Best Nerdy Things to Do in NYC: 10 Options for Tech, Art, Culture, & More

The Big Apple was made for nerds like you and me.

While the city has a reputation for being ultra-cool (and rightfully so), it’s also a place where mega-dorks gather, network, and thrive.

I’m talking about people with a relentless interest in history, fine art, pop culture, technology, theatre, and academia at large. (And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.)

In short, while New York City is a flashy place where you can see and be seen without any fear of being called ‘too much’, it’s also a place where you can scurry underground and find a like-minded community. After all, the city is home to around 12 million people, all with converging and diverging interests.

That means one thing for visitors like you: expect to have an endless list of things to do.

But if you want to dive deep into the nerdier activities, tours, and experiences in the Big Apple, don’t go anywhere. I’ve rounded up the coolest nerdy things to do in NYC for all types of interests.

Lectures on Tap

The Frick Collection

Museum of Future Experiences

Mercer Labs Museum of Art & Technology

The Tenement Museum

Xanadu Roller Arts

Museum of Broadway

LES Gallery Nights

The Polonsky Exhibition of New York Public Library’s Treasures

Toy Tokyo Underground

For nerds of all stripes: Lectures on Tap

I covered Lectures on Tap a few months ago—it’s one of those catchy New York City ideas that I’m sure will balloon into a well-known quantity. (Or inspire spin-offs.) The premise is simple: qualified speakers deliver mini-lessons to a bar with a captivated audience.

Just head to the Lectures on Tap website to see which lectures they have coming up and where they’re located, as the bars are always changing. Then sign up for whichever lecture catches your interest, then show up and enjoy a cocktail with like-minded nerds while you learn something new.

Fine arts: Frick Collection

If you’re a fine arts nerd, I’m sure you’re already well aware of the famous Frick Collection. (If not, it’s a private fine arts collection housed inside one of the city’s most extravagant Gilded Age mansions.) But it recently added new exhibits, while renovating and expanding certain areas. The result is a brand new twist on the beloved Frick Collection—one that’s been lauded by critics.

New York City isn’t short on super-cool VR adventures, but my hands-down favorite are those offered at the Museum of Future Experiences. While it might be too modern and high-tech to be considered one of the nerdy things to do in NYC, I still think it deserves a shout-out.

Currently, the venue combines elements of VR with unique production elements, creating a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience. That’s about all I want to say about this VR-enhanced adventure—it’ll be more mind-blowing to just show up and trust the process.

If the Museum of Future Experiences caught your interest, then don’t miss out on Mercer Labs. It’s sort of like one of those content creator-focused museums with plenty of creative and grand visual displays—except it’s more geared toward creativity.

In other words, you’re in store for a mind-blowing series of exhibits that involve video and audio design, drawing you into a playground of audioscapes and artworks that you won’t believe until you see them. (I recommend treating this experience like a visit to a fine arts museum instead of a photo op.)

History and culture: The Tenement Museum

There’s not much to say about The Tenement Museum except that it’s way, way, way cooler than it sounds. While you might not think you’re interested in seeing how New Yorkers lived in the late 1800s and early 1900s, you’ll find yourself walking around the exhibits with your mouth hanging open, stunned at the cramped, shabby replicas.

Recently, the museum added an exhibit that explores the African American tenement experience, letting you broaden your understanding of the city even more.

Roller skating rinks are cultural, which makes them nerd-adjacent. And if you’re one of those Americans (or international visitors) who have somehow missed out on the zeitgeist, Xanadu Roller Arts will take you into the fold.

You’ll get to hit the rink while learning how to skate, dance, and flirt on four wheels. (The flirting is optional, I guess—but what are you doing at a roller rink if you’re not passively putting on a show for everyone in eyeshot?)

Thespians, unite! After a long overdue opening, the Museum of Broadway is now taking visitors on a 300-year historical romp that covers the greatest shows, performers, and stages in the Big Apple.

The museum is also designed to be highly visual, meaning you can stop for photo ops while you make your way through the exhibit. Think: a Broadway museum that’s suitably flashy.

Modern art: LES Gallery Nights

LES Gallery Nights is a monthly event that takes place in the Lower East Side. (Remember LES = the Lower East Side.) On the third Thursday of the month, Artists Alliance organizes a list of participating galleries that are open late and free to the public.

It looks like the monthly excursions are DIY, meaning there’s no group tour to join. Instead, head out late and skip the crowds at your favorite LES galleries with one of the lesser-known but best nerdy things to do in NYC.

The New York Public Library launched a new exhibition a few years ago that explores its ‘library treasures’. While that sounds a little vague, it’s got a few heavy-hitting pieces inside.

You can see things like Thomas Jefferson’s handwritten copy of the Declaration of Independence, the actual Gutenberg Bible, and stuffed animals that belonged to the real-life Christopher Robin. Plus, it’s housed in one of the city’s coolest public spaces (The New York City Public Library), making it a two-for-one special.

Want to take a trip to Japan without ever boarding a plane? Head to the wonky underground store that is Toy Tokyo. You can explore aisles of weird toys, figurines, stuffed animals, and more. As one reviewer put it, ‘This is like a magical candy store for adults to collectors and Anime fans.’