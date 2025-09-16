How Mexico Quietly Became 2025’s Breakout Destination

Mexico has made headlines multiple times this year in the tourism sector alone. I’ve been following protests in Mexico City, which have seen thousands take to the streets to demand tighter regulations when it comes to hospitality and better behavior from visitors.

Videos by TravelAwaits

News of protests in Mexico City might paint the wrong picture.

Similar to protests in Southern Europe, locals in Mexico City don’t seem to lament the nature of travel or the presence of tourists. Instead, they’re seeking better tourism infrastructure and operations that allow everyone to benefit from visitor spend—while also protecting spaces and services geared toward residents.

In other words, the push for more responsible travel isn’t unique to Mexico City. And it might distract from the fact that the country has become one of the world’s most lucrative and popular tourist destinations. According to Travel and Tour World, the country has shown huge growth in terms of air traffic, travel searches, and even destination management organizations, or DMOs.

For Americans, this might come as a surprise given how many travelers head to Mexico each year for vacation outside the US. In reality, the boost comes from non-American tourists who have started to flock to Mexico City, Oaxaca, the Riviera Maya, and beyond.

What’s behind the sharp rise in Mexican tourism? And how did it quickly become a global standout?

Inside Mexico’s rise as a tourist hub

The primary reason that Mexico has generated 22% more interest in travel searches is thanks to its increased international connections. Airlines in Japan and China have increased connections through Mexico City, while American Airlines and Avelo Airlines are increasing traffic between the US and Mexico.

Second, Mexico’s National Strategy for Tourism coalition has been working overtime for close to a decade to revolutionize how the country attracts visitors. In fact, some of those Mexico City protests from the summer can be traced back to these tourism initiatives, including the coalition’s partnership with UNESCO.

Though the strategic partnership was created to boost community-based tourism (and has succeeded, by many metrics), it also put some communities and their economies at risk. In other words, some campaigns work a little too well— which can be disastrous if pre-launch risk assessment was subpar.

Lastly, Mexico has changed its non-immigrant visa requirements. While some Americans are now required to fill out an FMM form, that’s just the start of Mexico’s new rollout of easy-to-access visa requirements. On September 2, the country launched new visa categories, some of which require in-person interviews that streamline the process.

In other words, visitors now have access to straightforward visa and residency information. Whether you’re visiting with a non-immigrant visa or looking to set up temporary residence, it’s easier than ever to find the information you need from official Mexican sources, along with digital resources that let you apply for visa or residency.