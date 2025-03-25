4 ‘International’ Destinations Where Americans Can Travel Without a Passport

Remember the days when you didn’t need a passport to enter Mexico or Canada?

Videos by TravelAwaits

Technically, Americans are still allowed to enter and exit Mexico and Canada via land or sea without a passport… with a NEXUS card, that is. However, given the vast majority of visitors fly, they still need a valid passport.

That’s not the most feasible arrangement, in my opinion. (If you’re going to go to the lengths of getting a NEXUS card, just go for the passport.)

Still, Mexico and Canada aren’t the end-all of passport-free travel. In fact, Americans have a handful of options when it comes to long-distance destinations that don’t require a passport—and I’m not talking about states like Alaska or Hawaii.

You can explore the world at these four ‘international’ destinations without ever nabbing a US passport. Here’s where to go.

First, let’s talk territories…

The US is composed of 50 states, each of which has its own constitution and lawmaking abilities. The same is true for our 574 federally recognized tribes—each is treated as a sovereign nation with autonomous rights.

The US also has unincorporated territories, which are partly regulated by the federal government but don’t have full representation at the national legal level. In other words, though they have established local governments that work under US law and all constituents are US citizens, they are not fully incorporated under the US Constitution.

I’m talking about Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, Guam, and the Mariana Islands.

Although these territories are officially unincorporated, you do not need a passport to visit them.

(The main exception is American Samoa; though it’s an unincorporated territory, you still need a passport or a US birth certificate to enter.)

4 ‘international’ destinations you can visit without a passport

Puerto Rico

Getty

I doubt I need to sell you on a trip to Puerto Rico. Not only is the island home to pristine beaches and tropical stretches of jungle, but the capital city of San Juan is also one of the oldest Spanish colonial settlements in the region.

Despite the focus on history, you’ll also find plenty of contemporary innovations, from food to music to the unexpected.

That gives you the reins the incorporate nature, history, and culture at your leisure. Best of all, Puerto Rico is still a solid option for budget travelers—which has made it a hotspot for honeymoon vacations.

US Virgin Islands

St. John, Virgin Islands, Caribbean (Getty)

Ever heard your friends raving about a trip to St Thomas, St John, or St Croix? They’re talking about the US Virgin Islands. Though USVI is home to around 50 outlying islands, the main hubs are the three I just mentioned.

From the capital of Charlotte Amalie (St Thomas), you can access other destinations via sea or air. Instead of the cultural and historical activities popular in San Juan, Puerto Rico, most Americans heading to the US Virgin Islands are looking for beachside resorts.

Though you can also find more remote and intimate rentals, USVI is a great choice for first-time international travelers who want a familiar setup.

Guam

Talofofo Falls, Guam, USA (Getty)

Guam is the southernmost Mariana Island (which I’ll introduce below) and one of the larger islands in Oceania. History buffs might recognize Guam for its important role as a military hub during WWII—or its current US military base.

Previously, it was colonized by Spain after Ferdinand Magellan landed on the island in 1521. Today, indigenous Chamorro culture is seeing a major resurgence. Along with language preservation efforts, you’ll notice activities like plaiting, pottery, and even slinging (done with a slingshot) taking place around the island.

Similar to Okinawa, Guam has a tropical monsoon climate, meaning its coastlines are bright and beautiful. Just be careful not to plan a beach-centric trip during monsoon season. Heavy rains are expected between July and November.

Northern Mariana Islands

Saipan Island, Northern Mariana Islands, Pacific (Getty)

The Northern Mariana Islands are a commonwealth of the US, just like Puerto Rico. It consists of 14 islands that stretch north from Guam—and just like Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands have seen influence from Spain, Japan, and the United States.

However, the Northern Mariana Islands are much more sparsely populated. As of 2020, less than 50,000 inhabitants called the island home. Most live on Saipan, Rota, and Tinian.

Chamorro culture is prevalent, along with Carolinian culture—another Northern Mariana subset. With gorgeous beaches, healthy forests, unique cultural activities, and watersports, tourism is a major part of the economy.

However, you’ll notice that the majority of tourists come from China and South Korea—not the United States.

