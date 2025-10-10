12 Crazy Things to Do in Hong Kong

When you think of Hong Kong, what comes to mind?

I think about the dizzying number of skyscrapers that dot the city. Juxtaposed against the island’s small landmass, it has always looked like a futuristic city. And yet, there’s always an emerald green hilltop in view, which is another surprising factor at play.

I also know Hong Kong is a hotspot for rooftoppers thanks to the number of skyscrapers and abandoned buildings around the city. You might also remember some of those famous cage apartments (aka bedspace apartments) that emerged from Hong Kong in the 2010s. (Yes, they’re still a problem.)

Toss in a few political questions—like whether Hong Kong is really part of China or its own autonomous area—and it’s a place that defies easy summary.

And, like any densely populated city with murky geopolitical ties, there’s a lot happening in the underground.

Do I have any plans to visit Hong Kong in the coming months? No. I’m burnt out on mega-cities and crowds.

Do I still inexplicably have a list of crazy things to do in Hong Kong, should the opportunity arise? Absolutely. And it keeps getting longer.

If you want to dig into the underground during your visit, here’s a head start. These are the craziest things to do in Hong Kong.

12 of the craziest things to do in Hong Kong

Mong Kok

Low angle view of multi-colored vibrant neon signs in Mong Kok (Getty)

Mong Kok is a must-see market district that’s home to a maze-like labyrinth of small shops. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, it’s also the most densely populated place on planet earth, with around 130,000 people per square kilometer or half-mile. If you want a truly crazy experience in Hong Kong, head to the bird market or have your fortune read by one of the area’s famous seers.

Worldwide House

If Mong Kok doesn’t scratch your itch, head to the massive World Wide House. Three floors of the skyscraper are dedicated to the World-Wide Plaza shopping center. Though it’s not as dizzyingly compact as Mong Kok, you’ll find some insane goods sold from its thousands of vendors.

Pok Fu Lam Village

Located on the western edge of Hong Kong Island, Pok Fu Lam Village is one of the oldest villages in Hong Kong (Getty)

Want to get off the beaten path? Head ot Hong Kong Island, a small island on the southern portion of the city. There, you can find one of the only indigenous villages left in the area, which looks nothing like the rest of the area. It’s been around since the 1600s and is home to a few architectural sites, like Lee Ling Fairy Tower. But you’ll have to wander into its labyrinthine streets to find them.

Sea Ranch

Like I mentioned up-top, one reason that Hong Kong has become a hotspot for rooftoppers who like to climb to dizzying heights is its skyscrapers. Another reason Hong Kong has ended up on the list of urban explorers is its number of once-luxury but now-abandoned buildings.

That’s the case with Sea Ranch. Once an opulent escape for the Hong Kong elite, it’s not mostly abandoned, home to derelict rooms with torn furniture and forgotten disco balls.

Chungking Mansions

An outdoor television screen shows Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam as pedestrians cross a road outside Chungking Mansions in the Tsim Sha Tsui district (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Chungking Mansions is infamous around Hong Kong for being the cheapest place to get a hotel room or super-cheap long-term room. (Around 4,000 still call the building home.) It’s a historic building from 1961 where you can grab a bite to eat in its shops—no need to stay the night.

Bus 53

Forget the tourist hop-on, hop-off bus. If you want a great view of Hong Kong, take Bus 53 as it weaves across the city. You’ll get a great lay of the land, with sprawling views of both the city and its emerald hills. Bus 53 is operated by KMB or Kowloon Motor Bus with service between Nina Tower and Yoho Mall.

Mid-Night Minibus

A green minibus passes in Mongkok in a panned shot., in Hong Kong, China, on February 5, 2022, in Hong Kong, China, on February 5, 2022. (Photo by Marc Fernandes/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Similar to places like Thailand, you can take a minibus in Hong Kong that doesn’t have a set route. Instead, you flag down the bus, tell the driver where you’re going, and they factor you into their larger route… sort of like a shared Uber. The only difference is that you need exact change to pay, as cards aren’t always accepted.

Snake soup

Want to dine like a local? (An older local, that is.) Make sure you visit an establishment that sells snake soup. The dish hails from China’s Canton province and is eaten around Hong Kong for its health benefits. Traditional snake soup includes two species of snake. Apparently, it tastes and has a texture similar to chicken.

Hong Kong Police Museum

Media tour of Crime Bureau 70th Anniversary Exhibition at Hong Kong Police Museum in The Peak. 22SEP17 SCMP / Xiaomei Chen (Photo by Chen Xiaomei/South China Morning Post via Getty Images)

Similar to cities like New York City and Palermo, Hong Kong has a long history with organized crime. At the Hong Kong Police Museum, you can learn about the city’s history with Triad Societies. There’s also a preserved tiger’s head, which was shot in 1915 after killing a policeman.

Fuji Building

Hong Kong has an unofficial red light district—and it’s housed inside the Fuji Building. Don’t feel weird about going in, either. Sex work is legal in Hong Kong so long as there’s only one woman in the room at a time.

While this might sound pretty shocking considering Hong Kong is politically part of China, it’s treated separately in some cases because it’s not part of the mainland. The same is true for Macau, located near Hong Kong in the South China Sea. In Macau, gambling is legal, which isn’t the case on the mainland.

Wah Fu buddhas

From the neon lights of the Fuji Building, you can head to the hillside of Wah Fu near Waterfall Bay. It’s a natural park that offers an escape from the bustling city. It’s also home to many Buddha statues, which has earned it the nickname of ‘Graveyard of the Gods’. The Buddhas are there to impart wisdom, calm, and grace on those who pass by. They’re cared for by a local resident.

Haw Par Mansion

If you’ve ever used the cooling rub Tiger Balm, then you’re in store for a treat. Haw Par Mansion was built from the Tiger Balm fortune by the Aw Boon Haw family. Today, you can explore the mansion, which was built in an opulent Chinese Renaissance style. It’s pretty jaw-dropping if you’re a fan of ornate interiors and East Asian design.

