Meet the Only 5 All-Inclusive US Virgin Island Resorts

The US Virgin Islands are some of the most accessible and exotic escapes for Americans.

First, because we don’t need a passport to visit, as the US Virgin Islands are an American territory. Second, the islands are some of the more affordable Caribbean escapes. Third, resorts come in all shapes and sizes, from family-friendly hotels to holiday-ready resorts that are chock-full of Christmas spirit.

Aside from the all-inclusive variety, unfortunately.

While all-inclusive resorts are common around the Caribbean, from the Riviera Maya to Jamaica, they’re far and few between in the USVI.

In fact, there are only five all-inclusive US Virgin Island resorts, as far as I can tell, spread across the three main islands of St. Thomas, St. Croix, and St. John. The good news is that small number makes it easy for you to pick a winner for your all-inclusive vacation needs.

If you’re new to the USVI, then keep it simple by staying on St. Thomas—it’s where the main international airport is located.

Or, if you want a more adventurous vacation, head all the way out to St. Croix. It’s the largest island, and also the least populated. St. John is a great compromise. It’s less commercial and popular than St. Thomas, but a lot easier to reach compared to St. Croix.

Now onto the fun stuff. If you’ve been dreaming of a tropical, Caribbean escape at an all-inclusive US Virgin Islands resort, take a shortcut here. These are the best (and only) picks across all three islands.

All-inclusive US Virgin Islands resorts on St Thomas

With an outdoor pool, direct beach access, and nightly entertainment, Bolongo Bay Beach Resort is a perfect choice for anyone who likes a more high-energy escape.

While you can take it easy during the day by lounging on the beach, enjoying beach activities like snorkeling and kayaking, or heading out on a day trip, the nights come alive. Expect to make friends during the nightly entertainment events—and bring your dancing shoes.

Even if you’re not really a Margaritaville person and have never visited one of its resorts, this vacation club is worth exploring. It’s modern, has tons of amenities (including a rooftop swimming pool), and is overwhelmingly family-friendly and laidback. Plus, it has some of the prettiest grounds out of this entire list. The gardens are lush and manicured, providing the perfect backdrop to soak up the Caribbean sun.

All-inclusive US Virgin Islands resorts on St Croix

Want an adults-only, all-inclusive US Virgin Islands escape? Carina Bay is the only place you’ll find it. This adults-only boutique resort has three bars, several dining options, two pools, and direct beach access. Plus, you can enjoy activities like tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, and—of course—the on-site casino.

Though not a true all-inclusive, this massive and well-known resort offers multiple packages that you can use to put together a mostly-inclusive trip. (There are also packages for romance and popping the question, if you’re looking for a romantic escape.) The Buccaneer is famous for its 340-acre property, which includes a large golf course, multiple tennis courts, a massive event venue, and more.

All-inclusive USVI resort on St John

You’ve got the option to create an all-inclusive vacation package at The Westin—and if you’ve got money saved up for a next-level vacation, this is a great place to funnel it. The Westin is perfectly designed for beach days (it has 400 yards of private, white sand beach), hours spent poolside, and even boating adventures via nearby Mangrove Bay.