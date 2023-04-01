August 2017Yes, we wanted to respond to your inquiry. We had an amazing trip staying at Villa Capuana and are very grateful to the staff at Holiday Homes for making it so enjoyable. First, the house was extraordinary. Beautiful location, nicely furnished, with lots of space and very comfortable. And a pretty well stocked kitchen. One thing we wish is if the owner (or HH) provided some history of the house for the renters to be able to read. I’ve done a little research on the house and it is truly an historic property. We had no idea (I’m happy to share with you what I have learned, if you’re interested). The appliances were all modern and functioned properly, the showers were great, basically everything that was supposed to work, did work. One ting you probably ought to do is let your tenants know that Netflix is available in the house. Our kids accessed that daily (when the internet was working). Second, the boat rental was extremely convenient and a good alternative to renting a car. By boat, we were able to reach many of the local Como towns on our own boat, and not have to worry about the ferry (although we did take the ferry some as well). We would not have rented the boat if there was no boathouse, so that made it easy. Third, the proprietor of the house, Marte (spelling?) was the best. He was not at all intrusive, but available to help whenever we needed him. Sometimes, that was to answer simple questions that we had, other times it was to repair something, he even helped us recover a soccer ball that was stuck in one of the trees. He is a delightful person and a huge help to tenants. Fourth, the fact that the house had air conditioning (in the bedrooms) turned out to be a Godsend. While it was hot downstairs, the bedrooms were comfortable sanctuaries during the two or three really hot, humid days we had on the lake. Fifth, the people in Varenna and Fiumelatte could not have been nicer to us. They made us feel very welcome and not self-conscious at the mistakes in language and custom I’m sure we were making hourly. Sixth, thank you for the recommendation of Clara Bettarini. She was a skilled chef and her lovely daughter Sophia the perfect “wait staff.” It was a terrific way to celebrate our anniversary dinner. We visited the towns of Bellagio (touristy but definitely worth seeing), Menaggio, Bellano, Lenno and Tremezzo. The Grand Hotel Tremezzo (where we ate lunch) was extraordinary. We never did make it to Como or Cernobbio, which I wish we had. Just didn’t have time. The walk to Varenna was easy and it was nice to know there was also a more scenic option (the Greenway). Varenna is a cute town which we thoroughly enjoyed. And a lot of fabulous restaurants. The WiFi was nice to have in the house, although it went down several times when we were there and was typically slow. So I guess among the things we could recommend to improve – we already mentioned some background on Villa Capuana and better internet access. Additionally, it would have been nice to have a little bit better background on restaurant and even grocery market options in Varenna. We had to try a bunch of them ourselves. I would highly rate Crotto di Pina and Ristorante La Vista. Monamour was good, but a little pricey given the quality of the food. We had a pretty good meal at La Punta in Bellagio, but the view was breathtaking. Anyway, more reviews of restaurants accessible to Villa Capuana would have been very helpful. Also, there is a little market in Fiumelatte that was great (open only in the mornings). Would have been nice to know about it in advance. I just kind of stumbled into it the first day we arrived and then went there every day thereafter for daily croissants and bread, prosciutto, cheese, bottled water, etc.Your team was very professional and helpful. It was nice to meet you when we came to Menaggio. I will try to send you some of our pictures. They all look like they are from postcards!! And yes you can use our comments however you wish. If we can ever be a reference for the property or Holiday Homes, we are happy to do so. Rest assured, I am telling all of our friends where to go in Como! You were all fantastic to work with!!Anyway, thanks for all of your help and look forward to our next interaction with Happy Holiday Homes.Steve, UK