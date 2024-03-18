Portugal’s capital city, Lisbon, is one of those destinations that ticks all boxes as the city boasts a unique historical center, breathtaking architecture, and mouth-watering cuisine that will leave you wanting more.

Being one of the most affordable cities in Western Europe, Lisbon has drawn in tourists from all over the world. And if its bustling city center wasn’t enough to entice you in, then its nearby beaches—which are just a 30-minute drive away—will be sure to do the trick.

Whether you plan to soak up the scorching summer sun or discover how Lisbon’s past has shaped its present, then finding the right hotel can make all the difference. And if you’re after a hotel with an expansive swimming pool, or budget-friendly accommodation to simply rest your head, then Lisbon really has you covered.

In this guide, we’re going to uncover 11 of our favorite hotels in the city, each with unique selling points that will appeal to all types of travelers.

Our top pick goes to the Browns Avenue Hotel, which provides its guests with an outdoor swimming pool as well as other sought-after amenities. However, the Lumiares Hotel and Spa comes in at a close second thanks to its rooms with kitchenettes and its rooftop terrace with uninterrupted views of the city.

Top 11 Best Hotels in Lisbon

Best Hotels in Lisbon, Portugal

1. Best Boutique Hotel – Dos Reis by The Beautique Hotels

Bedroom view of Dos Reis by The Beautique Hotels Photo credit: Expedia

One of the best boutique hotels in downtown Lisbon is the Dos Reis by The Beautique Hotels. This four-star property, with its gorgeous on-site restaurant and bar, is within walking distance of Lisbon’s city center, putting all of the area’s must-visit landmarks and attractions right at your fingertips.

Featuring modern, beautifully decorated rooms with air conditioning, large comfortable beds, and marble private bathrooms, the Dos Reis offers a calm and inviting stay right in central Lisbon—perfect for those who favor small luxury hotels with attentive staff and unique interiors.

2. Best for Outdoor Swimming – Browns Avenue Hotel

Pool view of Browns Avenue Hotel Photo credit: Expedia

Throughout the summer, temperatures in Lisbon—and other popular Portuguese destinations—reach highs of 83°F. So opting for a hotel with an outdoor pool may just be one of the best decisions you make regarding your trip.

One such hotel in the district of Santa Maria Maior is the Browns Avenue Hotel. And although its rooftop bar and swimming pool are two of the property’s major highlights, the hotel actually provides its guests with more than just an outdoor oasis.

Boasting a restaurant, bar, and terrace, as well as both historical and contemporary style rooms to choose from—all with fully stocked mini bars, air conditioning, and private modern bathrooms—the Browns Avenue Hotel is one of the best Lisbon hotels out there, especially for those in search of accommodation in a central location.

3. Most Elegant Hotel – Wine & Books Lisboa Hotel

Restaurant view of Wine & Books Lisboa Hotel Photo credit: Ice Portal

Romance and elegance go hand in hand, so it probably comes as no surprise that the Wine & Books Lisboa Hotel stands out as one of the best romantic hotels in Lisbon.

Situated in the Ajuda district, the five-star accommodation offers alluring, elegant rooms that are equipped with coffee machines, minibars, and private spacious bathrooms—some even have balconies with uninterrupted city and landmark views.

What’s more is that the suave vibe of the hotel isn’t just confined to the property’s guest rooms, as Wine & Books Lisboa Hotel’s public areas, including the onsite restaurant, bar, and sauna, also reflect the hotel’s distinguished style making it an appropriate accommodation option for couples visiting the city.

4. Best for Families – Lumen Hotel & The Lisbon Light Show

Family suite view of Lumen Hotel & The Lisbon Light Show Photo credit: Booking.com

Families visiting Lisbon will particularly love the Lumen Hotel & The Lisbon Light Show. And there are a few reasons as to why.

Firstly, the Lumen Hotel is in an excellent location allowing you to walk—or take public transport—to some of the city’s most popular points of interest. Secondly, the hotel has an onsite fitness center, bar, and restaurant with daily buffet-style breakfasts. And thirdly, which is what makes this accommodation so unique, is a videomapping light and color show that takes place in the hotel’s interior garden every evening.

Throw in the fact that the Lumen features a rooftop terrace with a swimming pool and commodious interconnecting rooms that are equipped with everything you could need for a city break stay, and you’ve got one of the most well-rounded hotels in the heart of Lisbon. So, really, what more could you need?

5. Best Onsite Bar – Madalena by The Beautique Hotels

Bar view of Madalena by The Beautique Hotels Photo credit: Emilieced (Tripadvisor)

Another hotel by the Beautique Hotels is the Madelena, and like the Dos Reis, this charming little hotel provides its visitors with a comfortable, stylish, and perfectly located stay thanks to its position in the center of Lisbon.

Among the facilities at the Madelena are bright, double rooms with coffee machines, air conditioning, and flat-screen TVs, as well as a trendy restaurant and bar that make for a relaxing afternoon hangout spot.

6. Best for Indoor Swimming – BessaHotel Liberdade

Pool view of BessaHotel Liberdade Photo credit: Leonardo

If you’re visiting Lisbon in the winter months, then it’s likely an outdoor pool isn’t at the top of your priority list—unless you enjoy being cold, that is. Luckily for those who relish the tranquility that comes with a daily swim, Lisbon has a few accommodation options with indoor pools. And one that you can’t beat is the BessaHotel Liberdade.

The BessaHotel Liberdade is centrally located in Lisbon’s prestigious Avenida da Liverdade, so you’re just a few minutes away from the Restauradores Square and its impressive obelisk.

Suitable for solo travelers, couples, and families thanks to its executive, superior, and family rooms, the BessaHotel is really hard to fault. And its onsite sauna, fitness center, and, of course, its indoor swimming pool only help its case of being one of the most stand-out hotels in all of downtown Lisbon.

7. Best Location – Ferraria XVI FLH Hotels Lisboa

Bedroom view of Ferraria XVI Flh Hotels Lisboa Photo credit: Expedia

When you’re planning a city break, the location of potential hotels is one of the most important things to consider. Choosing a hotel in an ideal location will not only save you time that you would have wasted on public or private transportation, but it will also save you money—not to mention a whole lot of stress.

For travelers who do appreciate a hotel that is right in the middle of the action, then the Ferraria XVI FLH Hotel could be the perfect option for you.

Located directly in the center of Lisbon, the Ferraria Hotel is within walking distance of some of the city’s most famous attractions. However, the hotel’s location isn’t all we want to mention, as throughout the entire property, you’ll be treated to clean, modern furnishings and appealing, updated rooms—some of which feature balconies or quaint open terraces.

8. Best for Rooftop Relaxing – The Lumiares Hotel & Spa

Rooftop view of The Lumiares Hotel & Spa Photo credit: Booking.com

Is there anything better than relaxing on a rooftop, taking in views of the city after a morning of exploring all it has to offer? Well, at the Lumiares Hotel and Spa, you can do just that.

The Lumiares Hotel and Spa—which is part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World hotel chain—presents its guests with the chance to see the Tagus River, the Castelo de São Jorge, and Lisbon as a whole from an entirely different perspective via its rooftop terrace that has both shaded and unshaded seating areas.

Although we particularly love the rooftop view—one of the major draws to this property—what really sets the Lumiares Hotel and Spa apart from the rest is the kitchenettes that come with every room.

Eating out for breakfast, lunch, and dinner while on vacation can get expensive and fast. So it’s always nice to have the option to prepare your own meals if and when you please.

With room sizes varying from studio apartments to expansive two-bedroom suites, the Lumiares welcomes couples and families alike, supplying them with everything they could need for a convenient and homey stay.

9. Best Budget-Friendly Hotel – Lisbon Style

Bedroom view of Lisbon Style Photo credit: Tripadvisor

Your time in Lisbon doesn’t need to break the bank. And one way to keep costs low is by opting for a budget-friendly stay, like the Lisbon Style hotel. Although the Lisbon Style offers guests more affordable twin and triple rooms, that doesn’t mean it lacks in terms of facilities.

While staying at the Lisbon Style, visitors will have access to a living room as well as a private kitchen—another great way to save some money while enjoying your time in the city. Plus, with the Anjos Metro Station just 170 meters from the property, you’ll be well-connected to the rest of the city meaning all of Lisbon’s landmarks, attractions, and charming cafes are nothing more than a short train ride away.

10. Most Aesthetically Pleasing – Eurostars Das Letras

Bedroom view of Eurostars Das Letras Photo credit: Leonardo

Putting you within walking distance of the Avenida da Liberdade and the Avenida Metro Station is the Eurostars Da Letras—a five-star, aesthetically pleasing Lisbon accommodation option.

Boasting marble and timber furnishings throughout both its private rooms and common areas, this sleek, conveniently located hotel offers a fitness center, sauna, and outdoor dining in the hotel’s open terrace.

But although the Eurostars Da Letras’ common areas are enough to entice tourists in, the hotel’s alluring rooms—some of which showcase panoramic views of the São Jorge castle—are what will really catch your eye. With light interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and bathtubs in each and every room, you can wake up feeling refreshed and motivated each and every day you spend in the city.

11. Best Luxury Hotel – Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

Bedroom view of Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon Photo credit: Leonardo

If you’re after a bit of luxury while staying in the city, then one of the best luxury hotels in Lisbon is the Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon. Located next to Eduardo VII Park, the five-star Hotel Ritz possesses a spa, an onsite restaurant, a summer terrace, and both an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, which allows you to relax and unwind in more ways than one.

In addition to the luxurious common areas, however, the Hotel Ritz also has opulent rooms, each with a distinctive style and classic, elegant decor.

So whether you choose to start your day off with a lavish buffet breakfast or sip cocktails with unparalleled views of the park, you can do so at the Hotel Ritz, making it a top contender for those who enjoy the finer things in life.

Best Hotels in Lisbon Guide

Opting for the right hotel when visiting any city—Lison included—can make all the difference to your trip. So, when you’re narrowing down your hotel options, take into consideration the following four factors.

Location

Lisbon is Portugal’s largest city. And although it does have extensive public transportation options—including the metro and a fleet of 758 buses—the location of your hotel can save you either time or money, depending on what is important to you.

Hotels in the city center, for example, may be more expensive than those on the city’s outskirts. However, they do offer the convenience of being able to walk to nearby landmarks, restaurants, and other points of interest.

Think about whether you prioritize convenience or budget, as this will ultimately determine the location of your accommodation. If you don’t mind navigating public transport, then a hotel slightly further out from the hustle and bustle won’t be too much of an issue. But if you’d prefer to be right in the midst of all Lisbon has to offer, then a central hotel will be the better option for you.

Price

As far as hotels in the city go, you can spend $100 per night or $1000 per night. So, determining a rough budget is always a great first step before looking into hotels in Lisbon.

If you aren’t bothered about extra amenities, then it is totally possible to vacation in Lisbon on a budget. However, if you do prefer to have an onsite restaurant, a swimming pool, and even a spa, then the cost of your getaway will increase significantly.

When planning out your budget, think about all the additional costs that will come with your time away. Eating out, activities, transportation, and tickets to Lisbon’s most popular attractions are all things you need to contemplate in addition to your hotel, as you don’t want to be left short on cash after booking an accommodation that was slightly out of your price range.

Amenities

Are you the type of traveler who spends minimal time at your hotel? Or do you enjoy breaking up your day with visits to the hotel’s spa, fitness center, or bar?

Hotels in Lisbon come in all shapes and sizes with some offering world-class amenities, and others supplying you with the bare minimum. If you do favor getting out and about from morning until nightfall, then a simple hotel with few added extras will be more than suitable for your time in Lisbon.

But if you do find yourself enjoying the additional facilities that hotels have to offer, then you’ll want to select an accommodation that includes these amenities onsite.

You can find hotels in Lisbon with swimming pools, rooftop terraces, and swanky, onsite bars, so no matter what you’re after, there will always be a hotel option that’s right for you.

Guest Reviews

Hotels can look amazing in pictures, but photos aren’t a true representation of what it’s like to stay there. For this reason, we always recommend taking a look at guest reviews as previous customers can paint a picture of the hotel, its facilities, and how they were treated during their stay.

It’s also wise to filter the searches for problems/perks that will make or break your vacation. For example, if noise is something that really grinds your gears, then filter the searches and see if any guests have left noise complaints. Alternatively, if hotel cleanliness is something that will ruin your stay, look for reviews on the hotel’s condition and whether or not the staff maintains it to a high standard.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are hotels in Lisbon expensive?

Like any city, you can find hotels in Lisbon to suit all budgets. From simple, more budget-friendly stays to more luxurious five-star hotels with plenty of onsite amenities, Lisbon really has it all, meaning your vacation can be as inexpensive or expensive as you like.

What are the best areas to stay in Lisbon?

There are a few great areas in Lisbon for visitors to choose from. However, Chiado and Baixa are two of the best. Chiado is right in Lisbon’s city center, putting you close to restaurants, cafes, and must-visit Lisbon sights. It’s also well-connected to other parts of the city via the metro, so nothing will be out of reach or impossible to get to.

Baixa, on the other hand, is a great option for first-timers as again is it close to Lisbon’s points of interest and has a range of budget-friendly and luxury hotels to choose from.

When is the best time to visit Lisbon?

The best time to visit Lisbon is during the summer months (May to September), as the weather is warm and dry, meaning you can explore the city, enjoy al fresco evening meals, and even visit Lisbon’s nearby beaches.

What are the typical amenities hotels in Lisbon have?

Amenities in Lisbon hotels vary significantly. However, you can expect to find accommodations with onsite restaurants, bars, and fitness centers. Some hotels may also have rooftop terraces, indoor or outdoor swimming pools, and spas. But you can expect to pay a premium for those.

Conclusion

With so many great hotels in Lisbon, there really is an option for everyone. From standard, small hotels to expansive luxury stays, the hotels in Lisbon can appeal to all types of travelers, meaning no matter what your budget or preferences, you can appreciate the city and all it has to offer.

Our top picks for those visiting Lisbon, however, are the Browns Avenue Hotel, with its various amenities, and The Lumiares Hotel & Spa, which features rooms with kitchenettes.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Images courtesy of KAYAK