for taking in the sunset without a crowd. Its neighbor, Dafundo Beach, is close enough to walk along for a visit to check out Belém Tower, one of the Lisbon area’s historical highlights. For those who enjoy aquariums, the Vasco de Gama Aquarium is a special treat making Cruz Quebrada-Dafundo one of the best beach towns in Portugal for aquatic buffs. The aquarium/museum is small but has more than 4,000 species of sea plants and animals and is lovingly cared for by the Portuguese Navy. If hunger strikes, tasty and authentic Portuguese bites are waiting at nearby spots like O Morano or Villa Cruz Café Bistro & Co. If shopping is on the menu, hop on over to Centro Vasco de Gama, an architecturally gorgeous state-of-the-art shopping center with nearly 200 stores and eateries.

Portugal is a land of many wonders, and Lisbon is its epicenter. Food, history, culture, art, nature, and other attractions draw visitors from around the world in ever-increasing numbers. And one of the country’s most attractive features, when travelers want to explore beyond the city, is its famous Atlantic coastline. But visitors don’t need to go very far to enjoy it. By catching the train at the Cais do Sodre station in Lisbon, present-day explorers can have their pick of these and other gorgeous seaside towns to visit near Lisbon.

8. Sintra

With soaring cliffs, sandy coves, and forest-cloaked hills that hide the ancient castles, Sintra has long been an exclusive retreat for Portuguese royalty. And it’s easy to see why. The UNESCO-listed town center is dotted with pastel-hued mansions and ornate palaces.

Also, don’t miss Cabo da Roca, a craggy headland and lighthouse looming over wave-lashed cliffs. Visit at sunset for incredible views from the westernmost point in mainland Europe.

Sintra deserves your attention, and the locals will try to show the hospitality of the Portuguese in its best traditions.

9. Ericeira

Ericeira is found northeast of Lisbon, between Peniche and Cascais, and is popular thanks to its stunning coastal views and chill vibe. Recognized as a World Surfing Reserve, Ericeira is one of the best beach towns in Portugal to visit if you’re a keen surfer.

Roughly 50 minutes from Lisbon and located on the Atlantic Coast, Ericeira offers both adventure and relaxation. Grab a treat from MONJA, a local pastry, and start exploring the old town with cobblestone streets and whitewashed houses.

If you’re looking to get outside of Lisbon and soak up some sun, Ericeira is one of the lesser-known beach towns just north of Lisbon, so it’s not crowded.

When you’re planning your next trip to Portugal, make sure you go see what it’s like traveling in Portugal right now. Also, if you want to hear more about us, check out how Portugal stole our hearts.

FAQs

What Is the Closest Beach Town to Lisbon?

Sintra is a charming beach town only 20 miles from Lisbon. Plucked straight from a fairytale, there are several monuments, the ruins of an Arab castle, several palaces, and beautiful beaches in the surrounding area.

Why Visit One of the Beach Towns Near Lisbon?

Stunning seaside towns and charming fishing villages near Lisbon offer some of the best beaches in Portugal – from remote beaches like Praia dos Galapinhos in Parque Natural Arrábida to sun-kissed stretches of soft sand such as Praia da Conceição. You can explore the narrow streets or unwind on golden beaches.

Which Beach Towns Near Lisbon Are Great For Surfing?

Ericeira is the Atlantic Ocean surfer’s paradise! Recognized as one of the outstanding surf breaks around the world, this coastal town boasts multiple surf spots along its 4-kilometer Atlantic coast. For newbies, there are at least 5 surf schools ready to teach you.

How Long Should I Stay in Beach Towns Near Lisbon?

A day trip can cover the basics when visiting a quaint fishing town. But if you love to explore every nook and cranny, consider spending 2-3 days in some of the best of Portugal’s coastal towns like Cascais or Estoril.

When to Visit Beach Towns Near Lisbon?

Summer season which runs from June to August, is the best. However, it’s also the busiest time of the year in beach towns. Come in the shoulder months like May and September and you’ll find the best beaches with fine sand less crowded and the weather still pleasant.