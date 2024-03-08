7 Reasons To Visit Dominical Beach, Costa Rica | Hidden Gem Well-Worth Visiting

Just 28 miles south of Quepos, Dominical, Costa Rica is a laid-back surf town on the Central Pacific Coastline with a lot to offer.

Stumbling upon the sleepy but vibrant beach town of Dominical was the happiest accident of my trip to Costa Rica. Dominical is pure paradise, striking the perfect balance between wild nature and modern comfort — but it’s an off-the-beaten-path gem that most tourists miss. I only planned on staying one night, but I wound up spending two blissful weeks in Dominical.

This up-and-coming beach town belongs on any Costa Rica bucket list for dozens of reasons, but these are the seven that made me drop my bags and stay a while in beautiful Dominical.

7 Reasons To Visit Dominical Beach, Costa Rica

1. Sleepy Beach-Town Vibe

Bird’s eye view of Dominical’s coast Photo credit: Gianfranco Vivi / Shutterstock.com

Situated on the lush Costa Ballena, Dominical is where the rainforest meets the sea: a one-road funky and fabulous town that’s walkable, safe, and stunning. Dominical is decidedly relaxed, a refreshing change from many other Pacific Coast party beaches. You won’t find massive clubs or all-night parties in this town, although there are plenty of smaller bars and restaurants where you can get a cocktail and watch the waves. It’s rare to find a place with such immense natural beauty that’s been largely untouched by development or raucous beach parties.

2. Beautiful Dominical Beaches

Playa Dominicalito Photo credit: Mihai-Bogdan Lazar / Shutterstock.com

Playa Dominical is a vast stretch of untouched powdery beach where I was able to watch both the sunset and sunrise. The beach is flat, safe, and ideal for strolling. It’s also a great place to surf. Dominical’s waves are robust and consistent, making this town a haven for surfers.

If you’re a surfing novice, you might find the waves to be too challenging, so try your hand at Playa Dominicalito, where the swells are smaller. There are plenty of reputable surfing schools in Dominical, and with balmy temperatures year-round, surfing is a great way to cool off and see the beach from a whole different perspective.

Since this area is a proper tropical rainforest, everything stays green and lush all year round thanks to the high humidity. Sunsets on Dominical Beach are as beautiful as on any beach on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica.

Though not great for swimming, Dominical Beach is backed by lofty palm trees, perfect for lounging. Dominical Beach tends to have a more hippie atmosphere than other beaches in Costa Rica. The entire parking area is lined with hammocks, makeshift tents, and camper vans with people who seem to have been there for a while.

Pro Tip: Those who are into scuba diving and snorkeling should go on an excursion to nearby Caño Island Biological Reserve. Located in South Puntarenas, it is touted as one of the best underwater adventure diving spots in the world.

3. Danyasa Yoga Retreat

Costa Rica is a popular destination for yogis. Photo credit: FullGamut / Shutterstock.com

Yoga is a popular activity all over Costa Rica. Still, Dominical takes it to the next level with Danyasa Yoga Retreat, a gorgeous studio that offers a number of different types of classes for people of all fitness levels. You can sign up for individual classes or book a retreat. I didn’t personally stay at Danyasa, but they do have accommodations onsite. I’d highly recommend the evening yin yoga classes as a beautiful way to wind down.

Alternative stay:

This delightful little hotel also includes a popular restaurant and a beachfront bar. Tortilla Flats is the surf crowd’s favorite spot to enjoy a few beers over a plate of wings after a day in the waves. In the evening, a packed calendar of events draws a crowd every night of the week.

Surrounded by shady mango and almond trees that attract brightly-colored tropical birds and a few resident monkeys that delight guests with their antics, expect a full menu with selections that range from sandwiches to seafood dinners. The bar serves cold beer and all types of alcoholic beverages.

4. Fuego Craft Beer

Dominical’s craft brewery, Fuego, is a local hot spot for fabulous food and plenty of cold, delicious craft beer. Costa Rica has embraced the craft beer movement, putting its unique stamp on traditional ales, IPAs, stouts, and lagers. Fuego hits the sweet spot in Dominical, serving up creative beers in a gorgeous, modern brewery. My favorite was the Winabana Hefeweizen, a light and lovely beer with just a touch of guanabana.

Fuego is slightly set back from the main road, but the short walk is absolutely worth it, and there’s plenty of signage to guide you. Soak in the sunset with one of Fuego’s signature suds for a taste of heaven.

5. Amazing Dining Options

For a small beach town, Dominical has some of the best food in Costa Rica.

Fresh Produce

When I visited, there was a weekly farmers market on the main road as well as smaller fruit and vegetable stands open all week. Costa Rican fruit is glorious, and you’ll have your pick of giant papayas, sweet mangoes, and tasty granadillas for a reasonable price.

Mama Toucan’s

Dominical has fully embraced the health food scene with its beloved organic food store, Mama Toucan’s. Mama Toucan’s sells prepared salads, fruit, and some of the best ice cream I’ve ever eaten in my life.

Cafe Mono Congo

Cafe Mono Congo is right next door, and it’s a popular destination for travelers and locals. It serves terrific breakfasts and great coffee that you can have on-site or take to go. It also has some of the strongest Wi-Fi in Dominical.

Pro Tip: I found it tricky to get consistent Wi-Fi in Dominical, and I’d often wind up at Cafe Mono Congo to jump online. People use the cafe as a makeshift coworking space; know that you might be asked to share a table with others if you visit during a busy time.

6. Incredible Wildlife

Sloth hanging out in Manuel Antonio National Park Photo credit: viewworld / Shutterstock.com

Dominical, Costa Rica, is a wildlife haven with lush rainforests and diverse ecosystems. Scarlet macaws soar overhead, while howler monkeys add their deep calls to the symphony of the jungle. Green iguanas bask in the sun, and elusive jaguars roam the forests. It’s a paradise for nature enthusiasts and photographers alike.

Costa Rica’s Manuel Antonio National Park is popular with tourists who want to catch a glimpse of monkeys or sloths in the wild, but Dominical’s sparsely populated rainforest is teeming with these creatures.

Since there are fewer tourists in Dominical, you’re more likely to see an elusive sloth peeking down from one of the trees. Iguanas are everywhere. I stayed in a modest, open-air hostel right on the beach, and there were several friendly resident iguanas wandering around the common areas.

Capuchin monkeys are quite common. They might look cute, but they have very little fear of people and are known for stealing. Resist the urge to snap a selfie if you don’t want your phone snatched by one of these adorable bandits. None of the animals I encountered in Dominical were aggressive, but they are still wild and unpredictable.

You can visit the Alturas Wildlife Sanctuary to learn more about the creatures of Costa Rica and conservation efforts. The sanctuary is closed on certain days, so be sure to check the website before making the trip.

Pro Tip: Go whale watching in nearby Uvita!

7. Nearby Nauyaca Waterfalls

Nauyaca waterfalls Photo credit: Chris_M_Rabe / Shutterstock.com

Dominical’s Nauyaca Waterfalls are some of the area’s biggest draws, and as is true of Dominical in general, you can expect far fewer tourists there than at other places in Costa Rica. Bring your swimsuit and take a refreshing dip in the deep pools at the base of the falls.

Hiking to the falls is moderately challenging and takes roughly an hour, although you can also take a horseback-riding tour to the top. Bear in mind that the tours book up quickly and might not be available year-round. However you get there, plan to spend at least half of the day at the Nauyaca Waterfalls, and bring plenty of water and snacks with you.

How To Get To Dominical

Fly to San Jose International Airport (SJO) then you can get to Dominical by plane, bus, or rental car. Photo credit: Gianfranco Vivi / Shutterstock.com

I discovered Dominical for one simple reason: Even though it’s a hidden gem, it’s surprisingly easy to get to! This idyllic town is about an hour and a half from Quepos, Costa Rica, the gateway to Manuel Antonio National Park. If you’re staying in Manuel Antonio itself, you just need to hop on a transfer to Quepos and make the short trip to Dominical. I don’t recall the exact cost, but it certainly wasn’t more than a few dollars. You can also rent a car and make the drive yourself.

Pro Tips

Dominical is a blissful beach town, but you might encounter a few challenges. The Wi-Fi is inconsistent and goes down often, so if you need to jump online, you’ll want to buy a local SIM card. Cafe Mono Congo has the best Wi-Fi in town, but even they went down for an entire day when I was in Dominical.

There’s also only one ATM on the main road between Cafe Mono Congo and Mama Toucan’s. This ATM runs out of money and breaks down often, so make sure that you have adequate cash before your visit. There is another ATM up the hill away from town. It will take you roughly 20 minutes to get to it, and it runs out often, too. Plan accordingly.

If your idea of utopia involves untouched beaches, balmy weather, and bright azure seas, you need to put Dominical on your bucket list.

FAQs

What Is Dominical, Costa Rica Known For?

Dominical, Costa Rica is a quiet little fishing village on the Southern Pacific coast that has slowly transformed itself over the years into a surfing, expat community. It’s well-known for its welcoming and laid-back vibe.

Are There Any All-Inclusive Resorts in Dominical, Costa Rica?

You won’t find five-star all-inclusive resorts in this part of Central America but you will find hostels, lodges, hotels, and vacation rentals. Camping on Dominical is also very popular, you can bring your tent and find a spot on one of the beautiful beaches against the blue Pacific backdrop.

Is Dominical Good for Wildlife Spotting?

Yes, there are plenty of opportunities for wildlife spotting when visiting the Dominical area. In Marino Ballena National Park you can swim with sea turtles, dolphins, and sharks and go whale watching, while lush forest greenery and palm trees along hiking trails are home to hundreds of bird species and white-faced monkeys.

Can I Surf in Dominical?

Yes, Dominical Beach and Playa Hermosa offer some of the best waves in Central America. The waves are best for experienced surfers though, but, if you would like to advance your skills, there are plenty of surf schools for beginner surfers operating at and around Dominical Beach.

How To Get to Dominical, Costa Rica?

When visiting Dominical, you can either take the coastal highway from Quepos or drive south from San Jose on the Isidro de General highway. Both options are beautiful. Once you are in Dominical, everything is within walking distance.