How To Spend An Amazing Day In Marfa, Texas

Deep azure skies, white cottony clouds, wide-open desert spaces, and the distant Chinati Mountains meet a two-lane road with no other vehicle in sight. You’re in Marfa, far West Texas, where you can drive a day just to get here. The closest international airports are in El Paso and Midland, each less than 200 miles from Marfa.

Marfa draws creatives, sculptors, architects, musicians, filmmakers, and those of us who appreciate art. When I first came to Marfa, I found stunning sunsets, dark skies, millions of stars, and the Marfa Mystery Lights. Consult Visit Marfa to help plan your trip.

The 1956 movie Giant starring James Dean, Elizabeth Taylor, and Rock Hudson was filmed in Marfa. In fact, Marfa has been featured in more than 60 movies and short documentaries. Aside from Giant, these include No Country for Old Men (2007) with Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Woody Harrelson and There Will Be Blood (2007) with Daniel Day-Lewis.

Here’s how to have an amazing day in this creative Texas town.

Presidio County Courthouse in Marfa Photo credit: Jeffrey M. Frank / Shutterstock.com

Things To Do In Marfa

You could easily spend your day touring the numerous art galleries and the concrete and aluminum displays. With a population of 2,000, this pilgrimage site for artists has more than its share of one-of-a-kind restaurants, hotels, museums, shops, film locations, and entertainment options. Visit the Presidio County Courthouse here in Marfa, listed in the National Registry of Historic Places.

John Chamberlain Building at the Chinati Foundation Photo credit: Scott Halleran / Staff via Getty Images

The Chinati Foundation

The Chinati Foundation is a nonprofit contemporary art museum founded by minimal artist Donald Judd. It’s located on 340 acres in Marfa on the site of the former Fort D.A. Russell. The Chinati grew to house permanent large-scale art displays by Judd and a select group of artists. Explore the Judd Foundation in Marfa and New York.

Pro Tip: On the first full weekend in October, the Chinati Foundation will host this year’s Chinati Weekend and Made in Marfa.

Art Galleries

I consulted the Art In Marfa guide to plan my visit to the many galleries.

See lithographs and woodcuts at Arber & Son Editions, large graphic paintings at the Ayn Foundation, cutting-edge art at the Ballroom Marfa, or minimalist sculptures, drawings, and images at Exhibitions 2d. Some galleries are open by appointment only.

See the 22 sculptures by John Chamberlain in downtown Marfa installed in a former wool-and-mohair warehouse. Also worth seeing is Robert Irwin’s work on the grounds of the historic Fort D.A. Russell and Dan Flavin’s large-scale work in fluorescent light in six converted barracks buildings.

Marfa Maid Dairy

Marfa Maid Dairy, owned by local artist Malinda Beeman, provides a charming look at a “little dairy on the prairie.” Experience goat milking, cheesemaking, and cheese tastings, and take home some samples, too!

Marfa Gliders

On our Marfa Gliders excursion, we flew like an eagle with spectacular views of the Davis Mountains and Chinati Peak across the Chihuahuan Desert. An airplane tows you up, and then you and the pilot glide quietly in the enclosed cockpit, with only the sound of the wind. Allow 2 hours for this experience.

Prada Marfa by Elmgreen & Dragset Photo credit: jmanaugh3 / Shutterstock.com

Prada Marfa

The Prada Marfa is a desert art installation 37 miles northwest of Marfa on U.S. Highway 90 just outside the small town of Valentine. The nonprofit public art project was erected in 2005 and is modeled after a small Prada store, with an inaccessible interior showcasing luxury goods from Prada’s fall collection. The site is now an art museum with the building as the single art exhibit. You’ll spend 2 hours on an excursion here unless you make this your first or last stop.

Marfa Lights

The official Marfa Lights Viewing Area is 9 miles east of town on U.S. Highway 90. Ranchers, Native Americans, and ghost hunters have reported seeing colorful, mysterious lights dancing on the horizon randomly throughout the night in the rough, uninhabited terrain. Cynics say that the lights are the reflections of car lights or campfires in the night. Locals viewing from Shurley Ranch describe them as dusty plasma clusters created by underground electrical energy. Whatever they are, they are still a mystery!

We made this our last excursion of the night on our way back to Alpine.

Best Places To Eat in Marfa

Do Your Thing

At the top of my list is the Do Your Thing coffee shop owned by two Bay Area transplants, artists, musicians, and former baristas. I recommend the latte spiked with mesquite and vanilla bean syrups. Nibble on the house-baked sourdough, avocado toast, or jam toast.

Marfa Burrito

For the best breakfast burrito ever, head to Marfa Burrito, where owner and chef Ramona Tejada serves up homemade no-frills Mexican food fresh daily. The stars of the show are the house-made flour tortillas. Marfa Burrito only accepts cash.

Jett’s Grill

For dinner, Jett’s Grill in the Hotel Paisano is a fun hangout featuring lots of Giant memorabilia. I liked the small plates like the shrimp nachos, fried artichoke hearts, and bacon-wrapped shrimp. My husband ordered the Giant Burger, a 12-ounce black angus with parmesan fries. What’s more, you can get the best margarita in town here!

LaVenture Restaurant

Try more small plates at LaVenture Restaurant at the Hotel Saint George, including sweet and spicy shrimp, baked crab cake, pepperoni pizza, and New York strip or sesame tuna. Do not pass up the warm chocolate ganache cake for dessert.

Cochineal

Cochineal offers multi-course seasonal prix fixe dinners, curated by award-winning Executive Chef Alexandra Gates, on most Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays by reservation. Cochineal focuses on sharing great food with good company, inspired by local garden produce and local farms and ranches. A typical menu might include freshly-made bread, wild hunted Nilgai, Marfa Maid Chevre, rabbit confit, or Southwest free-range bison. The dessert course could include a tart au fromage. You may add a pairing menu of chef-selected wine, creative cocktails, and spirit-free drinks.

The Sentinel

The Sentinel is a newspaper, coffee shop, restaurant, and event venue supporting the Big Bend Sentinel and the Presidio International. Enjoy breakfast, lunch, coffee, or cocktails plus Big Bend gifts and artisan merchandise.

Museum Of Electronic Wonders

Get some of the best Mediterranean food like lamb kabobs or falafel and hummus at Museum of Electronic Wonders @ Food Shark with Snack Bar and Casita Bar. Hear live music, too. They are open nights Friday through Sunday.

Where To Shop In Marfa

Wrong Marfa was named the most beautiful independent store in Texas by Architectural Digest. You must see it to enjoy it. Marfa Art Supply stocks paint, oils, acrylics, brushes, and everything art.

Veldt offers modern, minimalist jewelry and pottery crafted in Marfa. Find jewelry, clothing, candles, and original artwork at The Marfa Store. Shop for unique women’s clothing at Communitie and Esperanza Vintage & Art. Colt Miller and Logan Caldbeck make custom boots at Cobra Rock. Find Texas handmade modern furniture at Garza Marfa, plus ceramics, clothing, and linens.

At Marfa Brands, you’ll find cedarwood goat milk soap and yucca root soap with sage and eucalyptus, just to name a few. Mira Marfa, a wellness boutique, is your source for skincare treatments, facials, and clean beauty products.

Marfa Wine Co, a bottle shop and tasting room, provides wines from small producers worldwide. Big Bend Coffee Roasters makes coffee that’s 100 percent certified organic and fair trade. You can join the coffee club to have coffee delivered to your door monthly.

Best Hotels In Marfa

El Cosmico

Fully renovated vintage trailers, safari tents, Sioux-style tepees, Mongolian yurts, and tent campsites are Marfa’s quirkiest accommodations. Rent a wood-fired hot tub and bikes for exploring Marfa.

Hotel Saint George

This new upscale hotel was built on the location of the original hotel, which was demolished in 1929. It boasts 55 rooms and suites with all the amenities, plus picturesque mountain views.

The exterior of Hotel Paisano Photo credit: Josh on the Trail / Shutterstock.com

Hotel Paisano

In 1955, when Warner Brothers chose Marfa as the location for the filming of Giant, the cast and crew made this hotel their headquarters.

Thunderbird Hotel

At the Thunderbird Hotel, locally run since 1959 and reinvigorated in 2005, you’ll find modern rooms plus an interior courtyard and pool.

Cibolo Creek Ranch

Located 33 miles south of Marfa on 30,000 acres, the five-star Cibolo Creek Ranch is one of the oldest ranches in Texas, rich in history, art, architecture, and antiques.

Unique Vacation Rentals

Explore The Lincoln, a boutique hotel with a view of the courthouse, or Desert Crunch, close to The Chinati Foundation.

Tumble In Marfa RV Park

The new Tumble In Marfa RV Park has 14 spacious sites, including five 75-foot pull-through spaces with full hookups.

Pro Tip: Make Marfa or Alpine, 20 miles east, your headquarters for exploring the greater Big Bend National Park area.