11 Great Spots for Winter Beach Vacations in 2025

Beaches tend to be a warm-weather affair, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less beautiful in winter.

Videos by TravelAwaits

In fact, if you enjoy solitude and the sound of lapping waves, you might actually prefer winter beach vacations to summer trips. There are fewer crowds, letting you relax and soak up the sights and sounds without so much interference.

Even better, you can usually save when you book winter beach vacations in the US because coastal towns are in the off-season. (Although, maybe not in Florida.) Locals are more relaxed, bars and restaurants aren’t packed full, and you might even catch a Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year’s festival.

Ready to find your perfect winter beach vacation spot? Here’s where Americans love heading when the temperatures drop.

Best spots for a winter beach vacation

San Clemente, CA The Golden Isles, GA Key West, FL Perdido Key, FL Port Isabel, TX Orange Beach, AL Holly Beach, LA Isle of Palms, SC Kure Beach, NC Ocean City, MD Provincetown, MA

Great US destinations for a winter beach vacation

San Clemente, CA

Getty

Located near the informal American Riviera in California, San Clemente is a winter bird hideaway thanks to its views, trails, and marine life. Winter is the prime time to spot migrating gray whales.

It’s also a great time to avoid the high summer heat while exploring trails along the dramatic cliffs and ambling down the one-mile beach. RVers and campers are also welcome, as San Clemente has a highly rated campground right on the beach.

Find a place to stay in San Clemente.

The Golden Isles, GA

Aerial view Jekyll Island Beach (Getty)

Just the name alone draws you in. Georgia’s Golden Isles are a magical coastal escape that transforms in fall and winter. Along with those moody beach days, visitors to the Golden Isles can also soak up unique celebrations and festivals during the cooler months.

That includes a two-month-long treasure hunt on Jekyll Island, along with the Holly Jolly Jekyll light parade and the Brunswick Christmas Parade. If you like to travel with Fido, head to the Golden Isles—during fall and winter, dogs are allowed back on the beaches!

Find a place to stay on the Golden Isles.

Key West, FL

The Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park, also known simply as Fort Taylor (Getty)

Located right on the border with the tropics, Key West doesn’t necessarily slow down for winter. Still, you can find sunshine-y adventures across the Keys, from Higgs Beach to Bahia Honda State Park. While the water is definitely cooler, you can still snorkel and swim throughout the coldest winter months in many parts of the Keys.

Find a place to stay in Key West.

Perdido Key, FL

Beautiful Perdido Beach State Park in the North Florida panhandle in Escambia County near Pensacola, Florida (Getty)

Located on the Emerald Coast near Destin, Perdido Key is an unspoiled island that’s often dubbed a hidden gem on the Gulf Coast. It’s a protected island where you can spot sea turtles, shorebirds, and the elusive Perdido Key beach mouse.

If you want a more outdoorsy experience, you can take tours of Perdido Key State Park and even camp at the Perdido Key RV Resort & Marina.

Find a place to stay in Perdido Key.

Port Isabel, TX

Port Isabel, Texas, USA – Souvenir shop facade at sunset time (Getty)

Less than three miles from South Padre Island waits Port Isabel. It’s favored for being a peaceful retreat compared to South Padre, and is home to white-sand beaches with crystal-clear water. It’s a great spot for any retirees who want to avoid the depths of winter cold.

Port Isabel comes alive during the cooler months with community activities like bingo, live music, and even karaoke from the local Legion Post. If you want big-city fun, head to South Padre.

Find a place to stay in Port Isabel.

Orange Beach, AL

Orange Beach, Alabama.

Located near Gulf Shores on Alabama’s coastline, Orange Beach is one of the most peaceful spots for a winter beach vacation. With fewer crowds and slashed rates, you can enjoy a slow lifestyle without overpaying.

It’s also a great spot to go boating in the Gulf, including deep-sea fishing and dolphin-watching. There are also plenty of golf courses in the area, if you prefer the greens!

Find a place to stay in Orange Beach.

Holly Beach (Cameron), LA

Cameron Parish, Louisiana (Getty)

I rarely think of beaches when I think of Louisiana, but the town of Cameron gives you access to the gorgeous and peaceful Holly Beach, along with the popular Rutherford Beach. It’s well-known during the winter months thanks to its peaceful atmosphere.

In fact, some call it the Cajun Riviera thanks to its place on the Creole Nature Trail. You can find locals watching sunsets, collecting seashells, and wandering the wide, sandy beach with their pups.

Find a place to stay in Cameron.

Isle of Palms, SC

Getty

Known for its long, pristine beaches, the Isle of Palms in South Carolina gives you a whopping seven miles to explore during winter. You can also cycle across the island, play tennis or golf, and even go birdwatching. Just don’t forget to come hungry. The Isle of Palms is a premier spot to enjoy seafood and even shuck your own oysters.

Find a place to stay on the Isle of Palms.

Kure Beach, NC

Kure Beach and the local fishing pier at sunrise (Getty)

Known for its iconic fishing pier, you might already have Kure Beach on your docket for great winter beach vacations. The temperatures are colder than other spots on this list, but the weather stays mild, making for perfect beach strolls. Some also prefer visiting in the fall and winter because it’s easier to look for sea glass, shells, and other treasures.

Find a place to stay in Kure Beach.

Ocean City, MD

Ocean City, like Provincetown (below), needs no introduction. It’s one of the most famous East Coast beach towns—but don’t write it off during the cold winter months. Not only is the atmosphere more peaceful, but Ocean City’s coastal charm comes fully to life in festivals like the Winterfest of Lights.

Plus, there’s plenty to do indoors when you’ve had enough of the sand, from mini-golf to beach clubs.

Find a place to stay in Ocean City.

Provincetown, MA

Massachusetts Cape Cod Provincetown (Getty)

Provincetown should be on your radar as a great winter beach vacation because it offers plenty in the way of culture, too. When you want to explore nature, you’ve got Race Point Beach and Herring Cove Beach, a short drive away. When you want to head back inland, you can explore local art galleries, indulge in fine dining, and more.

Find a place to stay in Provincetown.