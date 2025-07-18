Turkey Just Restricted Major eSIMs—Why?

I’ve been raving for years about eSIM providers like Airalo, Saily, and Firsty for years. They’re apps that you can download to easily shop around for an eSIM plan, which lets you use your phone while traveling abroad.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Each is different and unique in terms of design, setup, and pricing.

But you won’t be using any of them in Turkey—at least, not anytime soon.

Turkey’s Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) recently restricted access to the largest and most well-known eSIM Providers. (For now, you can still use Firsty! More on this below.) But with a struggling tourism industry, the move to restrict popular eSIM companies has brought up more than a few questions.

What’s going on with the recent move by BTK to ban eSIMs in Turkey? And how can you get around the restrictions on using your phone while visiting the country?

Inside the change

So far, we don’t have a detailed report that explains why certain eSIM providers have been restricted in the country. However, given the BTK’s responsibility to regulate communication technologies, it’s likely an issue related to licensing, regulations, and/or security concerns.

It’s not uncommon for countries to take a strong stance on international companies that operate in a gray area, including eSIM providers. Because the concept and technology are very new (and have taken off over the last few years), it’s likely the BTK wants to gain a stronger understanding of how these companies operate and how they should be regulated.

Which eSIM providers have been restricted? And which ones can you still use?

Turkey restricted eight of the most popular eSIM providers in the world, including: Saily, Airalo, Holafly, Nomad, Instagbridge, BNESIM, Mobimatter, and Alosim.

It looks like Firsty, one of my top picks for eSIM providers, eluded the ban—which makes it a great choice for any eSIM needs you have while in Turkey.

That being said, you might want to have a few backup plans in mind. It’s possible that the BTK will continue to restrict other eSIM providers, meaning Firsty might not be available indefinitely.

If it’s not, here’s how you can get around the eSIM restrictions: