7 Alaska Cruise Excursions That Are Worth The Money

Excursions come in all shapes and sizes. Some cruise lines include all excursions in the cost of your cruise passage, allowing you to choose the ones that suit your desires. Others include no excursions, which helps keep the initial cost of the cruise low, but you may find your onboard charging slipping higher than you expected. Still other cruise lines offer a hybrid option, where the basic tours are included and there is an upcharge for the higher-priced options.

A whale watch tour near Icy Strait Point, Alaska Photo credit: Paolo Trovo / Shutterstock

1. Whales, Wildlife, And Brown Bear Search

For a full-day, 5.5-hour wildlife adventure, try the Whales, Wildlife, and Brown Bear Search out of Icy Strait Point. This excursion is offered by Princess cruise lines.

On this guaranteed whale sighting tour, jump on a high-speed catamaran to cruise the very active feeding ground of the humpback whale. Return to shore for an often bumpy ride to the Spasski River for a guided drive in search of brown bear, black-tailed deer, and bald eagles. The walking portion involves covering about a half-mile of gravel and boardwalk pathways, meaning this excursion requires moderate exertion.

Views of the Mendenhall Glacier in Alaska Photo credit: fon thachakul / Shutterstock

2. Mendenhall Glacier Exploration

Alaska is all about the ice. Glaciers are ubiquitous and the variety of glacier-centric tour options runs from genial walks to full-on glacial climbs.

Mendenhall Glacier is the top excursion for your Alaska cruise’s Juneau stop. You can choose from a large variety of tours, and many providers have handicap-accessible options. They vary in time and price, meaning there’s a glacier tour option for everyone.

Princess Cruises offers the creme de la creme Mendenhall Helicopter Glacier Trek. If you are searching for the bucket-list Alaska cruise item, this is it. The 4- to 5-hour heli/walking tour starts around $480. You will be fitted for outerwear, hard hats, mountaineering boots, and crampons. Your kit will include a much-needed ice ax. After you touch down on the glacier, your guide will lead you on a 2-hour hike. You do not need experience, but you will be hiking for about two miles on uneven terrain.

Disney offers the 5-Glacier Seaplane Exploration that explores the Juneau icefield and five of its glaciers. Your seaplane journey takes you over the Tongass National Forest before you soar over Norris, Hole-In-The-Wall, Taku, and the East and West Twin glaciers. Wildlife spotting is very likely; keep on the lookout for eagles, bears, and moose. This tour is perfect for adventurers who require or prefer little or no walking. The minimum age is 2 years old, making it accessible for most family members.

The fishing port of Ketchikan in Alaska Photo credit: Alita Xander / Shutterstock

3. Sport Fishing

Salmon is king in Alaska, but there are many types of fishing adventures suitable for everyone from novices to hardened anglers.

Disney cruise line also offers a Ketchikan Alaska Fish Camp and Wilderness Dinner. The 5.5-hour fishing trip is available to family members 5 and up. Once you are outfitted with authentic Alaska fishing gear, you can cast your line in hopes of catching “The Big One.” After several hours of fishing, head to the campsite where chuck-wagon cooks will prep and cook your catch, serving up a wonderful outdoor dinner.

Panning for gold in Alaska Photo credit: shorex.koss / Shutterstock

4. Panning For Gold

If you are traveling with teens or tweens, gold panning in Skagway is a fun, hands-on activity for the entire gang.

Princess offers a 6-hour exclusive Gold Panning, Sled Dog, and Scenic Railway excursion. The tour includes a gold panning lesson during which you can participate in a prospecting session in a controlled pavilion. You will also watch a dog sled demonstration run that includes a meet-and-greet with the sled dogs and musher. The tour concludes with a historic train ride through Bridal Veil Falls, Inspiration Point, and Dead Horse Gulch. This is a great tour for everyone in the family and requires only mild exertion.

Tourists on the Prince William Sound 26 Glacier Cruise Photo credit: Santiparp Wattanaporn / Shutterstock

5. Bering Sea Crab Fishermen

Hop aboard Holland America Line’s Bering Sea Crab Fishermen excursion and explore the world of Disney’s Deadliest Catch TV Series.

In the port of Ketchikan, travel along the Inside Passage with experienced fisherman hauling up the day’s king crab catch. Guests as young as 5 years old are welcome aboard the ship where stories of Alaska wilderness and maritime adventures will astound wide-eyed guests.

Food from the Silversea Alaska Culinary Experience Photo credit: Silversea.com

6. Food Tours

There is no shortage of tours for the foodie in your group. Disney’s Woodhouse Wine Estates tasting visit combined with a downtown Seattle tour is a fun date night excursion without the kids. Princess offers a Juneau Foodie Walking Tour in conjunction with Bon Appetit where you can sample some of Alaska’s finest local cuisine.

View of Sitka, Alaska Photo credit: Alla Khananashvili / Shutterstock

7. Scenic Drives In Sitka

Viking Cruises offers a 1.5-hour Scenic Sitka by Motor Coach excursion that is included in the passage price. This tour does include some incline walking when you visit Sitka National Historical Park, where you can view the site’s 18 totem poles. Learn Sitka’s Russian and U.S. history in this Southeast Alaska city.

Pro Tip: Booking Excursions

It is a good idea to choose an excursion that is booked through your cruise line. They will, in good faith, wait for you if there is a delay in your returning to the ship. If the ship cannot wait, they may make accommodations to get you to the next port of call. If you book an excursion with a private tour company, though, you are essentially on your own to get to the ship on time. If you miss the departure because of the tour arriving late, you will be responsible for catching up with the ship at the next port of call. That could be a considerable distance if they are at sea for two days, and some of the Alaska cruises have several consecutive days at sea.

Alaska Cruises are a bucket-list item you will want to explore at any age. You will find the history, natural beauty, and fresh-from-the-earth (or ocean) cuisine bring you closer to nature.

Still not sure an Alaska cruise is right for you? Read one traveler’s intimate account of her Alaska by small-ship cruise experience.