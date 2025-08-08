Two Months In, LAX’s FlyAway Shuttle is Saving Travelers $100s on Taxis

On June 6, 2025, the City of Los Angeles launched its new FlyAway program that offers travelers a free ticket to the airport.

Well, sort of.

Historically, travelers who wanted discounted and/or greener transportation to the airport could purchase a Metrolink ticket and take it to Union Station. There, they could purchase a separate ticket for the FlyAway shuttle bus.

The new program allows travelers to set their final destination as LAX when they purchase a Metrolink ticket. This adds a flat $12.75 to their total ticket price, allowing them to de-board their train at Union Station and then board the FlyAway bus without purchasing a separate, more expensive ticket.

It’s not a free shuttle by any stretch of the imagination. But it’s way more affordable than the $80-100 rideshare bill that residents in the city and visitors have been paying for years.

Wait, I thought the FlyAway shuttle bus to LAX was free?

When I first saw the news about the shuttle bus in early June, many reports said the FlyAway bus was free. In reality, it’s only free for Metrolink monthly pass holders. Monthly pass holders can head to Union Station and hop on the FlyAway bus as long as they have a boarding pass that proves their flight leaves that day.

The same in reverse. Monthly Metrolink pass holders can head to the lower level/arrivals floor and take the FlyAway bus that’s heading to Union Station. When you arrive, head to the FlyAway kiosk to show your pass and boarding pass from LAX.

Just keep in mind that the free pass only applies at FlyAway shuttles leaving to/from Union Station; Van Nuys is excluded.

I also want to point out that there might be some confusion over the free shuttles that LAX runs between its terminals. These are always free and available to passengers who are arriving/departing/connecting.

A closer look at the FlyAway shuttle

How can you use the FlyAway shuttle bus if you’re an average traveler and don’t have a monthly Metrolink pass?

Here’s what you need to know: