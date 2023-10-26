The 9 Best Hawaiian Cruises For People Over 50

A trip to the tropical paradise of Hawaii is on many people’s bucket lists. Whether you have extended vacation time or you’ve retired and have a flexible schedule, the Aloha State is likely on your mind.

The 50th state comprises six main islands and several smaller islands. All have beaches, waterfalls, beautiful landscapes, and unique culture. If you want to see more than one island on your bucket-list trip, the easiest way to do so is to take a cruise. But which cruise should you choose? Let’s take a look at the possibilities.

Several popular cruise lines visit Hawaii, including Princess, Celebrity, Norwegian, Holland America, and Royal Caribbean. Norwegian has a large ship based in Hawaii that sails from Honolulu and visits the other islands. If you are an adventurous type, expedition lines like UnCruise Adventures sail to Hawaii’s smaller, less-visited islands. There’s a lot of variety when it comes to Hawaiian cruises, and you’ve got options when it comes to size of ship, ports to visit, type of excursions, length of itinerary, and more. One thing’s for sure: There’s a cruise out there that’s right for you.

As I evaluated the following cruises, I looked at the following criteria:

Cuisine: Are there a variety of quality food choices? Are they part of the package, or do they cost extra?

If you’re looking to cruise to, from, or around Hawaii, here are some great cruises to consider.

Holland America’s Koningsdam cruise ship Photo credit: Slavik Krassovsky / Shutterstock.com

1. Holland America’s Koningsdam

This round-trip cruise from San Diego, which stops at four ports in Mexico and four ports in Hawaii with an overnight in Honolulu, is packed with value and fantastic sites.

Holland America’s Koningsdam is a luxurious, reasonably priced ship known for outstanding service, exceptional cuisine, and a variety of entertainment options.

Launched in 2016, it is a fairly new ship with a fun music theme. Previous cruisers rave about the many food and entertainment options.

Holland America ships are known for their adult-only areas and outstanding specialty restaurants. The Koningsdam takes this to the next level, with ship highlights including a double deck with a glass roof, a surround-screen theater, and solo cabins.

Holland America has a reputation for attracting mature passengers who are well traveled. One of the most accessible ships in the industry, the Koningsdam has accessible staterooms, and passengers can make arrangements ahead of time to secure wheelchairs, scooters, and other amenities for people with disabilities.

Excursion Highlight: On the Deluxe Coastal Cruise With Whale Watching excursion, you’ll learn about the humpback whale and its habitat aboard a comfortable catamaran. Enjoy the great views without having to exert yourself. Be sure to bring your camera!

Pro Tip: Families flock to this ship during the summer months and holidays. May and September are better months for less noise.

2. Celebrity’s Solstice

On this cruise, which boards in Honolulu, you will visit two Hawaiian ports before sailing to Vancouver.

Celebrity’s Solstice is an elegant, modern ship that’s the height of sophistication. While it’s great for people of all ages, the “modern luxury” touches are geared toward couples in their mid-50s.

Navigating the ship is easy, and passenger flow is fantastic, with nary a line in sight. The attentive, speedy service is likely due to the low passenger-to-crew ratio.

The only real downside to this cruise is the upselling of drink packages and specialty restaurants that takes place within the first 48 hours on the ship.

Excursion Highlight: On the Kohala Waterfalls Adventure, you’ll take a 1.5-mile hike past gorgeous waterfalls and have time to go for a swim in a private waterfall. This excursion requires a moderate level of activity. Don’t forget the sunscreen and your camera!

3. Royal Caribbean’s Quantum Of The Seas

This cruise boards in Honolulu, stops at four of the Hawaiian Islands, and then sails to Vancouver.

Royal Caribbean’s 4,905-passenger, Quantum of the Seas offers plenty of options, from dining to entertainment. This ship is a great value for the money you spend and appeals to a wide range of travelers, from families to singles to couples to groups. Families cruise during the winter and summer holidays. When school is in session, the passengers are mostly 50+ travelers.

Quantum of the Seas is a stellar ship with innovative features like the Flowrider, Seaplex, and Ripcord by iFly.

This ship is easy to navigate, with similar venues clustered together. It has both indoor and outdoor pools and an adult only area — a real luxury.

Excursion Highlight: On the Big Island, guests can snorkel alongside dolphins or head to Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park, a Hawaiian heritage site with ancient petroglyphs, temples, and centuries-old aquaculture ponds.

4. Holland America’s Koningsdam

This cruise sails from Vancouver and stops at four Hawaiian ports before returning to Vancouver.

Those looking for refined, casual luxury will appreciate Holland America’s Koningsdam. It’s a great choice for baby boomers and older members of Gen X who want an active cruise.

Destination lectures and enrichment workshops provide edutainment. Cruisers also enjoy the mixture of activities and relaxation options.

If you are a music lover, you will enjoy this cruise. There is an emphasis on live music and a wide variety available, from classical music to rock and roll.

The Koningsdam also offers exemplary service and delicious food.

The ship offers accessible staterooms, and passengers can make arrangements ahead of time to secure wheelchairs, scooters, and other amenities for people with disabilities.

5. Celebrity’s Edge

This cruise will depart from Vancouver and sail to Honolulu in 2024, stopping at three other Hawaiian ports on its return.

A low passenger-to-crew ratio, excellent dining, and lots of quiet spaces to relax make Celebrity’s Edge a favorite. It is a big, beautiful ship, but at the same time, it’s not overwhelming. With a possible 2,918 passengers, it’s a great option for first-timers in the 50+ age group.

Celebrity Edge is one of the most refined ships at sea taking luxury, service, and culinary experiences to a whole new level.

Excursion Highlight: Coffee lovers will enjoy the Kona Joe Coffee Roasting Experience and the Coffee Farm Tour, which visits the world’s first trellised coffee farm and features breathtaking views of the gorgeous Kona Coast.

6. Princess’s Emerald Princess

This cruise sails from Los Angeles and stops at four Hawaiian ports before returning to the City of Angels.

A friendly crew and excellent shore excursions are highlights of a cruise on the Emerald Princess.

An older ship, the Emerald Princess maintains a high level of service but doesn’t have some of the features that newer ships do. There are no climbing walls or waterslides. But the ship makes up for that with fantastic excursions at each port.

The atmosphere is relaxed, and the biggest negative reported was that passengers sometimes had to wait in line to enter the main dining room — but the food is certainly worth the wait!

Excursion Highlight: The full-day, wheelchair-accessible Kona By Land & Sea features a visit to local shopping areas and a lunch cruise of Kealakekua Bay. Be sure to bring your wallet, since you will have several opportunities to shop.

7. Holland America’s Volendam

On this 18-day round-trip cruise from San Diego, you will visit five Hawaiian ports and Ensenada, Mexico.

Holland America’s Volendam is an elegant and spacious ship for mature clientele. Although it is starting to show its age, it is still a good midsize ship with excellent dining, top-notch entertainment, and enrichment options. You can even play pickleball at sea on board the ship.

The Volendam’s staff provides consistently stellar service. You will feel pampered and relaxed.

On the downside, previous cruisers reported challenging Internet service. But for low-tech travelers, or for those looking forward to a time to relax and power off their devices, this might be a plus.

The majority of passengers are middle to upper class, well traveled, and 60+.

Like Holland America’s Koningsdam, the Volendam is especially accommodating of people with disabilities, offering accessible staterooms, wheelchairs, scooters, and other amenities for those with mobility issues.

Excursion Highlight: On The Bishop Museum: All Access Pass excursion, you’ll get to tour Honolulu’s famous Bishop Museum of science and history, which occupies a 14-acre campus with four different gallery buildings.

8. Princess’s Ruby Princess

This cruise begins and ends in San Francisco and stops at four Hawaiian ports and Ensenada, Mexico.

The Ruby Princess is a great option for a multigenerational trip, offering a variety of activities for the whole family — kids, adults, and grandparents. The cruise ship has good food choices and a laid-back atmosphere.

If you are searching for quiet, the adults-only section provides the perfect sanctuary.

Although the ship is showing its age in places, the service and attention to detail make up for it.

Excursion Highlight: On the Secret Waterfalls Of Kohala excursion, a four-wheel drive van will take you to the heart of Kohala’s countryside, where you’ll encounter old sugar plantations, Hawaiian legends, and natural beauty. This full-day, moderate-activity excursion includes a hike to several waterfalls. You will have the opportunity to swim in a private mountain stream with cascading falls overhead. Be sure to bring your swimsuit and sunscreen.

9. Norwegian’s Pride Of America

This round-trip cruise departs from Honolulu on the island of Oahu and includes stops in Hilo and Kona on the Big Island as well as overnight stays on Maui and Kauai.

This shorter cruise on the recently refurbished Pride of America is a fantastic alternative for young boomers who are still working and have limited vacation time.

The Pride of America provides stellar customer service and is a great way to see all of Hawaii in style and comfort within a week.

According to reviews, the dining-room food and entertainment could be improved. You’ll find the best food on the Pride of America in the specialty restaurants.

Excursion Highlight: On the challenging Hawaii Volcanoes National Park excursion, you’ll explore the 116,000-acre Kahuku Unit of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. You must be able to walk on uneven terrain and up and down stairs without assistance. Remember to bring comfortable walking shoes. Lunch is included.

Regardless of which cruise you pick, you are bound to have an amazing experience. Hawaii is a beautiful state, and each island has its own special charm.