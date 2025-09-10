Can You Visit the Bermuda Triangle? You Can—And It’s a Tropical Paradise

The Bermuda Triangle is one of the most enduring travel legends in the world.

Sailing myths, old wives’ tales, and even published books have speculated that a certain geographic area on the north-easternmost edge of the Caribbean is a no-go zone where vessels and aircraft are prone to disappearing.

Even compasses are said to go haywire in the Bermuda Triangle, which stretches from Miami in the west to Puerto Rico in the south to Bermuda in the north.

I have good news and bad news.

The bad news is for anyone who loves a juicy conspiracy. Beginning in the 1960s and 70s, scientists and researchers began to pick apart publications and rumors about the Bermuda Triangle. By the 1990s, various organizations had taken a fine-tooth comb to historical data tied to major disappearances and proved that the area’s cyclones were likely responsible for the most well-known crashes and shipwrecks in the Bermuda Triangle.

In short, there’s no proof that anything paranormal or nefarious is going on. It’s been debunked—many times, at this point.

Now, onto the good news for anyone who loves tropical vacations: the Bermuda Triangle, which covers parts of South Florida, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Bermuda, is home to an island that rarely gets enough coverage.

Here’s a hint: it’s in the name.

So, can you visit the Bermuda Triangle?

Yes—and I suggest heading straight to Bermuda itself.

Welcome to Bermuda

Flatts Village is a beautiful seaside town on the crossroads between Hamilton and St. George’s, Bermuda (Getty)

The Caribbean is dotted with sovereign nations and overseas territories alike. The US has two in the region: Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, which you can visit without a passport. The UK has five, including the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos, and three other lesser-known spots.

These consist of Anguilla, Montserrat, and Bermuda.

Despite the fact that Bermuda isn’t as well-known by tourists, it’s the second-most populous UK overseas territory in the Caribbean, behind only the Caymans. Similar to the Caymans, Bermuda is known as a tax haven because there’s no corporate income tax, capital gains tax, or withholding taxes on dividends and interests.

But forget the tax haven status for a second. This tiny 21-square-mile island is a tropical paradise. It’s got a fantastic blend of outdoor and water activities for visitors to enjoy, along with historic forts and dozens of ways to soak up that unique island culture.

And it’s less than a three-hour flight from Miami, Atlanta, and other locations on the East Coast.

Can you visit the Bermuda Triangle from the island? Plus, other things to do in Bermuda

You can absolutely visit the Bermuda Triangle from Bermuda. In fact, if you’re heading out on a popular cruise from a major provider like Carnival, Celebrity, Disney, or Norwegian, you’re probably going to pass through the Bermuda Triangle at some point.

Bermuda is a popular port of call for routes that pass through the northern Caribbean region. Some companies, like Norwegian, also offer Bermuda Triangle-themed tours.

But what about stand-alone trips to the island? What can’t you miss out on, especially if you want to learn more about the Bermuda Triangle?

The Bermuda Triangle Twilight Cruise is a popular option for those who want to get out on the water at night while hearing about the mysteries and legends attached to the region. The vessel also has a state-of-the-art glass bottom, adding to the cool factor. (GetYourGuide link here.)

However, the best way to experience Bermuda is to leave the mystery behind for a more traditional vacation experience. As mentioned above, the island is an overseas British territory, meaning it has a long colonial history that you can explore via forts, dockyards, and more. Plus, the lush beaches are another great option for relaxing in paradise.

I suggest checking out these tours:

When you’re done, find a place to stay in Bermuda at one of the island’s five resorts.