12 Insanely Cheap Airbnbs in LA: 5 Nights for Less Than $500

Los Angeles: iconic, sunny, and way pricier than you might think.

Regardless of what you plan on doing during your stay in the City of Angels, price is probably top of mind.

Like other popular destinations in the US, travel expenses in Los Angeles quickly stack up. Even if you plan carefully ahead of time, flights, hotels, and transportation alone will double or even triple your original budget.

Unless, of course, you have a little Airbnb sleuth on your side. (That’s me!)

I’m billing these Airbnbs as hotcakes because I can’t imagine their nightly rates will stay under $500/week indefinitely—meaning you need to get them while they’re hot.

Ready to visit Los Angeles without going over budget? These are the best cheap Airbnbs in LA with weekly rates under $500. Yes, you’ll need to compromise on space and location, but let’s not lose sight of that ultra-shiny price point. It’s almost impossible to beat for solo travelers and couples willing to bargain.

The best cheap Airbnbs in LA

It’s a nice RV. (Technically, it’s a camper, but a little white lie about looks will get you far in LA.) And it comes with a tiny patio with an umbrella, along with a tiny bathroom with a functional shower and toilet. Great for couples and perfect for solo travelers.

Just a heads up: this is one of two campers that are on Airbnb in this couple’s backyard, so you won’t be stranded in a weird parking lot.

Modest, updated, and with all the basics you could need, this studio is separate from the main residence, giving you a bit more privacy. There’s no kitchen, but they have a microwave and a small fridge, which should get the job done. The added perk? You’re within walking distance of restaurants and shops.

This solo cabin in City Terrace offers everything you could need for a short stay. It’s a newly renovated passion project from the property owners, meaning that, although small and very bare bones, it’s functional and has modern amenities.

Who says you can have a quaint, charming stay for under $500/week in Los Angeles? This stand-alone cottage in Glendora’s historic district is like something out of a picture book. Its amenities aren’t sparkling and brand-new, but it’s got everything you could need—plus, character.

If you want a slightly cozier and more homely feel, this new studio feels a bit more like an extended stay hotel room. It’s got a kitchenette and a separate, private bathroom. Plus, the entrance is also fully private, meaning you won’t run into anyone when coming and going.

Like the last studio I mentioned, this cozy setup is slightly more modern. It’s got everything you could need for a comfortable stay—including a full-sized fridge (the first on this list) and a washer-dryer. That makes this perfect for families with very young kids who want to visit Disneyland—or any couple who wants to save on their room rates.

This suite gives you the keys to Pasadena (one of the best places to stay in LA County) at a fraction of the cost. It’s one of the largest of the bunch, also comes with a full-sized fridge, and has more modern features, from its floor-to-ceiling windows to its kitchen appliances.

Like the name suggests, this is a fully private stay—meaning you don’t need to interact with the hosts even when checking in. The kitchen is also large, with a full-sized fridge and a full-sized gas stove. The whole setup is also pretty intuitive, meaning I could see myself hanging out here for an afternoon, cooking up a meal and relaxing from the hustle.

You get a tiny little room (with a bathroom), rightfully dubbed a ‘traveler’s den’ in the title. The major trade-off is that you get access to a lush little garden, perfect for morning coffees and catching the sunset. Plus, despite the small size of the rental, it has everything you need—including AC and a coffee-maker. Did I mention you’re in the Hills?

Brightly lit with natural light and only 20 minutes from Downtown LA, this is one of my favorite cheap Airbnbs in LA. There’s a little breakfast and coffee bar in the DIY-but-well-suited kitchenette, a large and comfortable bed, and a massive shower. As a bonus, there’s also a workspace for anyone who might need to log some hours during their trip.

