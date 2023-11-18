10 Tips How to Not Look Like a Tourist in Italy

If you don’t need it, don’t bring it — especially your passport. Backpacks are very handy and comfortable to use, but they can be unsafe because you will look like a tourist if you wear one. You can wear a shoulder bag or fanny packs like many Italians do to carry valuables and documents, or, alternatively, if you are afraid of being pickpocketed, you can use a money belt.

Steve offers these tips to visitors to avoid being pickpocketed in touristy areas:

Always keep your hand on your bag that’s hanging on your shoulder or keep your bag in front of you.

Don’t keep your wallet in your back pocket.

Use a cheap luggage lock that you can use to lock the zippers on your backpack or purse in busy areas.

At restaurants and cafés, leave your purse in your lap instead of hanging it off of your chair, and don’t leave your phone on the table if dining outside.

FAQs

Why Are Americans Obsessed With Italian Culture?

There are more than 16 Million Italian Americans in the US, which has certainly had a big impact on American culture. Whether it’s the movies that show the mafia and immigrant experience at the beginning of the 20th century, Italian food around every corner of the US, or Italian-American artists and politicians that have become popular in the US, the influence is meaningful and can’t really be compared to almost any other immigrant group in its scale.

Am I Expected To Tip In Italy?

No, you do not have to tip in Italy. Italians only tip when the service is great and you won’t be criticized if you don’t want to give it. Most workers don’t even expect a small bonus from clients. However, you should leave a tip if you liked the service. Usually, people give around 10% and 15% of the bill. If your tip is bigger than that, it might seem offensive and not so elegant.

What Are ‘‘Unofficial’’ Italian Foods You Should Not Order?

Contrary to what you may think, some popular foods are not really Italian. Unlike seafood pasta, Spaghetti with meatballs, Fettuccine Alfredo, Marinara sauce, Chicken parmigiana, Pineapple and pepperoni pizza, or Garlic bread are just some of the recipes that didn’t originate in Italy. No one orders these dishes in Italy except tourists. Moreover, many locals find them as an insult to Italian cuisine.

Is It Alright To Pay With Dollars When In Italy?

Probably the worst thing you can do is to pay in a currency other than the euro. Not only will you look like a tourist, but you will also lose a lot of money. Most places don’t accept dollars and pounds. Even if they did, you would probably get a bad deal. There are only a few places and services that accept foreign currency. However, I recommend you always pay in euros.

Does It Matter If I Drive An Automatic?

Not really, but If someone sees you, they might think that you are a bad driver. Italians love stick cars so expressions like ‘‘Automatic cars are for lazy people” or ‘‘It is just an American thing’’ are common. In Italy (and other European countries), people mostly use manuals and many Italians think of automatic cars as toys. Automatic will cost you more, but if you don’t have enough experience driving a stick, it is way better to rent an automatic car.