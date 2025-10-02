5 Unique & Popular Fall Festivals in the US

Here’s the down-low…

Videos by TravelAwaits

USA Today recently released its list of the Best Fall Festivals 2025

The ten-city list includes a few surprising selections in places like Laurelville, Ohio, and Hailey, Idaho

While they aren’t the biggest fall festivals in the US, they’re preferred by USA Today readers across the country

Every year, the US’s most popular publications take a fine-toothed comb to the country’s top harvest and fall festivals. Given America’s love for the cozy and spooky season, there are dozens of popular fall festivals in the US to choose from.

That being said, there’s a lot more to do than bob for apples, sip on spiced cider, and pick your own pumpkins for carving. In fact, some of this year’s coolest fall festivals in the US, as selected by USA Today editors and contributors, are outright odd.

From glass-blowing pumpkin gatherings to running with the sheep, here are five of the most delightfully weird and popular fall festivals in the US. (To reiterate, I’m picking from the top ten selections made by USA Today.)

5 popular fall festivals in the US… with a unique twist

The Trailing of the Sheep Festival—Hailey, ID

Courtesy of Trailing of the Sheep Festival

This year is the 29th annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival, which runs from October 8-12, 2025. The festival actually involves trailing sheep through the town, which occurs each year with the season change. It’s a direct callback to the area’s herding culture and shepherding history.

Guests will have the chance to watch sheep-dog shows, shop around for woolen crafts galore, munch on delicious artisanal treats and lamb-centric meals, and learn about the history and traditions of the town’s shepherding culture. Expect total fanfare, including brownies with the words ‘I love ewe’ scribbled in frosting.

Who knew sheep could be such a focal point of an autumn festival?

Sea Witch Festival—Rehoboth Beach, DE

Published in: Sussex 2000 by Kevin Fleming and Nancy E. Lynch, Portfolio Books, 1999 (Getty)

From October 24-26, the Rehoboth Beach area comes alive with one of the country’s liveliest autumn festivals and Halloween parades. The fare and festivities are pretty familiar, from costume contests to fair games, but there’s one star of the show that you won’t find elsewhere: the Sea Witch.

According to local legend, treasure hunters descended on a wreck back in 1798. Some returned with stories of seeing a horrible weather witch, which tried to drown them during the hunt. In 2025, the Sea Witch is nothing more than a mascot for the festivities. There’s even a Sea Witch hunt!

Jack Pine Glass Pumpkin Festival—Laurelville, OH

Courtesy of Jack Pine Studio

Unfortunately, this year’s Jack Pine Glass Pumpkin Festival just concluded. But if you’re a fan of gourds and glass blowing, put it on your calendar for next year. Founded only six years ago, it’s quickly become one of the most popular fall festivals in the US.

Hosted by local Jack Pine Studio, the festival brings together expert and some hobbyist glass blowers to display and sell their wares. But there’s plenty else to do while you soak up the pumpkin displays, from shopping local talent to enjoying food and craft drinks.

If you happen to fall in love with the glass pumpkins blown in the Jack Pine Studio, click on the image above. It’ll take you directly to the studio’s website, where you can purchase your own gorgeous glass pumpkins.

Fall for Greenville—Greenville, SC

Footbridge crosses over the Reedy River at RiverPlace in downtown Greenville, South Carolina. (Getty)

I don’t think Fall for Greenville is reinventing the wheel when it comes to popular fall festivals in the US—but they have one thing that others don’t. That’s a wide and diverse range of droolworthy chefs, menus, and restaurants. I’ve covered South Carolina’s culinary prowess before, including Swamp Rabbit Café in Greenville.

So, it’s not too surprising that the city would showcase the state’s top culinary talents—but I think it’s still a delicious angle for a fall festival. From October 10-12, visitors can sample eats from 60 restaurants that are selling over 300 menu items. There are also over 50 beer and wine vendors, along with seven stages that will host over 80 musical performances.

Dia de los Muertos—Mesilla, NM

Image courtesy of Las Cruces Bulletin – Photo by Tabitha Rossman

Hosted on November 1-2, Dia de los Muertos showcases Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebration. It touches on the Catholic All Saints Day, which occurs on November 1, along with Aztec influences that can be felt through the festival’s colors and symbolism. If you haven’t celebrated before, the holiday revolves around connecting with loved ones who have passed on.

What makes Dia de los Muertos one of the most popular fall festivals in the US is its ties to Mexican culture, Catholic heritage, and those gorgeous Azteca dancers who perform at many events. Expect plenty of artisanal and local vendors, along with events designed to honor our ancestors.

Which fall festivals in the US didn’t make the cut?