Laura Ray
April 01, 2023

One of the most beautiful lakes in Europe, neigh, on the planet, Lake Como is a popular tourist destination in northern Italy known for its stunning natural beauty, historic towns, and luxurious villas. Here are some luxurious Lake Como villas with breathtaking views that you can rent on your getaway.

Villa Torno$2,797.50/night avg

How about this rock quarry swimming pool at Villa Torno? Visit between April and October to take advantage of it. This restored rustic stone house offers spectacular views of the lake basin overlooking Torno, one of the most picturesque villages on Lake Como. This peaceful oasis lies just a few miles from Como and less than 10 miles from Bellagio.

6 Guests
4 Bedrooms
5 Bathrooms
from USD 2,797.50
Villa Marena, Bellagio$645.58/night avg

Surrounded by greenery, Villa Marena features a large private garden, a grill, a ping pong table, and a terrace with beautiful lake views. A welcome basket full of treats like wine, bread, and butter greets guests. Eat by the wood-burning fireplace in the dining room while taking in beautiful views of Lake Como.

This kid-friendly vacation rental has an indoor play area with high chairs and baby baths available upon request. Home to shops and lively clubs, Bellagio’s historic center of Borgo is just over a mile away, while the lake and beaches are mere steps from this villa.

8 Guests
4 Bedrooms
3 Bathrooms
from USD 645.58
Villa Melody, San Siro$469.12/night avg

Villa Melody is a lovely lakefront retreat in San Siro. It features a fireplace, a lake-view terrace, and a private lakefront garden. Go all out and hire a private chef, or grill up your own dinners. Those with mobility issues may want to avoid this Lake Como rental, as there are 86 steps outside and 12 steps inside. Well-behaved dogs are welcome to join you here. Offering authentic cafés, Italian restaurants, and boutique shops, the picturesque resort town of Menaggio can be reached in 6 minutes by car.

6 Guests
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
from USD 469.12
Villa Gard, Bellagio$449.75/night avg

Nestled near the beach of San Giovanni in Bellagio, Villa Gard is surrounded by a fenced-in garden with a gazebo. Ask the host of this cozy lake-view villa about “live like a local” experiences.

7 Guests
4 Bedrooms
3 Bathrooms
from USD 449.75
Villa Molli, Sala Comacina$4,572.84/night avg

Situated in Sala Comacina, Villa Molli is simply stunning with an infinity pool and hot tub that look out over Lake Como. Four of the six bedrooms offer king-sized beds and a lake view. The villa manager is available at all hours to tend to guests’ needs. Additional services are available for an extra fee including airport transfers, a private chef, pre-arrival grocery shopping services, private tours, boat rentals and tours, babysitters, and more!

12 Guests
6 Bedrooms
6 Bathrooms
from USD 4,572.84
Villa Vassena$1,063.05/night avg

How gorgeous is Villa Vassena?! Situated on the shores of Lake Como, this luxury villa offers alpine views, a spectacular lakeside terrace, and a private harbor where guests can swim and canoe. Or, just soak up the amazing views from the garden. Boat rentals are available nearby for those who want to explore the lake area’s charming and historic villages by water.

10 Guests
6 Bedrooms
5 Bathrooms
from USD 1,063.05
Villa Laglio$1,500/night avg

Located in the charming town of Laglio, Villa Laglio boasts stunning 180-degree views of Lake Como and an expansive gated yard. Other highlights include a garage, boat house, and dock. Villa d’Este, a drop-dead gorgeous five-star resort, is just minutes to the south; while ferries, markets, restaurants, and shops can all be found nearby.

5 Bedrooms
4 Bathrooms
from USD 1,500
Villa Lucia Laglio$1,191.09/night avg

Overlooking Lake Como, Villa Lucia Laglio features a private dock, a lovely interior with art nouveau decor, a ping pong table, a terrace, and a small furnished garden. Parking is provided for three cars. This charming, romantic vacation rental is located in the small town of Laglio on the western branch of the lake; not far from the center of Como.

9 Guests
5 Bedrooms
5 Bathrooms
from USD 1,191.09
Villa Sarah$774.69/night avg

Boasting a beautiful interior with gorgeous views, Villa Sarah offers several places to relax, including the garden, the porch, and the lanai. This air-conditioned, 2,691-square-foot lakeside villa has a grill, kayaks, and bikes available for use.

6 Guests
3 Bedrooms
3 Bathrooms
from USD 774.69
Villa Capuana, Fiumelatte-Varenna$962.99/night avg

Oozing with Italian style, Villa Capuana is a luxurious lakeside retreat with a private lakefront garden and boat mooring facility. Located in Fiumelatte-Varenna, this detached period-style villa embodies Lake Como’s timeless elegance with original marble flooring and frescoes adorning the walls. Do you want to play ping pong or pool in the game room, or kick back on the lake-view terrace? The village of Fiumelatte offers amenities while the neighboring resort town of Varenna can help connect visitors via ferry, bus, etc.

10 Guests
4 Bedrooms
3 Bathrooms
from USD 962.99
