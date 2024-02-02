What to Do in Vero Beach, Florida | 12 Fabulous Experiences for a Memorable Visit

Note: The Travel Awaits team regularly updates content to provide the latest, and most accurate information to our readers. The updated content in this article may not reflect the views or opinions of the original author.

Vero Beach is an incredible vacation destination located on Florida’s East Coast, halfway between Melbourne and Palm Beach. It is part of Florida’s Treasure Coast and has abundant outdoor attractions, citrus, and was home to the LA Dodgers for years in the past.

It is best to arrive in Vero Beach via I-95 or by flying into Orlando or Melbourne and renting a car for the 90- or 60-minute drive, respectively. The weather is favorable year-round, so that makes Vero Beach a wonderful getaway all year long. Multi-generation families will love the laid-back vibe and plentiful offerings. It is also where I reside.

Melody Pittman

What to Do in Vero Beach, Florida | 12 Suggestions To Make It a Memorable Visit

1. Vero Beach Area Beaches

South Beach

Vero Beach is a lesser-known gem than its northern (Melbourne) and southern (Palm Beach) counterparts. The area has many great beaches, with the most desirable being South Beach, about 10 minutes from Vero’s Beachside Shopping District. It’s a great place to spend the day, and it conveniently has restroom facilities as well.

Sexton Plaza Beach

Another beach that gets a lot of attention, mostly due to its convenience to downtown, is Sexton Plaza Beach, a public beach between two oceanfront restaurants with a free parking lot, making it an easy walk.

Jaycee Park

A third choice is Jaycee Park, which has several stairs leading to the beach from a fantastic boardwalk. Enjoy the sunshine, stroll the beach, or see an occasional dolphin show. The boardwalk is great for walking and unwinding, especially as the sun goes down.

Turtle Trail Beach

Lastly, a hidden gem that the locals like to keep to themselves is Turtle Trail Beach, a scarcely populated beach a mile or so from County Road 510. This beach is open from 7 a.m. until sunset.

Fun Fact: Vero’s barrier island, Orchid Island, is where the beaches are found. We call it “the island.” Ocean Drive (with hotels and shops that run parallel to the Atlantic Ocean) counts as downtown on the island, but the real downtown Vero Beach is on the mainland around 14th Avenue.

Melody Pittman

2. Fun On The Water

Vero Beach is a spectacular place to go for outdoor activities and fun. You can enjoy the Atlantic Ocean for fishing, boating, scuba diving, surfing, and snorkeling. Or, take advantage of the Indian River Lagoon (Intracoastal Waterway) for sports fishing, kayaking, boating, and stand-up paddleboarding. You can even take an airboat ride, which is a super fun way to see and learn about the Indian River Lagoon and its ecosystems — the most biologically diverse estuary in the country. The Indian River Lagoon in Florida is a biodiverse estuary, stretching 156 miles. Home to diverse marine life, it faces environmental challenges requiring conservation efforts.

As for the fun activities, golf is prominent, too, but many courses are private. Kids will enjoy the playground equipment at Humiston Beach Park, a palm tree-clad area at the heart of the island. Pack a picnic and take them to Jaycee Park, a spot with picnic shelters, barbecue grills, volleyball nets, wild rabbits, and more playground equipment. Jaycee’s beach area has a lifeguard station, whereas many others do not.

Pro Tip: Be cautious in the ocean. Rip currents are plentiful. Should you find yourself in one, always yell for help and swim parallel to the shore to escape.

Melody Pittman

3. McKee Botanical Garden

McKee Botanical Garden adds a bit of flair and uniqueness with a stunning outdoor kitchen and the world’s largest single-plank mahogany table — over 40 feet long. The palm trees and bamboo are enchanting, while the subtropical jungle plants and gardens are full of incredible flowers and trees, all meticulously marked around the 18-acre property. McKee Botanical Garden is on the National Register of Historic Places and has beautiful statues and artwork amidst the park.

If you are traveling with kids, they will fall in love with the newly opened multi-million dollar Children’s Garden that features a splash and pollinator garden, music maze, and rocking ropes bridge.

Fun Fact: Waldo Sexton was an eccentric and creative citrus, dairy, and cattle farmer (amongst other things) who arrived in Vero Beach in the 1920s. He built some of the town’s most famous structures and was a partner in McKee Botanical Garden. Sexton’s buildings are known for the one-of-a-kind trinkets that adorn them. He is the best-known name in town.

Melody Pittman

4. Round Island Beach Park: Manatees

Florida is known for manatees, often referred to as sea cows or gentle giants. Vero Beach has an excellent manatee population that keeps growing each year. You can see them almost daily at Round Island Beach Park, which has a wheelchair-accessible walkway, seating areas, a World War II memorial, and a bridge for great photo-ops. There are hiking paths, too, and Round Island is my favorite place to kayak.

5. Sebastian Inlet State Park: Saltwater Fishing

Sebastian Inlet State Park is where to go for excellent saltwater fishing. Snook, redfish, and mackerel are some of the coveted catch. The property is pretty, and you can camp there, too.

6. Pelican Island Wildlife Refuge

Also nearby is Pelican Island Wildlife Refuge, the nation’s first wildlife refuge, designated by President Theodore Roosevelt. Here, you’ll find great spaces to walk around and enjoy the most biologically diverse estuary in the country with 5,400 acres of water and land. An impressive number of birds make this refuge their home, especially heron, egrets, and brown and white pelicans. Vero Beach is also a home to lot of sea turtles.

Melody Pittman

7. Vero Beach Museum of Art

Vero Beach Museum of Art is a beautiful place to get acquainted with famous artists in five galleries of gorgeous fine art. It’s a great place for kids, too. The Wahlstrom Sculpture Garden adds even more to check out at this savvy Vero Beach museum.

Apart from the highly recommended Vero Beach Museum of Art, there are numerous other museums scattered along Vero Beach.

8. McLarty Treasure Museum

If real-life stories and interesting facts from real historical events excite you, waste no time in planning a trip to McLarty Treasure Museum. This Vero Beach museum offers a chance for you to explore real-life stories and histories of sunken treasures, artifacts, memorabilia, tools, and more.

9. Indian River Citrus Museum

One of the best things to do in Vero Beach is to visit the Indian River Citrus Museum and learn about the rich history of Vero Beach’s citrus industry, from the early pioneers to the modern-day growers.

Although a small facility, this Vero Beach museum manages to show how citrus seeds made their way to Florida and how the Indian River Citrus, the most distinguished citrus fruit in the world, was established.

10. Riverside Theatre

One of our favorite attractions in Vero Beach is Riverside Theatre, home to touring Broadway shows and productions. There are two theaters, one that holds about 700 attendees for major performances, and the other that hosts The Comedy Zone on weekends.

11. Shopping In Vero Beach

Vero Beach has a wide range of shopping from outlets and consignment stores to antiques and high-end boutique finds. Miami is also not that far from Vero Beach, so you can make a stop there, also.

Vero Beach Outlets

The outdoor Vero Beach Outlets offers nearly 40 stores, with Williams Sonoma, Coach, and Restoration Hardware being three of the most popular.

Ocean Drive

Ocean Drive offers luxury shopping for ladies and men’s apparel, shoes, souvenirs, home accessories, jewelry, and beach attire. Cardinal Drive, behind Ocean Drive and away from the beach, has impressive art galleries.

Village Shops

Another shopping area that shouldn’t be missed is Village Shops on State Road A1A. Be sure to pop in Elegance by the Sea, Alimentari Gourmet Market, and Coastal Comforts, all with adorable goods to purchase.

Vero Beach Book Center

Don’t miss the Vero Beach Book Center for two floors of paper and hardback books, cards, puzzles, magazines, and gifts. There are dozens of high-end consignment shops throughout town, too.

12. Environmental Learning Center

Located adjacent to the mangroves and Indian River lagoon, the Environmental Learning Center is a non-profit nature preserve open to the public. The Environmental Learning Center lets you experience the beauty of the lagoon and native Florida wildlife through extensive boardwalks and walking trails and is great for all ages.

Melody Pittman

Best Restaurants In Vero Beach

You’ll find a wide array of local eats in this Florida beach town, especially on the island. Here are my suggestions for where and what to eat for each meal.

Breakfast

Cobalt

Have breakfast on the beach at Cobalt inside the Vero Beach Hotel. Try the Challah French Toast for a unique take on a classic dish.

C.J. Cannon’s

Or, if you prefer watching the airplanes take off and land at the Vero Beach Regional Airport, C.J. Cannon’s is a locals’ favorite. I like the California Benedict and Pineapple Upside Down Waffle (with pecan syrup).

Lunch

Casey’s Place

For lunch, enjoy typical burgers, sandwiches, and yummy barbecue at Casey’s Place, a popular window-serve outdoor cafe a few streets from the beach.

Waldo’s Restaurant And Bar

Try our favorite, The Traveler’s Shrimp from Waldo’s, on the oceanfront at Driftwood Resort. Be sure to admire the eclectic furnishings in this historical treasure, another Waldo Sexton property.

Red Onion Eatery

If you are looking for a delicious lobster roll, look no further than Red Onion Eatery on Ocean Drive.

Dinner

Dinner gives you lots of options. Vero Beach has fine dining, casual, moderately priced, cheap eats, and everything in between.

Kilted Mermaid

My top pick is Kilted Mermaid, an artsy and cozy spot in downtown Vero Beach with gourmet food, cheese and dessert fondues, and great wine and craft beers.

Riverside Cafe

A popular eatery on the Indian River is Riverside Cafe, maybe more famous for being the place where Jake Owen, award-winning country music artist, got his start. They often have live music and indoor/outdoor seating.

Pro Tip: Many restaurants in Vero Beach are closed on Mondays. Casey’s Place is closed on Sundays.

Best Hotels In Vero Beach

Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel

There are three hotels I recommend when staying in Vero Beach. First, the Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel is swanky, pet friendly, and offers great customer service.

Costa d’Este Beach Resort and Spa

Costa d’Este Beach Resort and Spa, Emilio and Gloria Estefan’s sparkly little gem, is a boutique hotel with a lively pool and outdoor bar, swanky lobby, and upscale restaurant.

Driftwood Resort

The historic Driftwood Resort is a funky Waldo Sexton property, circa the 1930s, that sits on the beach. It’s an iconic treasure for Vero Beach filled with a mish-mash of objects and decor from all over the world, namely the Palm Beaches.

FAQs

What Makes Vero Beach FL Special?

Vero Beach FL, situated on the Treasure Coast, boasts amazing natural beauty dotted with golf courses and fishing spots. With 26 miles of beautiful beaches, an uncrowded shoreline, posh resorts, sophisticated eateries, and an entertainment scene, it’s an ideal destination for a relaxing getaway.

What Are the Most Popular Beaches Near Vero Beach FL?

If you want to look for water and sun-soaked activities beyond Vero Beach, you should explore Melbourne Beach and Cocoa Beach, two nearby cities. Wabasso Beach Park, Jaycee Beach, and Turtle Trail Beach are some of the more popular beaches in Vero.

Is Vero Beach FL Good For Outdoor Activities?

Yes, Vero Beach is a spectacular place to go for outdoor activities. You can enjoy the hiking trails and the fishing pier, and go boating, scuba diving, surfing, snorkeling, bird watching or look for sea turtles. Also, Indian River is perfect for kayaking, boating, and stand-up paddleboarding.

Is Vero Beach a part of the Indian River County?

Yes, Indian River County includes Vero Beach, Sebastian, and Fellsmere. Along the Indian River in Vero Beach you can see attractions such as the Vero Beach Museum of Art, the Indian River Citrus Museum, the Riverside Theatre, and Riverside Park.

Which Vero Beach Neighborhood Has the Best Restaurants and Shopping?

Central Beach is the vibrant Vero Beach neighborhood and a treasure trove of the island’s best restaurants, shops, and cultural spots, all within easy walking distance. Central Beach is a dream destination if you want a delightful blend of convenience and tranquility.