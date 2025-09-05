My 5 Slightly Controversial Opinions on the Best Shoes for Traveling

I like to think my controversial travel opinions signal my reliability—they, in the least, show that I think about things, and prioritize my experience over reputation or corporate interests.

Here are a few of them: American pizza is better than Italian pizza. (Lo so, dammi per spacciato. Me lo merito.) The only travel pillow you really need is a child’s plushie. And no one will ever convince me that Paris is worth visiting.

Last, but not least: Crocs are the indomitable choice of travel shoe.

Should you buy Crocs to add to your travel arsenal? Probably not, for a variety of reasons—but this article is focused on my slightly controversial travel opinions on the best shoes for traveling, which means we’re actually going to talk a lot about Crocs. And other shoes. Controversial shoes.

Here we go. Remember: it’s okay to disagree with me. It’s probably good that you do.

The best shoes for traveling… based on my slightly controversial opinions

Controversial opinion #1: Crocs are the very best travel shoes, but they can be disrespectful

What makes Crocs the best shoe for travel? They’re lightweight, they’re easy to pack, they’re easy to clean, they function as water shoes, they float, they come in a range of colors, and they’ve somehow weaseled their way into street fashion.

What makes Crocs disrespectful? When you travel, you’re essentially visiting someone else’s home. Where I live in the Mediterranean, dressing well as a tourist signifies that you respect local culture by ‘dressing the part’, so to speak. Even wearing flip-flops is banned in many parts of the region because it’s considered too informal.

That idea isn’t exclusive to the Mediterranean. Crocs might accidentally signal to locals that you regard a visit to their home turf as a hyper-casual romp where you feel comfortable wearing dirty gardener’s shoes. You can bring them along (I love to), but wear them wisely.

Controversial opinion #2: Flip-flops are another great option, but they could be a death wish

Similar to Crocs, flip-flops (think: Hawaiianas or a similar brand) are some of the most portable, easy-to-clean, and wearable shoes for travelers. But you might quickly notice that they’re causing you more harm than help. (In addition to upsetting locals who might think they’re too casual.)

First, flip-flops offer little to no support to your feet, meaning they can quickly get uncomfortable. From arch support to shock absorption, they’re a pretty terrible pick for a day spent zipping around London.

Second, they won’t prevent you from slipping and sliding, which is a big issue in places like Porto, Portugal, with their subpar sidewalks. In general, we tend to rush when we travel, whether trying to make a train or find our tour guide, and it’s easy to slip and fall in flip-flops.

Lastly, they don’t protect you from stepping in puddles of dubious liquids, which is a risk in any large city.

Controversial opinion #3: You’ll probably be fine with one pair of shoes

If you’re bringing more than one pair of shoes on a weekend trip, I challenge you to limit yourself to one pair. (Toss in some nice socks or slippers for your rental/hotel room, if you like.) Even if you’re packing for a week-long trip, you might be able to get away with packing one pair of shoes—especially if you aren’t facing inclement weather that’s hot and/or rainy.

If that’s the case, and you’re heading someplace with reasonable temperatures, stick to one pair of reliably comfortable shoes. For me, that’s either a pair of sturdy sandals or sneakers.

Sure, I need to be a little mindful of Ye Old Swamp Foot and make sure to air out my sneakers if I’m doing a lot of walking. But setting them in an airy location overnight or using a little bit of talcum is a fantastic solution—and it saves you space in your luggage.

Controversial opinion #4: Pack your clothes based on the shoes you’re going to bring

My perennial packing advice is to first pack for the weather, then the purpose of your trip. Don’t be wishful or think that you’ll suddenly start wearing hefty, high-fashion pieces on your vacation. When it comes to shoes and packing, I highly suggest figuring out which pair of shoes fits your trip best.

That pair of shoes will be based on the weather and the purpose of your trip, just like your clothes. One of my controversial travel opinions on the best shoes for traveling is to let that pair guide the rest of your packing list.

Find your most comfortable, basic, and mix-and-matchy clothes that fit well with that pair of shoes—I’m sure it’ll help you narrow down what makes the final cut.

Controversial opinion #5: People can tell where you’re from based on your shoes, and that’s okay

Another controversial travel opinion here: who cares if someone can tell you’re a tourist? I’ve noticed a lot of Americans feel shy about being identified as an American abroad, whether based on their habits or their clothes. I’m not sure why any tourist wants to blend in.

Sure, we need to be respectful as tourists—which is why I recommend avoiding the Crocs even though they’re deliciously perfect for travel. But here’s my last opinion on the best shoes for travel: don’t get hung up on whether they’re trendy or reveal your nationality.