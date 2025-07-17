Seamless Sunshine: Top 10 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Riviera Maya

Of all the lush coastlines of the world, the Riviera Maya is one of the most accessible.

Videos by TravelAwaits

This famous Mexican region is home to some of the world’s most sought-after vacation destinations, from Tulum to Playa del Carmen to Cozumel.

They’re home to pristine, white-sand beaches that are rimmed by tropical jungles. And those jungles are dotted with ancient Mayan ruins, adding a dash of intrigue and fascination.

Toss in a slew of gorgeous animals and cenotes that don’t exist anywhere else in the world, and it’s not hard to see why the Riviera Maya is a bona fide heaven on earth.

The big question is… where should you stay? Finding the best all-inclusive resorts in Riviera Maya isn’t an easy task—especially considering there are over 150 all-inclusive resorts in the area.

Take a load off with my short list. I’ve rounded up some of the best all-inclusive resorts in Riviera Maya to make your vacation planning easier.

First, let’s cover the basics

Before I dive into my favorite spots, I want to cover the standard all-inclusive experience in Riviera Maya. All hotels and resorts operate differently, and they can get a little complex.

First, and most obviously, resorts come with different tiers that give you access to various restaurants, experiences, room types, and more. Always read the fine print and ask questions via phone or email if something doesn’t make sense. One great way to get a feel for the resort is to comb through its reviews that cover the same tier you’re planning to purchase.

Many resorts also offer adults-only sections. You can stay in an adults-only room, head to adults-only beaches and pools, and so on. In other words, even if a resort is family-friendly and has plenty to offer to kids, you can (usually) navigate around that if you want a quiet or romantic moment.

Similarly, the best all-inclusive resorts in Riviera Maya let you book transportation and day trips via the concierge. That makes it easy for you to get off the resort at your leisure. Just make sure you ask about pricing; some day trips might include short stops for lunch or other experiences that might cost a little bit. (Mexico has a lot of tourist taxes, though they’re usually reasonable.)

Top 10 all-inclusive resorts in Riviera Maya

Top 10 all-inclusive resorts in Riviera Maya

Sandos Playacar

From just about every angle, these Sandos properties offer something unique. Sandos Caracol Eco Resort is nestled into the jungle, offering an unprecedented resort stay that’s naturally lush. (Seriously – expect to run into friendly jungle creatures!) Plus, while you get those massive resort pools, lovely beach access, delicious restaurants, and exciting shows, the property is dedicated to sustainability. In other words, it offers everything a large resort should, while also shining when it comes to both jungle immersion and green practices.

Sandos Playacar also offers jungle vibes thanks to its lovely walkways, which weave between mangroves, and its on-site residents. Expect monkeys above the pickleball and putt-putt course. But the real star of Sandos Playacar is the atmosphere and number of activities.

During my short stay, I went sea kayaking, drifted lazily in four different pools, joined a Brazilian drum-show-turned-conga line, went shopping at a pop-up night market, and saw multiple concerts at the large stage. One was an 80s-themed music night that included a Ghost Busters sing-along, at which point the performers brought on kids form the crowd, dressed them in mini Ghost Busters uniforms, and taught them the world’s cutest dance routine.

Both Sandos Caracol Eco Resort and Sandos Playacar offer adults-only areas, along with plenty of kid-friendly programming and activities, making them well-balanced for just about any Riviera Maya vacation needs.

Adults only: Platinum Yucatan Princess

I like the Sandos setup because it lets me drift between adults-only areas and family-friendly zones. But if you’re on the hunt for a true adults-only adventure, Platinum Yucatan Princess is one of your best options. It’s got tons of activities designed for adults, from concerts to pool activities to off-site excursions. Because it’s an adults-only site, the grounds are also tasteful, chic, and a little more upscale than what you’ll find at other Riviera Maya resorts.

Luxury pick: Grand Velas

If you’re looking to splurge and unwind like royalty, Grand Velas should be on your radar. The resort is split into three areas, including a more nature-centric setting in the jungle, a family-friendly spot next to the beach, and an ultra-lux VIP area. Even if you don’t end up on that VIP tier, you’ll be treated to five-star amenities like a personal concierge and pillow menu.

Perfect pools: Excellence Riviera

You’re not going to be short on drool-worthy pools when it comes to the best resorts in Riviera Maya… but there are a few standouts. If you’re planning to spend most of your downtime in the water or at it’s edge, I highly suggest exploring the pools at Excellence Riviera. Along with a private stretch of white-sand beach, you’ve got six lovely pools to swim through, and each has its own unique atmosphere. Water nymphs, rejoice!

If you can’t get out of Cancun: Live Aqua Beach Resort

Usually, Cancun isn’t clumped in with the Riviera Maya, but it’s where almost all visitors fly in. If you’re sticking to Cancun, check out Live Aqua Beach Resort. It’s got plenty to offer when it comes to amenities, from its pools to its restaurants. Plus, its known for its responsive and dedicated staff. Just keep in mind that it’s an adults-only spot where you can fully indulge in the Cancun party atmosphere.

(If Live Aqua doesn’t scratch that itch, check out Sandos Cancun. It’s from the same hotel brand that runs my first-place picks. Like Live Aqua, it’s known for its great staff, location, and party vibes.)

Traveler favorite: Catalonia Royal Tulum Beach

I keep hearing great things about Catalonia Royal Tulum Beach, from its jungle setting to its friendly staff to its restaurants. Similar to Sandos Caracol Eco Resort, the hotel is laden with lush greenery that lets you feel immersed in the tropics. There’s even a cenote on the property, which brings you even closer to Mayan culture.

Enjoy cenotes & golf courses: Bahia Principe Luxury Akumal

For some, the best resorts in Riviera Maya can be ranked based purely on the number of amenities available. If you’re someone who expects a long list of offers, Bahia Principe Luxury Akumal has plenty to keep you busy. it’s got those resort features you eexpect, from pools set beneath palm trees to long stretches of private beach. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. From karaoke bars to its golf courses to its full-service spa to diving activities, the fun (almost) never stops.

With plenty of space to roam and areas designed for family use, you can expect a seamless family vacation at Grand Palladium Colonial. I’ve chosen a mid-range selection because it’s more affordable than similar properties, meaning you’ll get more bang for your buck even if you have a small caravan in tow. Still, despite the family-friendly focus, you can find quieter spots and even programs like morning yoga.

Romance abounds: Royal Hideaway Playacar

Any adults-only resort will give you the keys to a lovely romantic getaway, but Royal Hideaway Playacar specializes in intimate escapes. The property itself is smaller and upscale, creating a more private atmosphere. Some rooms also come with hot tubs, while room service is available day or night. Along with that full-service spa, you might also want to take advantage of one of their carefully crafted romance packages.

Surprise pick: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

If you’ve been traveling for a while and enjoy talking to fellow travelers, I’m sure you’ve met a few out there: Hard Rock fanatics. Hard Rock cafes and hotels have a hardcore following, and many travelers who stay at their properties are ticking them off their list. That being said, there might be something to it aside from fanfare. This massive resort has a casual and inclusive vibe, along with unique offers like its private saltwater snorkeling zone and an adults-only private beach.