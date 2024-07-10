Seoul vs Tokyo: Key Differences

What’s the main difference between Tokyo and Seoul?

That’s easy. Tokyo is Japan’s capital city, while South Korea’s is Seoul. The two can be easily differentiated easily by history, language, culture, and much more.

Still, Seoul and Tokyo are easy to clump together—similar to comparing London and Paris, for example. While England and France are distinct in many important ways, they also appeal to travelers for similar reasons.

American travelers are pulled to Seoul and Tokyo because they want to experience something vibrant and new. Whether sampling local foods to learning about traditional music, both cities will take travelers out of their comfort zones and into novel new worlds.

So how can a tourist choose between planning a trip to Seoul vs Tokyo? Let’s count down some of the key differences between these larger-than-life cities. That should help you narrow down your focus.

Tokyo is bigger

To be fair, both Seoul and Tokyo are home to over ten million people—meaning you’ll find more than a few crowds in both cities.

But Tokyo is quite a bit vaster than its Korean counterpart. (In fact, it’s the largest city in the world with a total population of 37 million.) Because of this, Tokyo’s public transportation is a bit more equipped to get millions of residents from Point A to Point B.

You’ll also notice that much of the city is vertical, similar to New York or Dubai.

That means many of Tokyo’s establishments are located inside skyscrapers—from bars to nail salons to grocery stores. Seoul, by comparison, also has many modern skyscrapers, but you’ll also notice more traditional architecture.

Seoul has a much younger feel

Japan has been an economic force for half a century, while South Korea’s economic development skyrocketed in the 1990s. One way that you’ll be able to feel this distinction is in the approach to consumerism.

South Koreans have a stronger appetite for trends, which should feel familiar to Westerners. From skincare to high fashion, there’s a strong impetus to ‘belong’ in the material world. (Stanley Cups craze, anyone?)

Japan, by contrast, still places a slightly stronger emphasis on traditional work culture and family structures. I saw one experienced traveler describe it like this: Seoul is focused outward, while Tokyo is focused inward. It makes sense to me.

Seoul eats more street food

The culinary traditions in Japan and Seoul are incredibly distinct—each culture has a long and complex relationship to food. In other words, you’ll find delicious treats in both cities, along with a few stranger meals.

But Seoul offers more in terms of street food.

While Tokyo is home to thousands of tiny hole-in-the-wall mom-and-pop restaurants, Seoul’s street food takes a more familiar setup: either in carts or small tents along the roadside. But be careful—Koreans love spice, whereas most Japanese food is plain.

Seoul has fewer tourists

Tokyo has been a bucket list destination for millions of travelers for decades.

In other words, its tourist routes are well-trodden and busy almost year-round. One estimate placed the total number of tourists in the city peaks at around 32 million per year—compared to only 13 million in Seoul.

If avoiding Western tourists is a priority for you, then stick to Seoul.

Many who visit the South Korean capital come from Japan, China, and other Asian nations. Tokyo, by comparison, hosts visitors from around the world—something that you’ll notice at major landmarks.

Tokyo offers some of the world’s best shopping

As mentioned above, Seoul places a strong emphasis on consumerism. But when it comes to luxury shopping (and even casual shopping), Tokyo takes the crown.

Neighborhoods like Ginza, Harajuku, Shibuya, Omotesando, Roppongi, and Ikebukuro are home to hundreds of world-class boutiques.

Those who enjoy high fashion will have plenty to fawn over. Streets like Omotesando are home to world-class brands, while malls like Ginza Six, Tokyo Plaza, and Mitsukoshi are home to the city’s finest high-end names.

Again, you can also find luxury shopping in Seoul, but it won’t be at quite the same level or quite as easy to find.

FAQs: Seoul vs. Tokyo

What entry requirements and travel documents are necessary for entry?

Americans need a passport to enter South Korea and Japan. In South Korea, Americans can stay for up to 90 days without a visa, just like in Europe’s Schengen Zone. You might also be asked to show proof of your departing flight.

The same is true in Japan. Americans can enter with only a passport and can stay for up to three months. But be sure to keep your identification on you at all times. You might be asked to show your ID while in Tokyo.

What currency and payment methods can be used in each country?

In Seoul, you can exchange your dollars for the local currency of won. But keep in mind that Seoul is also very welcoming to credit and debit users. You can use a card at just about any establishment, including street vendors.

In Tokyo, by comparison, you should keep cash on you. Many vendors use only cash, meaning you should change dollars to yen (Japanese currency) upon your arrival.