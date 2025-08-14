Delta Sets New Precedent with Insane New In-Flight Entertainment Offer

If you’re an anime nerd and you fly Delta, I have very good news for you.

Delta Airlines recently partnered with Crunchyroll, the world’s premier anime streaming platform, to bring a whopping 2,000 anime titles to Delta flyers later this year.

By late 2025, Delta announced that close to 170,000 seatbacks will offer anime from the Crunchyroll library as part of its in-flight entertainment center and via Wi-Fi.

To reiterate, Crunchyroll will be selecting 2,000 of its most popular series and movies to showcase, meaning there will be around 50,000 anime episodes for passengers to explore. That equates to around 25,000 hours of anime content.

We don’t know which shows have made the cut quite yet, but many fans are already speculating. It’s the very first Crunchyroll partnership of its kind, meaning this whole situation is incredibly cool and unprecedented.

And while it might seem a little tailored toward anime fans, Delta is sweetening the deal for any first-time viewers. Those who decide to connect to Wi-Fi and watch Crunchyroll content on their smart device will also be given a free 24-hour trial on the anime platform.

If you’re planning to fly Delta later this year and enjoy anime, check back in for more details on which shows made the cut.

The partnership with Crunchyroll is yet another reason to consider flying Delta, along with perks like the Airbnb miles-to-dollars program.