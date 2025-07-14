Best Fine Dining in Washington DC: 13 Affordable Michelin-Approved Restaurants

DC is one of the US’s most important hubs.

While it tends to fly under the radar compared to nearby hotspots like New York City and Boston, it’s got all the factors that go into a visitable (and even re-visitable) city.

From free museums to functional public transport to its long list of trendy new projects, Washington, DC lets you take a bite out of American culture.

And speaking of bites, that’s also true for Washington DC’s culinary scene. With dozens of upscale dining options, you won’t be short on places to find a memorable, maybe even life-changing meal.

The big question is—where can you get fine dining in Washington DC without breaking the bank? Let’s take a look at some of the city’s most celebrated restaurants that won’t price you out. Each has been hand-selected by the great minds at Michelin and given a Bib Gourmand badge.

Best fine dining in Washington DC: Michelin Bib Gourmand picks

Timber Pizza Co (Selected Restaurant)

Toki Underground

Oyalmel

L’Ardente

Karma Modern Indian

Unconventional Diner

Cane

Taqueria Habanero

Ellē

Laos in Town

Astoria DC

The Red Hen

Residents Café & Bar

Best fine dining in Washington DC that won’t break the bank

With multiple locations around the city and a seriously good menu that includes white, red, and green sauces, you’ve got all those basic pizza flavors you want… along with plenty of options to experiment, if you’re in the mood. Though it doesn’t have that Bib Gourmand badge, it could be in the works.

An ultra-popular ramen spot, this eatery is perfect for those who enjoy faithful Japanese dishes. Just make sure you make a reservation—they aren’t accepting walk-ins anymore.

Take a bite out of Mexican culture at Oyamel, where chef Jose Andres rolls out a master class in small dishes and delicious cocktails. Expect plenty of antojitos, aka small Mexican plates—sort of like Spanish tapas, which Andres would know about as a Spaniard.

Dubbed as ‘haute yet simple, glam yet rustic’, this Mediterranean restaurant bridges all the elements of fine dining and austere cooking. Except it comes in a package that doesn’t grossly overcharge. Expect plenty of char from the grill and wood-fired oven.

Like the title suggests, this restaurant specializes in reimagining Indian favorites, then repackaging them with modern cooking methods. The goal? Make Indian food more approachable for Americans. The result? Indian like you’ve never tasted before.

From the same restaurateurs that brought you L’Ardente, Unconventional Diner also capitalizes on two dueling concepts: the hyper-casual American diner offers upscale, modern twists on classics. Like meatloaf cooked in a morel mushroom gravy and a touch of Sriracha.

This Trinidadian establishment takes its name from one of the island’s specialties: sugar cane. But you’ll find plenty more than sweets on the menu at this small, neighborhood selection. Though it’s not fine dining (oopsies, I’m making an exception here), you’ll be able to taste the fusion of African, Chinese, and Indian culinary influences—something that I think should perk up any foodie’s ears.

Like Cane, Taquera Habanero is a truly casual eatery—but I’m listing it here because, if it’s good enough to get the attention of Michelin and is also affordable, it should be on your DC dining list. At this taqueria, expect hand-made delights inspired by the city of Puebla, like hand-ground masa turned into tortillas.

From young and highly innovative chefs, Elle has become one of DC’s trendiest new eateries. Though it’s a little too refined for my Basic Girl palette, it’s a fantastic selection for true foodies who want to delve into a dynamic menu without overpaying. Come see what the fuss it about.

Take a bite out of a true Laotian menu at Laos in Town. Still, you won’t be bogged down with an overly selective menu. Though it uses rare ingredients and a Laos-level of heat for its spicy dishes, there are also unexpected finds—and plenty of vegan options, too.

Modern, delicious, and frequented by young locals, you can expect a solid menu with plenty of locally sourced ingredients. There are also imaginative new dishes worth saving stomach space for, like the cumin lamb, and plenty of layered flavor profiles that are daring but well-balanced, similar to those at Elle.

There’s plenty of Italian fare for you to sink your teeth into at The Red Hen—but I’d go for the pasta. Or a few different pastas, depending on how hungry you are and how large your group is. Pastas are made fresh and are perfectly accented with traditional Italian flavors, like sausage with a touch of fennel. Aside from pasta, expect a menu full of classic dishes.

Located near Astoria DC in Dupont Circle, Residents Café & Bar is yet another chic and young eatery. Whether you want brunch or dinner or just a few cocktails, there’s a cozy and picturesque corner for you to sit down and enjoy. It also has a magnetic and Instagrammable design, in case you like those photo ops!

